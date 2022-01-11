U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,713.10
    +42.81 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,251.76
    +182.89 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,153.45
    +210.62 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,192.68
    +21.53 (+0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.36
    +3.13 (+4.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.90
    +23.10 (+1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    +0.34 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1369
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    -0.0340 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3631
    +0.0055 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2960
    +0.0880 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,757.74
    +1,141.50 (+2.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.71
    +20.29 (+2.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Parexel Recognized as “Top CRO” to Work With in WCG CenterWatch Global Site Relationship Benchmark Survey

Parexel International LLC
·3 min read

Company receives highest “Excellent” scores across 35 Performance Attributes Most Valued by Sites out of 29 CROs included in the survey

BOSTON, and DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) focused on development and delivery of innovative new therapies to advance patient health, has been ranked as the “Top CRO to Work With” by investigative sites in the 2021 WCG CenterWatch Global Site Relationship Benchmark Survey. The biannual WCG CenterWatch survey explores the relationships among clinical trial sites and their sponsors and CROs and provides insight into overall performance. Highlights from the survey were published earlier today by CenterWatch in a press release available here.

The 2021 survey asked respondents to evaluate the 35 performance attributes identified by sites as most important to a successful site-CRO working relationship, with Parexel receiving the highest “excellent” scores across the 35 performance attributes in six working relationship categories among all 29 CROs included in the survey. As part of the survey, sites also rated CROs on their overall reputation in the industry, with Parexel ranking fourth and one of only two to rank in the top five for both industry reputation and direct working relationship quality. Parexel’s performance in the survey further reflects the company’s continued strategic focus in supporting investigative sites to better deliver for patients.

“As we continue to evolve and innovate across the drug development process, clinical trial sites, sponsors and CROs must partner even more closely to enhance overall engagement and improve the clinical trial experience for patients,” said Clare Grace, PhD, Chief Patient Officer. “Parexel understands and highly values the critical role sites play in this process.” She continued, “Being ranked as one of the Top CROs further underscores the strong commitment of our global teams to developing and nurturing strong site relationships — partnerships that ensure rapid study start-up, smooth study conduct and ultimately improve the trial experience and accelerate important therapies to the patients who need them. This recognition means even more given the challenges across the last two years from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The biannual WCG CenterWatch Global Site Relationship Benchmark Survey — first launched in 1997 — was conducted online between Aug. 11 and Sept. 22, 2021. It was developed with input from investigative sites, sponsors and CRO companies from North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa. The survey was deployed to more than 60,000 individuals representing sites around the world and approximately 3,700 responses were received.

About Parexel
One of the largest clinical research organizations, Parexel supports the development of innovative new medicines to improve the health of patients. We provide services to help life sciences and biopharmaceutical customers everywhere transform scientific discoveries into new treatments. From decentralized clinical trials to regulatory consulting services to leveraging real world insights, our therapeutic, technical, and functional ability is underpinned by a deep conviction in what we do. For more information, visit parexel.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:
Lori Dorer
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
+1 513 496 8121
Lori.Dorer@parexel.com


Recommended Stories

  • Intel names new CFO and top client computing executive

    Two big leadership changes are coming out of Intel Corp. today. Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who has been with the company since 1996, was named head of the Client Computing Group. New to the company is David Zinsner, who was named executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Bark co-founder returns as CEO, Petal raises $140M and other NYC tech news

    Manish Joneja resigned as Bark CEO, credit card company Petal raised $140 million in a Series D round, plus other news.

  • Intel Stock Jumped Because It Named a Micron Exec as Its New CFO

    Chip giant Intel named David Zinsner its new chief financial officer. Zinsner is currently CFO of Micron Tech, which has already named an interim CFO.

  • Endo Appoints Dr. James P. Tursi as Executive Vice President, Global Research & Development

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced the appointment of Dr. James P. Tursi as Executive Vice President, Global Research & Development effective January 18, 2022. He will join the Company's Senior Executive Team and report directly to the Chief Executive Officer. Prior to joining Endo, Dr. Tursi held the role of Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President of Development at Ferring Pharmaceuticals U.S.

  • Clarivate Announces Change in Leadership Structure

    Clarivate plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced that as part of its One Clarivate Vision to put even greater focus on its customers and solutions, effective February 1, Gordon Samson will become Chief Product Officer. Samson, who is currently President of the IP Segment, will support the four Clarivate customer verticals in this newly created and focused role. With this change, Mukhtar Ahmed, Presiden

  • Hedge Fund Verition Hires Nomura’s U.S. Trading Boss Who Left After Archegos

    (Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc.’s top trading executive in the U.S., who stood down from his role in the aftermath of losses linked to Archegos Capital Management, has taken up a senior position at hedge fund Verition Fund Management. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers Fro

  • NeuBase Therapeutics hires new chief financial officer

    NeuBase Therapeutics, a Pittsburgh-based developer of genetic medicines, announced that it has hired Todd Branning as its new chief financial officer.

