Parenteral Nutrition Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $10.4 Billion in 2031 at a CAGR of 6.3%

Global Parenteral Nutrition Market

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Parenteral Nutrition Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global parenteral nutrition market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The parenteral nutrition market reached a value of nearly $5,823.4 million in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $5,823.4 million in 2021 to $7,694.2 million in 2026 at a rate of 5.7%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2026 and reach $10,423.8 million in 2031.

Growth in the historic period resulted from growing rate of premature births, rising functional gastro-intestinal disorders, government investments to reduce the burden of malnutrition, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increased healthcare expenditure. The market was restrained by low healthcare access and risks and possible complications associated with parenteral nutrition.



Going forward, increasing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of malnutrition, benefits associated with parenteral nutrition, and increasing birth rate. Factors that could hinder the growth of the parenteral nutrition market in the future include stringent government regulations.



The parenteral nutrition market is segmented by composition into amino acids, carbohydrates, lipid emulsion, trace elements, vitamins and minerals, and other compositions. The amino acids market was the largest segment of the parenteral nutrition market segmented by composition, accounting for 32.9% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the lipid emulsion segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the parenteral nutrition market segmented by composition, at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026.



The parenteral nutrition market is segmented by consumer type into children and new-born, adults, and geriatrics. The children and new-born market was the largest segment of the parenteral nutrition market segmented by consumer type, accounting for 42.3% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the children and new-born segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the parenteral nutrition market segmented by consumer type, at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026.



The parenteral nutrition market is segmented by end-user into hospitals, clinics, homecare, and other end-users. The hospitals market was the largest segment of the parenteral nutrition market segmented by end-user, accounting for 64.8% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the clinics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the parenteral nutrition market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.



North America was the largest region in the parenteral nutrition market, accounting for 33.7% of the total in 2021. It was followed by Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the parenteral nutrition market will be Asia Pacific, and, North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.2% and 6.0% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe, and, South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.7% and 5.1% respectively.



The global parenteral nutrition market is moderately fragmented with large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 45.50% of the total market in 2021. Baxter International, Inc was the largest competitor with 16.55% share of the market, followed by Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA with 9.63%, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc. with 7.60%, B. Braun Melsungen AG with 5.23%, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd with 2.77%, American Regent Inc. with 1.66%, JW Pharmaceutical with 1.04%, Grifols S.A.with 0.44%, Amanta Healthcare with 0.26%, and ICU Medical, Inc. with 0.32%.



Market-trend-based strategies for the parenteral nutrition include companies should focus on the launch of glass packaging system, focus on innovating new products such as olive oil-based parenteral nutrition, introducing innovative products with innovations such as four-oil lipid injectable emulsion, introducing parenteral nutrition products packages with barcode assistance, and undergoing partnerships to develop new products.



Player-adopted strategies in the parenteral nutrition market includes helping clinicians in meeting their patients' nutritional goals through the launch of new products, expanding its parenteral nutrition portfolio through new product launches, emerging as the best partner for healthcare professionals and patients in the field of clinical nutrition through new product developments, and enhancing its business operations through the launches.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the parenteral nutrition companies to focus on use of glass packaging for parenteral nutrition products, focus on olive oil-based parenteral nutrition, launch innovative products, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, provide competitively priced offerings, leverage online portals to maximize reach and revenues, continue to target fast-growing end-users, target fast-growing consumer types.



This report describes and explains the parenteral nutrition market and covers 2016 to 2021, termed the historic period, and 2021 to 2026 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2026-2031. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 290 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $5823.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $10423.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

