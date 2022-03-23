Parental Control Software Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 12.1% between 2022 and 2029; Surge in Use of Social Media by Kids to Fuel Market Growth: Fortune Business InsightsTM
Pune, India, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The parental control software market size is predicted to reach USD 2,453.8 million by 2029 and exhibit a CAGR of 12.1% during the projected period. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled, “Parental Control Software Market Share, 2022-2029”. Parental control software allows parents to keep track of their children's online actions, record them, block and filter websites and content, limit their time online, and access their browser history and messages. The market stood at 992.7 million in 2021 and USD 1,102.1 million in 2022.
Parental Control Software Market Report Coverage-
The Parental Control Software Market study focuses on global regional analysis to provide a better knowledge of the user. In addition, the research analyses technologies that are being deployed at a quick rate around the world and provide insights into the newest industry and market trends. It also highlights some of the market's growth-stimulating elements and restrictions, allowing the reader to obtain a thorough understanding of the market.
Segments-
Operating System, Deployment, Application, and Region are Studied
Based on operating system, the market is fragmented into Android, iOS, Windows, and cross platform/multiplatform. On the basis of deployment, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. On the basis of application, the market is split into educational institutes and residential. Geographically, the market is categorized into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.
COVID-19 Impact-
Sudden Shift to Smart Devices Amid Pandemic Crisis to Fuel Market Growth Significantly
Temporary closures of schools and other educational institutions due to coronavirus outbreaks have had an impact on children's learning around the world. According to UNESCO's most recent predictions, almost 1.3 billion kids around the world will be unable to attend school or university as of March 2020. According to the World Bank, the COVID-19 epidemic has prompted the closure of schools in 161 countries, affecting over 1.6 billion children and youth. As a result of the pandemic, educational institutions have begun to provide online and e-learning classes.
To meet the unforeseen changes in the education system, many pupils are given personal devices such as cellphones, tablets, computers, and other devices to access online classes. This direct access to smart devices, as well as excessive exposure to the internet and digital platforms, may have harmful consequences. As a result, it has become critical for parents to monitor the type of content their children access through these sites. Not only has this resulted in increased concerns about cyber safety, but it has also exposed people to uncensored internet content. Online enticement reports have surged by 97.5% in 2020, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. As a result, in the face of a pandemic, the use of online schooling is likely to fuel the market share.
To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Parental Control Software Market,
Drivers & Restraints-
Market Growth will be driven by Government Regulations to Standardize Digital Content for Children's Safety
Kids can benefit from online information in a variety of ways, including educational, social, and recreational. However, there are perceived risks connected with internet-facilitated peer-to-peer contact, particularly with regard to internet content and behavior and interaction concerns. Parents can use parental control tools to limit their children's exposure to undesirable social media posts and to shield them from unethical behaviors like cyberbullying. Governments around the world are working to ensure that digital media applications are safe for children.
For example, in August 2021, the Chinese government ordered gaming companies to minimize kid's material and limit online video game time for children under the age of 18. The global market is predicted to increase as a result of such legislation and recommendations, as well as parental guidance. However, the program includes cutting-edge capability and complex applications at high costs, which may hinder the parental control software market growth.
Regional Insights-
Early Implementation of Digitalization in North America to Make it a Market Leader
North America has the largest parental control software market share due to the early implementation of digitalization in the education segment. Government restrictions governing children's online safety are accelerating software adoption in North America. Children's information is protected by laws such as the Children Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) in the U.S. The rise in the number of cybercrimes such as cyberbullying, sexual harassment, and child abuse is causing parents to become more conscious of the significance of lodging software on their children's devices.
Asia Pacific to have substantial expansion during the predicted period. Key players consider the region to be an ideal location for creating a commercial network. Educational establishments in nations such as South Korea, India, China, and others are concentrating on improving students' digital well-being as e-learning and distance learning courses become more popular.
In Europe, the tight GDPR and rules relating to children's privacy are important factors driving the widespread adoption of parental control software. Further, the emergence of new entrants and the steady increase in the availability of adequate software will result in market growth in the near term.
The Middle East & Africa are experiencing significant growth owing to increased digitalization. In the future years, rising investments in the education sector are expected to increase software demand. Similarly, the software market in South America is predicted to rise in response to rising smartphone demand.
Competitive Landscape-
Key Players to Focus on Increasing Market Share by Leveraging Strategic Partnerships & Collaborations
The market's leading players are working and collaborating with network providers, Wi-Fi router enablers, telecom providers, smartphone and gadget manufacturers, and others to boost their company. The firms hope to provide enhanced parental control resolutions to help children learn in a safer and healthier online environment. Furthermore, market participants are concentrating their efforts on creating mint features and goods in order to increase their market ranks. These businesses put a lot of money into R&D in order to create new goods and expand their business.
Industry Development-
December 2020 – SafeToNet Limited acquired Net Nanny’s parent company Content Watch Holdings, Inc. based in Philadelphia. Together, the company aims to offer artificial intelligence-based children safety solutions.
Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (U.S.)
AO Kaspersky Lab (Russia)
AT&T Inc. (U.S.)
Kaspersky Lab (Russia)
McAfee, LLC (U.S.)
Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
Avast Software s.r.o. (Czech Republic)
NortonLifeLock Inc. (U.S.)
Qustodio SL (Spain)
Bark Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)
