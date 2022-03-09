SAN JOSE, Calif., March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - March 9, 2022 - TPCO Holding Corp. ("The Parent Company" or the "Company") (NEO: GRAM) (OTCQX: GRAMF), a leading consumer-focused California cannabis company, announced today that Troy Datcher, Chief Executive Officer of The Parent Company will participate in the ROTH Capital Partners ("ROTH") 34th Annual ROTH Conference, taking place March 13 to March 15, 2022.

THE PARENT COMPANY ANNOUNCES UPCOMING CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION (CNW Group/TPCO Holding Corp.)

Troy is scheduled to give a company presentation on March 15th at 10:00 a.m. PT. Interested parties are encouraged to click here to register to attend. The Company's management team will also participate in one-on-one meetings through the day. For more information about the 34th Annual ROTH Conference please click here.

References to information included on third-party websites do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained at or available through such websites, and you should not consider such information to be a part of this press release.

About The Parent Company



Formed in January 2021, The Parent Company is a leading consumer-focused California cannabis company. The company's three manufacturing facilities provide unparalleled access to high-quality, low-cost cannabis, while its vast wholesale distribution network of more than 450 California dispensaries, a direct-to-consumer omnichannel platform, six consumer delivery hubs and eleven omni-channel retail locations, currently service approximately 80% of the largest legal cannabis market in the country. The Company's curated product portfolio includes eight of the most valuable and scalable brands in cannabis, including Monogram by Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, Caliva, Deli, Fun Uncle, and Mirayo, which sets the tone for The Parent Company's industry leadership in California and beyond.

In addition to its vast manufacturing infrastructure, consumer reach and cultural influence, The Parent Company is committed to using its resources and status to play a significant role in molding a more equitable cannabis industry. Its social equity ventures initiative, established by Chief Visionary Officer Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, was created to break down the systematic barriers Black and other minority entrepreneurs face as they endeavor to secure meaningful participation, growth and leadership in the multibillion-dollar legal cannabis industry.

Story continues

Shares of The Parent Company common stock are traded on NEO Exchange under the ticker symbol "GRAM.U" and on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol "GRAMF".

For the latest news, activities, and media coverage, please visit www.theparent.co or connect with us on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

SOURCE TPCO Holding Corp.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/09/c7713.html