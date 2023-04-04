Parenteral Nutrition Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

Major players in the parenteral nutrition market are Baxter International, Vifor Pharma, Grifols SA, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., Fresenius Kabi, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Pfizer Inc., Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.

Claris Lifesciences Limited, SGD Pharma, ICU Medical, and Soleo Health.



The global parenteral nutrition market grew from $6.35 billion in 2022 to $6.84 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The parenteral nutrition market is expected to grow to $9.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8%.



The parenteral nutrition market includes revenues earned by entities by infusing a specialized form of food through a vein.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Parenteral nutrition refers to injecting a certain type of food through a vein as described in medicine (intravenously).Malnutrition correction or prevention is the aim of the therapy.



It denotes intravenous feeding (through a vein). Achieving balance nutritional intake on time can help combat complications and plays a prominent role in a patient’s recovery.



North America was the largest region in the parenteral nutrition market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the parenteral nutrition market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main compositions used in parenteral nutrition include amino acids, fats, carbohydrates, trace elements, vitamins, minerals, and other compositions.Amino acids-based parenteral nutrition refers to parenteral nutrition products comprised sourced from amino acids.



Amino acids are a standard component of complete parenteral nutrition prescriptions to support cell, organ, skeletal, and respiratory muscle functions, and wound healing. They are used for adults, children, and newborns in hospitals, clinics, home care, and other end-users.



The growing prevalence of malnutrition across the globe is driving the growth of the parenteral nutrition market.Malnutrition refers to deficiencies, excesses, or imbalances in a person’s intake of energy or nutrients.



Premature births, which result in immune dysfunction and inadequate nutrition, have increased the demand for and use of parenteral nutrition among children and infants.For instance, in July 2022, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported that around 46 million more people were impacted by hunger in 2020 than in 2020, and 150 million more since the COVID-19 pandemic epidemic, bringing the total number of hungry people on the planet to 828 million in 2021.



Hence, the growing prevalence of malnutrition across the globe is expected to boost demand for parenteral nutrition during the forecast period.



The strategic partnership is a key trend gaining popularity in the parenteral nutrition market.Key healthcare players, associations, and researchers are focusing on entering into strategic partnerships to research, develop, launch, or create awareness of the use of parenteral nutrition containing new ingredients such as omega-3 fatty acids.



These partnerships help to educate health care professionals and companies to develop and market their products thus strengthening their market position. For instance, in November 2020, the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN), a US-based professional organization partnered with Fresenius Kabi, a Germany-based global healthcare company to create the key expert interview series on omega-3 fatty acid-containing parenteral nutrition to support continuous health care professional (HCP) education on omega-3 fatty acids in clinical nutrition.



In October 2021, Wellspring Capital Management, a New York-based private equity company acquired Pentec Health Inc., a US-based provider of intradialytic parenteral nutrition and targeted drug delivery therapies for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition by Wellspring is focused on strengthening its position in the specialty infusion sector and accelerating its inorganic & organic growth campaigns.



The countries covered in the parenteral nutrition market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



