U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,980.75
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,132.00
    +56.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,919.50
    -22.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,802.90
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.26
    +0.93 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.90
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0725
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.35
    -1.10 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2619
    +0.0040 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.6430
    -0.5980 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,144.54
    -602.45 (-2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    638.10
    -32.90 (-4.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.27
    +9.52 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,604.84
    -72.96 (-0.27%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Parents of Hospitalized Children May Not Feel Equipped to Report Mistakes, According To Latest Leapfrog Group Patient Experience Report

·3 min read

The final report in Leapfrog Group series focuses on pediatric patient experience and highlights the need for more data and transparency

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers focused on health care safety and quality, today released its Pediatric Care report, the final report in a three-part series, Patient Experience During the Pandemic. The report finds that parents or guardians did not feel equipped to report mistakes about their child's care at a hospital, raising serious patient safety concerns. The report also highlights the critical need for more transparency and public reporting for pediatric patient experiences.

Leapfrog Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Leapfrog Group)
Leapfrog Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Leapfrog Group)

The Leapfrog analysis covers pediatric patient experience in hospitals during both a pre-pandemic (2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey) and mid-pandemic (2021 Leapfrog Hospital Survey) timeframe. Hospitals collect this data from the patient's parent or guardian through a questionnaire called the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Child Hospital Survey (Child HCAHPS).

Public reporting of Child HCAHPS results is not mandated, and results are only available for those facilities that voluntarily report the results to Leapfrog. The Leapfrog public reporting website is one of the only places where the public can access information about pediatric experiences in hospitals.

Pediatric patient experience remained relatively stable during the pandemic, even suggesting slight improvements. However, there remain serious issues with patient safety. Across the areas examined, key findings include:

  • Parents or caregivers of pediatric patients may not feel equipped to report mistakes about their child's care. They indicated the least favorable responses about whether hospital staff check the patient's wristband to confirm their identity and if parents were told how to report mistakes about their child's care.

  • Parents or caregivers reported more favorable responses regarding how well doctors communicate with their child, improving by a statistically significant amount during the pandemic.

"Parents or caregivers must feel comfortable raising concerns about mistakes in their children's care at hospitals or their children are not safe," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "These results raise questions about safety, which every facility that serves children should immediately address."

The report suggests that despite minimal change during the pandemic, significant room remains for improvement. Research shows that patient experience is a critical indicator of safety in hospitals, and facilities that provide better experiences for patients tend to provide safer, higher quality care.

About Patient Experience During the Pandemic
Patient Experience During the Pandemic is a new three-part series that examines pre-pandemic and mid-pandemic patient experience in three different settings of care: facilities that provide same-day surgeries, adult inpatient hospitals, and hospitals that treat pediatric patients.

Installments of the series include:

About The Leapfrog Group
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. For more, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our newsletter.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parents-of-hospitalized-children-may-not-feel-equipped-to-report-mistakes-according-to-latest-leapfrog-group-patient-experience-report-301555245.html

SOURCE The Leapfrog Group

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer's Nearly $7 Billion Acquisition Of Arena Pharma Just Paid Off In A Big Way

    Pfizer's nearly $7 billion takeover of Arena paid off Tuesday in ulcerative colitis treatment. The results could send Pfizer stock higher.

  • HLS Therapeutics Obtains Public Reimbursement for Vascepa® in Quebec

    HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focusing on central nervous system and cardiovascular markets, announces that it has successfully entered into a Product Listing Agreement ("PLA") with the Quebec Minister of Health and Social Services, for the listing and public reimbursement of Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) on the Public Prescription Drug Insurance Plan of the Régime de l'Assurance Maladie du Québec ("RAMQ"), effective May 26, 2022.

  • SC health officials monitoring multiple people for signs of monkeypox, DHEC says

    South Carolina health officials said Tuesday they are watching several people in the state for symptoms of monkeypox.

  • U.S. officials prepare to release monkeypox vaccines as more cases emerge

    U.S. officials are in the process of releasing monkeypox vaccines from the nation's stockpile for people at high risk from the outbreak. CBS News' Tanya Rivero sits down with Dr. Céline R. Gounder, editor-at-large for public health for Kaiser Health News, to discuss the outbreak and weigh how concerned Americans should be.

  • Mass. life sciences leaders urge action on 'epidemic' of gun violence

    In wake of Tuesday's mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Massachusetts life sciences leaders are urging the industry to come together to limit access to guns.

  • Why This FDA Approval Is a Game Changer for Eli Lilly

    Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is a top healthcare company that continually finds new ways to grow and create value for its investors. One of the company's recent diabetes treatments has obtained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). On May 13, Eli Lilly announced that the FDA had approved Mounjaro (tirzepatide) to treat people with type 2 diabetes.

