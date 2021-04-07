PARENTS Reveals Winners Of Annual Best Family Cars List

U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) PARENTS released this year's Best Family Cars Awards, a selection of 24 new model vehicles with high-tech performance, safety, and convenience features across multiple categories to fit your family's specific needs. The list comprises minivans, three-row SUVs, two-row SUVs, and family sedans. PARENTS' Best Family Cars 2021 is available on Parents.com/bestcars and in the May issue of PARENTS magazine, available now.

"The way we think about, shop for, and use cars has drastically changed in the past year," said PARENTS Editor in Chief Julia Edelstein. "Our cars have become multifunctional safe spaces and sanctuaries that act as a home away from home, a retreat, a curbside pickup companion, and sometimes even an office. With safety at the top of mind, this year's list adapts to your family needs for years to come."

PARENTS experts thoroughly tested over 50 cars from a field of new model vehicles that aced industry safety tests. Designated safe and efficient for your family for years to come, 24 winning models that passed test drive standards and car seat compatibility made PARENTS' Best Family Cars 2021 list.

The full list of PARENTS' Best Family Cars 2021 is listed below by category and on Parents.com/bestcars.

MINIVANS

Best Eco Pick: Toyota Sienna Hybrid
Best Handling: Chrysler Pacifica
Best Value: Kia Sedona
Best Versatility: Honda Odyssey

THREE-ROW SUVS

Best Braking: Mazda CX-9
Best for Adventures: Nissan Pathfinder
Best for Road Trips: Subaru Ascent
Best Redesign: Kia Sorento
Best Luxury Redesign: Acura MDX
Best Luxury Tech: Volvo XC90
Best Quiet Ride: Honda Pilot
Best Value: Volkswagen Atlas

TWO-ROW SUVS

Best Eco Tech: Toyota Venza
Best Electric: Ford Mustang Mach-E
Best Hybrid: Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid
Best Redesign: Nissan Rogue
Best for Road Trips: Subaru Forester
Best Steering System: Chevrolet Equinox
Best Quiet Ride: Buick Envision

FAMILY SEDANS

Best All-Weather: Subaru Legacy
Best Luxury Car: Lexus ES350
Best Sporty Car: Nissan Maxima
Best Sports Hybrid: Toyota Camry Hybrid
Best Value Hybrid: Honda Accord Hybrid

ABOUT PARENTS
PARENTS, the leading source for busy, millennial moms, reaches 8.3 million readers monthly through an award-winning magazine and over 19 million readers on its digital and social platforms. With an understanding that raising good people is the most important job, PARENTS serves up trusted advice that empowers moms and dads to care for their kids with confidence and find ways to enjoy the ride. PARENTS is produced by Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP).

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parents-reveals-winners-of-annual-best-family-cars-list-301264194.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

