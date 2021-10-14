U.S. markets close in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,433.36
    +69.56 (+1.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,881.26
    +503.45 (+1.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,813.01
    +241.37 (+1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.54
    +29.57 (+1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.01
    +0.57 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.10
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    +0.32 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1593
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5210
    -0.0280 (-1.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3680
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6870
    +0.4400 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,228.25
    +276.85 (+0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,380.35
    +5.13 (+0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.71
    +65.89 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

Parent Institute for Quality Education and Smarter Balanced Partner to Create New Resources to Help Educators and Families Support Social-Emotional Learning

Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium
·3 min read

Santa Clara, CA, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smarter Balanced, in partnership with the Parent Institute for Quality Education (PIQE), developed new professional learning resources to help educators support the social-emotional learning needs of their students as part of a successful academic school experience.

The new PIQE social-emotional learning resources are available on Tools for Teachers, a Smarter Balanced website of instructional and professional learning resources for educators.

“Supporting teachers so they can effectively support students is the heart of our work,” said Magda Chia, Executive Strategy Officer for Smarter Balanced. “By connecting PIQE’s social-emotional learning materials with our wide-range of Tools for Teachers’ academic lessons and strategies, we can help educators bring a holistic approach to student academic experiences and support students in a culturally-responsive manner.”

The new Tools for Teachers resources coincide with a call from parents for more social-emotional resources at schools. Parent surveys conducted by PIQE, a long-time ally to schools and parents, identified that more than one-in-three students (35 percent) were not provided social-emotional resources at school and two-out-of-three parents (63 percent) were concerned about their childrens’ emotional needs.

“We are honored to partner with Smarter Balanced to enhance our work in building strong parent-teacher-school partnerships,” said Elizabeth Zamudio, PIQE Vice President of Programs. “Our families faced many challenges and hardships this year impacting their students’ education. Investment in family engagement training for teachers, principals, and support staff is key to ensure school personnel have the knowledge and tools needed to effectively connect and respond to needs.”

PIQE brings an evidence-based curriculum and a deep expertise in supporting educators and school administrators to engage successfully with low-income families, communities of color, English learner and immigrant families.

The co-created Tools for Teachers resources make clear the connection between healthy social-emotional skills and academic success, and help educators partner with students and families to support social-emotional development. The resources are organized into three, 45-to-60-minute virtual professional development modules on self-awareness, self-management, and social awareness. Along with sharing information on the connections among brain functioning, emotions, and behavior, the resources will help educators model self-awareness and self-management behaviors and skills with students.

About Smarter Balanced

Smarter Balanced is a public agency supported by its members. Through the work of thousands of educators, we created an online assessment system aligned to college and career ready standards, as well as instructional resources for educators to help them improve teaching and learning.

About PIQE

PIQE is a national organization with evidence-based programs that engage, empower and transform parents to actively engage in their children’s education and strengthen parent-school collaboration. PIQE provides empowering information, skills development and support systems for low-income families, communities of color, English Learner and immigrant families benefiting approximately 2.1 million children throughout its history.

CONTACT: Chris Barron Smarter Balanced media@smarterbalanced.org


Recommended Stories

  • Why New Oriental Education Stock Caught Fire Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) traded sharply higher today, gaining as much as 13%. The private education stock got a boost from China's decision to back skills-based education and push vocational training. In a press release that dropped late yesterday, the Chinese government laid out a strategy to promote vocational education among its population.

  • Pregnant school teacher arrested for having sex with 15-year-old student

    Police refusing to speculate over who the father of the teacher’s baby is

  • Harvard language program relocates from China to Taiwan

    An intensive summer language program hosted by Harvard University in Beijing will relocate to Taiwan in summer of 2022, as the U.S.-China relationship remains strained. The program is moving to Taipei and will kick off next summer with about 60 students who will take eight weeks of classes, National Taiwan University confirmed Wednesday. The decision was in part “due to a perceived lack of friendliness from the host institution" in Beijing, according to The Harvard Crimson student paper, which first reported the move.

