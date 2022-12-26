U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    -0.21 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0628
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2071
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9020
    +0.0300 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,837.93
    +22.73 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.96
    -0.98 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.87
    +170.62 (+0.65%)
     

Parenteral Nutrition Market Size is expected to reach at USD 10,306 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9%, Owing to Increasing Rate of Premature Births

Acumen Research and Consulting
·7 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Parenteral Nutrition Market Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Size accounted for USD 6,231 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 10,306 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Parenteral Nutrition Market Statistics

  • Global parenteral nutrition market revenue was worth USD 6,231 million in 2021, with a 5.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

  • North America parenteral nutrition market share gathered more than 39.2% in 2021

  • Asia-Pacific parenteral nutrition market growth is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030

  • By consumer, the adult category capture over 57.7% of total market share in 2021

  • Rising frequency of childhood malnutrition, propels the parenteral nutrition market value

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1282

Parenteral Nutrition Market Report Coverage:

Market

Parenteral Nutrition Market

Parenteral Nutrition Market Size 2021

USD 6,231 Million

Parenteral Nutrition Market Forecast 2030

USD 10,306 Million

Parenteral Nutrition Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

5.9%

 

Parenteral Nutrition Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Parenteral Nutrition Market Base Year

2021

 

Parenteral Nutrition Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Nutrient Type, By Consumer, By End-Use, And By Geography

Parenteral Nutrition Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Actavis, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Aculife (Nirlife), Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Baxter International, Inc., Hospira, Inc., Grifols International S.A., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, and Vifor Pharma.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Parenteral Nutrition Market Overview

Parenteral nutrition (PN) items are produced by pro-pharmaceutical aggravating companies and are considered the greatest risk in pharmaceutical management since they cannot go through any form of final cleansing. The participant received incredibly complex nutritional formulas that include additives like salts, glucose, lipids, amino acids, and other essential nutrients and essential minerals. Parenteral nutrition is also known as total nutrient admixture (TNA) as well as total parenteral nutrition (TPN) when no crucial nutrition is obtained through other routes, and partial parenteral nutrition (PPN) when nourishment is also partially enteric. When regulated via vein accessibility in an extremity rather than a focal vein as in central venous nutrition, it may be referred to as PPN.

Parenteral Nutrition Market Trends

Continuous development in fertility rates and premature births will augment the expansion of the parenteral nutrition market. Increasing awareness of parenteral nutrition via non-profit and government initiatives has resulted in increased demand for preventive medicine in the global patient population, and hence parenteral nutrition goods. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, for example, diabetes, in recent years, and increasing trends of malnutrition around the globe, fundamentally fuel interest in various parenteral nutrition products around the world. Furthermore, rising fertility rates and a higher proportion of premature births might boost market demand during the forecast years.

The high prevalence of chronic illnesses, for example, the disease, is depended on to promote the use of parenteral administration through chemotherapeutic sessions even though this therapy mode causes a basic lack of nourishment, appetite, and vigor. Parenteral nutrition effectively solves these concerns in chemotherapy individuals and people with other chronic diseases where oral nourishment is either impossible or insufficient. Parenteral nutrition successfully overcomes the risk of gastronomic discomfort in this method, contributing to its growing popularity. Despite the fact that this is an intrusive operation, the risks of contaminating the organization and publicizing such events may limit the market's growth to a modest extent.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/parenteral-nutrition-market

Parenteral Nutrition Market Segmentation

The global parenteral nutrition market has been segmented by acumen research and consulting based on nutrient type, consumer, and end-use. By nutrient type, the segment is separated into carbohydrates, single dose amino acid solution, vitamins & minerals, trace elements, and parenteral lipid emulsion. According to the parenteral nutrition market forecast, the single dose amino acid solution category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

In terms of consumer, the market is categorized into adult, children and newborns. Moreover, the market is split into clinics, hospitals, homecare, and others, based on the end-use. Parenteral Nutrition Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide parenteral nutrition market segmentation is into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to a parenteral nutrition industry analysis, North America leads the market in 2021. The US market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast time range. The United States represents a significant provincial market share desired by Canada. Due to increasing human operational costs, increased public awareness of parenteral nutrition products, and the increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases, the region will experience profitable growth. Enhancing the national insurance regime, establishing and expanding the medical center area, and the proximity of real industry participants, such as B. Braun, with rapidly expanding business led by universal pediatric nutritionists, will increase local market share. As a result, the previous factors mentioned will drive parenteral nutrition market expansion.

The market in the Asia-Pacific is likely to be driven by factors such as the high prevalence of chronic renal disease in densely populated countries like China and India, rapid advancements in social insurance, increased access to medical facilities, and rising per capita consumption of human services in the region. The vast base of pharmaceutical organizations in countries like India, Japan, and China further drives the industry in the region. Developing economies and the expansion of pharmaceutical markets in nations such as China, Indonesia, Singapore, India, Taiwan, and Malaysia are expected to drive the Asia-Pacific market. Increasing preterm birth rates, which cause malnutrition, are driving the use of parenteral nutrition in the Asia-Pacific region.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1282

Parenteral Nutrition Market Players

Some of the prominent Parenteral Nutrition market companies are Actavis, Inc., Aculife (Nirlife), Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Grifols International S.A., Fresenius Kabi AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hospira, Inc., Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Vifor Pharma.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Parenteral Nutrition Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Parenteral Nutrition Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Parenteral Nutrition Market?