  • Truist names two new executives to leadership team

    Truist Financial Corp. (NYSE: TFC) is adding two new executives to its leadership team. Denise DeMaio will take over as chief audit officer on Feb. 28. DeMaio will report to CEO Bill Rogers and the board of directors' audit committee.

  • Why Shehnaaz Suliman threw in with a young biotech for her first CEO gig

    The emails started flooding Dr. Shehnaaz Suliman's inbox as soon as word got out this fall that she would be leaving her job as president and COO at Alector Inc. One message stood out: a small Menlo Park biotech company hoping to launch clinical trials in 2022 with lung disease therapies delivered using messenger RNA and lipid nanoparticles. Today that company, ReCode Therapeutics Inc., said it is hiring Suliman as its CEO to oversee therapies spotlighted by the success of Covid mRNA vaccines. "I must have had about 20 or so conversations with various founders and venture capitalists," Suliman said.

  • Re/Max shakes up leadership team with new CEO roles

    The CEO of Re/Max Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) is stepping down, effective March 31. Re/Max Holdings Inc. is the Denver-based parent company of Re/Max LLC, one of the world’s leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and of Motto Mortgage, the first national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S. Adam Contos, who has served as CEO since 2018, will leave the company at the end of the quarter to pursue new entrepreneurial endeavors and spend more time with his family. Stephen Joyce, a board member, will serve as interim CEO upon Contos’ departure.

  • Intel Gains After Recruiting Micron’s David Zinsner as Its Next CFO

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. rallied Monday after tapping Micron Technology Inc. Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner to fill the CFO role vacated by the retirement of George Davis. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesStocks Halt Five-Day Rout A

  • Enghouse Announces Retirement of Doug Bryson, Vice President Finance and Promotion of Rob Medved

    Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) announced today that Doug Bryson has informed the Company that he will be retiring from his position as Vice President Finance and Corporate Secretary, effective March 31, 2022. Mr. Bryson will remain with the Company in an executive advisory capacity to provide continuity and ensure a smooth transition.

  • Harrison Frist named CEO of NaviHealth

    Frist replaces NaviHealth’s founding CEO Clay Richards, who stepped down at the end of 2021 to take a senior advisory role at OptumHealth Inc.

  • Key events leading up to Rogers Communications' court hearing, CEO appointment

    Here is a timeline of the key events leading up to the Canadian telecom and media company's court battle based on various affidavits submitted in the Supreme Court of British Columbia and public statements. Sept. 15 - Former Rogers Chairman Edward Rogers and lead independent director John MacDonald speak on phone, where Edward says he has lost confidence in CEO Joe Natale and sees former CFO Tony Staffieri as his replacement. Sept. 18 - Natale tells MacDonald he (the CEO) inadvertently overhears a conversation in which Staffieri is discussing a secret plan plotted by Edward to shake up the company board and senior leadership.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In AerSale Corporation's (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of AerSale Corporation ( NASDAQ:ASLE ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • JetBlue promotes Lisa Reifer to head of finance and treasury

    JetBlue Airways Corp. has promoted longtime executive Lisa Studness Reifer to treasurer and head of finance. Reifer, who has worked at JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) for nearly 18 years, has been vice president, infrastructure, properties and development since 2017. In her new role, Reifer will be responsible for investor relations, treasury and risk management, including fuel hedging and insurance, in addition to infrastructure.

  • Capitol Music Group Names Arjun Pulijal President

    Arjun Pulijal has been promoted to president of Capitol Music Group, chair & CEO Michelle Jubelirer announced on Tuesday. In his elevated role, Pulijal will work closely with Jubelirer in leading the company and planning its direction and growth. He will directly oversee all areas of artist development, including creative, marketing and operations. Pulijal is […]

  • Ferrari unveils new organisation and top team to face electrification challenge

    Ferrari on Monday unveiled a new organisation and leadership changes to help it streamline processes, in the first major move by the sportscar maker's new chief executive as the company embraces electrification. Benedetto Vigna, a tech industry veteran and a former top executive at chip maker STMicroelectronics, took the CEO role in September with a task to drive Ferrari into a new era of cleaner, quieter and interconnected mobility. The new structure, designed to sharpen Ferrari's technology focus and product exclusivity, will see more key operations segments directly report to the CEO, including "Product Development and Research & Development", "Digital & Data" and "Technologies & Infrastructures", the company said.

  • Industry Moves: Nester Hosiery Taps Chris Bevin for SVP of Brands and Licenses Role, The North Face Names New Global Brand President + More

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Dunhill Finds a New CEO Within Richemont

    Laurent Malecaze has been at the management helm of AZ Factory since October 2020.