  • PPG Foundation gifts $1 million to The Pittsburgh Promise

    The PPG Foundation announced on Thursday that it will be gifting $1 million to The Pittsburgh Promise, a nonprofit that supports all eligible Pittsburgh Public Schools graduates with up to $5,000 a year in scholarships for post-secondary education.

  • What Is Perdoceo Education Corporation's (NASDAQ:PRDO) Share Price Doing?

    Perdoceo Education Corporation ( NASDAQ:PRDO ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share...

  • Myers Park principal reassigned after Title IX complaints, investigation

    Two older lawsuits and other students coming forward sparked criticism of how the school has handled reports of sexual violence.

  • The Unlikely Issue Shaping the Virginia Governor's Race: Schools

    WINCHESTER, Va. — As a lifelong Republican in her home state of Virginia, Tammy Yoder faithfully casts her ballot for those who want to lower taxes, oppose abortion and back other conservative causes. But the issue that transformed Yoder, a stay-at-home mother, from a reliable voter to the kind of person who brings three young children to an evening campaign rally was not her Christian values or her pocketbook. It was something even more personal, she said: what her children learn in school. Sig

  • Amazon exec to D.C. high school students: Thousands of tech jobs are yours for the taking, 'in a few years'

    “There are no shortage of jobs that you guys are on the right track for," the executive said during a chat with students at Cardozo Education Campus.

  • China Education Stocks Jump on Support for Vocational Schools

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s support for vocational schools is breathing life into education stocks that have been battered by a crackdown on private tutoring businesses.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresStocks ranging from training service providers to education cons

  • University of Delaware student arrested for kidnap, assault

    Brandon Freyre was kicked out of his fraternity and has been "officially separated" from the university for his attack of the unnamed student.

  • An Identity-Affirming Education Is an Effective Education

    Last month, students headed back to schools in person, some for the first time in 18 months. My own son, a curious, creative and kind 6-year-old, walked into his school for the first time ever. After a year of virtual kindergarten, he was excited to meet his teachers and classmates and explore his school, but […]

  • Making Schools Places Where Children Can Truly Be Themselves

    As children return to school this fall, the education world is being roiled by the critical race theory non-issue. I say non-issue because no school or district is teaching graduate-level content, or something like it, to K-12 students. I worry, however, that the CRT debate is a distraction from a more critical question: How do […]

  • National teen test scores slip for the first time — and it's not due to Covid

    The students who struggle the most with the exam have fallen further behind, a worrisome result that suggests learning loss exacerbated by the pandemic could be catastrophic.

  • District staff filling in as substitutes amid teacher shortage

    The pandemic has only exacerbated the existing teacher shortage in the Bay Area and beyond. In order to recruit substitute teachers, some districts are raising their daily rate from $100 to $350 a day.

  • Bullying incidents declined 56% during 2020-21 school year in Indiana

    Kara Kenney reports on new bullying numbers that reveal a downward trend in Indiana, but why child advocates warn to take the data with a grain of salt.

  • New Wi-Fi Towers Aimed at Closing Fort Worth’s Digital Divide

    Fort Worth Independent School District students most in need of internet access are now connected after the installation of several Wi-Fi towers. The towers, which stand 60-to-80 feet tall, have been erected by the school district at Dunbar High School, Morningside Middle School, Rosemont Middle School and Eastern Hills High School. One-quarter of students most […]

  • Ugandan teachers turn coffin-makers after schools shut

    As a Covid-19 surge overwhelmed Uganda earlier this year, Livingstone Musaala, who was forced to quit his teaching job following school closures, turned to coffin-making to pay the bills and help his community.

  • Parent input needed on safe routes to Billings elementary schools study

    Parent input needed for safe routes to Billings elementary schools

  • Florida's 'Critical' Teacher Shortage Is Getting Worse, Union Warns

    The state's Department of Education disputed the union's findings, while sharing its own figures that suggest a moderate vacancy increase.

  • LA extends deadline for school employee vaccinations amid staffing shortage

    The Los Angeles school district has extended its deadline for staff to get the COVID vaccine from Oct. 15 to Nov. 15.Why it matters: The second-largest school district in the nation, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has struggled to fill thousands of vacancies, including teachers, counselors and maintenance staff, per the Los Angeles Times. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOne in five employees remained unvaccinate