  • Which region held the largest share in Parenteral Nutrition Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers of Parenteral Nutrition Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Parenteral Nutrition Market?

  • What will be the Parenteral Nutrition Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on Medical Related Reports:

The Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market size was valued at USD 9,496 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 87,494 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Sexual Wellness Market size was valued at USD 80.1 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 121.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Neurotech Devices Market size was valued at USD 10,796 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 34,761 Million by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: When Does Wall Street Return From Christmas Break?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. 3 assets he likes instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • These 6 Stocks Are Why Warren Buffett Beat the Market In 2022

    Many, if not most, investors, have seen their portfolios sink as well in 2022 -- but not Warren Buffett. Most of Buffett's personal fortune is invested in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Although there are still a few days left in December, Berkshire looks to be in great shape to deliver a positive, albeit small, annual gain.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Three major headwinds have been combining to buffet the markets – persistently high inflation, the Fed’s rising interest rates in its ongoing battle to tame it, and the increasing worries that a recession is around the corner. In such an unpredictable market environment, investors need to find some clear and reliable sign to indicate just which stocks are the most attractive choices to weather the volatile conditions. One of the clearest such signals comes from the corporate insiders, company of

  • 5 Sleep-at-Night Microchip Stocks With Growing Passive Income

    It has been a rough year for semiconductor stocks, but all may not be lost. After all, semiconductors power all of today's big technology applications, from artificial intelligence, to the Internet of Things, to the Metaverse and electric vehicles. While somewhat cyclical, semiconductor stocks are usually generally quite profitable, and their stocks are less expensive than the high-flying software sector.

  • Which FAANG Stock Will Be the Top Performer in 2023?

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there's one company poised to outperform in the new year.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Not Finished Yet; Tesla Shanghai Production Halted

    The ailing market rally is still fighting. Celsius, Shift4Payments lead growth stocks to watch. Tesla Shanghai production has been suspended.

  • Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On These 12 Stocks

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top twelve stocks that are on Cathie Wood’s radar. For more stocks, head on over to Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On These 5 Stocks. If there’s one thing that can be said for certain in today’s highly volatile environment, it’s that 2022 has not […]

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ). The company's stock received a...

  • "Bond King" Bill Gross Is Buying Annaly Capital Management and AGNC. Should Investors Follow Suit?

    These two mortgage real estate investment trusts struggled this year, resulting in high annual dividend yields.

  • Apple Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Although Apple is a financially secure company with a diverse product line and reputable brand, investing in it also comes with significant risks.

  • Should You Sell Disney Stock Before the End of 2022?

    Shares of the Magic Kingdom have recently sunk below where they were in early 2020 (when theme parks were completely closed down) and sit at similar levels as in late 2014 (after Disney acquired Lucasfilm but before new Star Wars movies began coming out). Returning CEO Bob Iger is taking back the reins of a pumpkin past midnight. Surely it's time to sell Disney, right?

  • Rivian Stock Is Down 80% From Its High, but It's No Bargain

    With shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) down 80% from their 52-week high, there are likely plenty of investors out there looking at the stock and thinking that it's a bargain at these levels. Investors who are interested in getting exposure to the rise of electric vehicles would most likely be better-served focusing on some of the other options in the space. Bulls will say that electric vehicle companies like Rivian are tech companies, but they aren't -- they are auto manufacturers.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Sensational Stocks to Buy to Start 2023 With a Bang

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite, have tumbled as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%, respectively, from their all-time highs. For those of you keeping score at home, it means all three indexes are, or were at one point, in a bear market. Since every bear market throughout history has eventually been recouped (and then some) by a bull market rally, the 2022 bear market represents the ideal time for long-term investors to pounce.

  • Is ChargePoint Stock a Buy?

    Rising electric vehicle sales are unsurprisingly creating a lot of demand for EV charging stations in the U.S. and abroad, and that's making investors take a closer look at EV charging companies, including ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT). ChargePoint sells the hardware and software for charging stations. The company has a lot of businesses as customers, which pay to have the charging stations installed for customers or employees.

  • 3 Medical Dividend Stocks That Hit the Sweet Spot

    Healthcare stocks with dividends can be a good place to park funds during inflationary periods. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) all have dividends yielding 2.5% or more with a history of consistent increases to reward long-term investors. Medical Properties Trust is one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 434 in total that it leases across 30 states and 10 countries.

  • This Stock That Tripled in 2022 Could Rocket Even Higher in 2023

    Potential suitors with heaps of cash to spend are lining up to get a closer look at this company's results.

  • Blackstone Tumbled in 2022; Here's the Outlook for 2023

    Most alternative assets seem to simply represent a leveraged play on the stock market. It's headed by legendary Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman. Blackstone shares have dropped more than 36% year to date, far exceeding the 16% slide for the S&P 500.

  • AT&T Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has begun a new chapter. Although that focus should improve its ability to compete with Verizon and T-Mobile, it continues to face significant challenges. For this reason, investors and those interested in becoming AT&T investors need a firm grasp of AT&T's bull and bear cases before making a decision.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Soar in a Santa Claus Rally

    Years ago, investors observed that a phenomenon dubbed the Santa Claus rally often occurred during the year-end holidays. Three Motley Fool contributors identified stocks they think could soar in a Santa Claus rally. Here's why they picked Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).