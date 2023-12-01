Parent company of Facebook, Instagram collected $542M in ad revenue from NH users in '23: lawsuit

Dec. 1—Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has collected more than a half-billion dollars in ad revenue from users that Meta tracks with ties to New Hampshire this year alone, according to numbers made public Friday.

More than half the state's population uses the two social media platforms.

The information was included in the state Attorney General's office public release of the state's unredacted complaint against Meta Platforms, Inc. and Instagram, LLC.

New Hampshire filed its lawsuit against Meta on Oct. 24, "as part of a bipartisan coalition of 41 attorneys general who filed lawsuits in state and federal courts across the country alleging that Meta intentionally designed and deployed harmful features on Instagram and Facebook that addict children and teens to their mental and physical detriment," according to a statement from the Attorney General's Office.

New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont are among eight states and the District of Columbia that brought their own suits in state courts.

That suit had shielded some information from public view, including financial numbers.

"So far in 2023, Meta has derived $542,835,568 from ad revenue from users that Meta tracks as having ties to New Hampshire," according to the unredacted lawsuit.

Facebook had 950,475 active monthly users in New Hampshire, more than 68% of state's population, including 34,063 users under age 18. Instagram had 733,019 active monthly users in New Hampshire, more than 52% of the state's population, including 89,339 users under 18.

"The people of New Hampshire can now see that Meta's own documents acknowledge the harms its platforms inflict on kids," Attorney General John Formella said in a statement. "Meta not only knows that its products exploit the vulnerabilities of children's developing brains, it actively studies the most effective ways to 'hack' the brain chemistry of children for profit.

"We will continue to prosecute this matter to stop Meta's unlawful conduct and protect New Hampshire's kids."

In October, Meta issued a statement saying it had already introduced more than 30 tools to support teens and their families.

"We're disappointed that instead of working productively with companies across the industry to create clear, age-appropriate standards for the many apps teens use, the attorneys general have chosen this path," the company said.

Meta is the world's largest social media company. Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram each has more than a billion users.