  • Millions risk losing US healthcare when Covid emergency declaration expires

    An estimated 5.3 million to 14.2 million could lose Medicaid coverage when the public health emergency ends in July

  • United Nations Aids Agency Warns About Racist Coverage of Monkeypox Outbreak

    After two years of dealing with COVID-19, the world is on alert about another infectious disease that could be making its way to the United States. As of May 21, the World Health Organization has learned of 92 confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox in places where the disease is not normally spread, including Massachusetts, New York and Washington State.

  • Health Care — Blue states brace for wave of patients after Roe ruling

    Bruce Springsteen announced a long-awaited tour…. but it doesn’t start until February. Today in health care, blue states are preparing for patients traveling from red states once abortion restrictions hit following an expected Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and…

  • Legionnaires Outbreak in New York City Leads to 18 Sick and 1 Dead

    The cases are clustered in the Highbridge neighborhood of the Bronx, and officials are urging residents with flu-like symptoms to see their doctor "immediately"

  • Walmart, CVS to halt filling prescriptions for controlled substances by Cerebral, Done

    Walmart confirmed the move to Reuters and said the decision was made after an audit and compliance process. CVS said it would not accept prescriptions for controlled substances issued by the startups effective May 26, as a result of a review it conducted on the telehealth firms and after it was "unable to resolve concerns we have with Cerebral and Done Health." Cerebral had earlier this month decided to stop prescribing controlled substances and taper existing prescriptions based on the impending expiration of waivers, the company said in an emailed statement.

  • What are ketamine and norketamine, the two drugs found in Dwayne Haskins after he died

    What are ketamine and norketamine drugs found in Ohio State Buckeyes football star, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins after he died?

  • Republicans Not Sure Why America Has So Many Gun Deaths

    But they're pretty sure it's not because of all those guns.

  • Pfizer ulcerative colitis drug leads to remission in a third of patients -study

    Nearly one third of patients with ulcerative colitis who received an experimental Pfizer Inc drug in a clinical trial were in remission after a year of treatment, the drugmaker said on Tuesday. The drug, etrasimod, was the key asset Pfizer picked up in its $6.7 billion deal for Arena Pharmaceuticals last year. Ulcerative colitis (UC) is an inflammatory bowel disease.

  • French cases of monkeypox rise to five, versus three previously -minister

    The number of confirmed cases of the monkeypox virus in France has risen to five, from three earlier in the week, French Health Minister Brigitte Bourguignon told RTL radio on Wednesday, as she promoted a targeted vaccination campaign against it. France's health authority said earlier this week that it recommended that at-risk adults who have been in contact with a patient with confirmed monkeypox should be vaccinated. Health staff who have been exposed to a monkeypox patient should also receive the vaccine, it added.

  • Why Roche Needs to Invest in At-Home Diagnostics

    As the leader in medical diagnostics, Roche (OTC: RHHB.F) acted quickly to deliver valuable COVID-19 screening tests to the marketplace. Assisted by COVID-related sales, its diagnostics division is now delivering stronger growth than its larger pharmaceuticals division. Roche's medical diagnostics division saw strong growth throughout 2021 and into the begining of 2022.

  • Germany: Fake doctor gets life in prison for patient deaths

    A German court on Wednesday sentenced a woman who posed as a doctor to life in prison for causing the deaths of several people she treated. Judges at the regional court in Kassel said the evidence showed the 51-year-old woman, whose name was not given in line with German privacy rules, used a forged license to obtain employment as an anesthesiologist. Prosecutors accused the woman of having wrongly dosed anesthetics and of having failed to treat blood poisoning at a hospital in Fritzlar, a town near Kassel.

  • AstraZeneca spinout, based in Waltham, acquired at 60% premium

    Entasis Therapeutics, an antibiotics developer that spun out of AstraZeneca plc in 2015, has been acquired by its majority shareholder, California's Innoviva Inc.

  • Factbox-Countries offering vaccine for monkeypox

    There isn't a specific vaccine for monkeypox, but data shows that vaccines that were used to eradicate smallpox are up to 85% effective against it, according to the World Health Organisation. * Germany on May 24 ordered 40,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's Imvanex smallpox vaccine to be ready to carry out ring vaccinations if the outbreak in the country becomes more severe.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    China's COVID-hit capital Beijing further tightened its dragnet on the virus with zero community transmission the target, punishing workplaces that flout rules or circumvent curbs and imploring residents to police their own movements. North Korea reported no new deaths among fever patients for a second consecutive day, state media KCNA said on Wednesday, a day after it said the country's first confirmed coronavirus outbreak was being managed in a stable manner. The COVID outbreak, which the isolated country confirmed about two weeks ago, has stoked concerns about a lack of vaccines and medical supplies, while experts said a nationwide lockdown could deepen a food crisis in the country of 25 million.