Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) shareholders have earned a 14% CAGR over the last three years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 12% in that time. In contrast the stock is up over the last three years. Arguably you'd have been better off buying an index fund, because the gain of 36% in three years isn't amazing.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Parex Resources achieved compound earnings per share growth of 64% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 11% average annual increase in the share price. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 3.68 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Parex Resources' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Parex Resources the TSR over the last 3 years was 49%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Parex Resources has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 35% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 7% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Parex Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Parex Resources you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

