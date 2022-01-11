Parexel Recognized as “Top CRO” to Work With in WCG CenterWatch Global Site Relationship Benchmark Survey

Company receives highest “Excellent” scores across 35 Performance Attributes Most Valued by Sites out of 29 CROs included in the survey

BOSTON, and DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) focused on development and delivery of innovative new therapies to advance patient health, has been ranked as the “Top CRO to Work With” by investigative sites in the 2021 WCG CenterWatch Global Site Relationship Benchmark Survey. The biannual WCG CenterWatch survey explores the relationships among clinical trial sites and their sponsors and CROs and provides insight into overall performance. Highlights from the survey were published earlier today by CenterWatch in a press release available here.



The 2021 survey asked respondents to evaluate the 35 performance attributes identified by sites as most important to a successful site-CRO working relationship, with Parexel receiving the highest “excellent” scores across the 35 performance attributes in six working relationship categories among all 29 CROs included in the survey. As part of the survey, sites also rated CROs on their overall reputation in the industry, with Parexel ranking fourth and one of only two to rank in the top five for both industry reputation and direct working relationship quality. Parexel’s performance in the survey further reflects the company’s continued strategic focus in supporting investigative sites to better deliver for patients.

“As we continue to evolve and innovate across the drug development process, clinical trial sites, sponsors and CROs must partner even more closely to enhance overall engagement and improve the clinical trial experience for patients,” said Clare Grace, PhD, Chief Patient Officer. “Parexel understands and highly values the critical role sites play in this process.” She continued, “Being ranked as one of the Top CROs further underscores the strong commitment of our global teams to developing and nurturing strong site relationships — partnerships that ensure rapid study start-up, smooth study conduct and ultimately improve the trial experience and accelerate important therapies to the patients who need them. This recognition means even more given the challenges across the last two years from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The biannual WCG CenterWatch Global Site Relationship Benchmark Survey — first launched in 1997 — was conducted online between Aug. 11 and Sept. 22, 2021. It was developed with input from investigative sites, sponsors and CRO companies from North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa. The survey was deployed to more than 60,000 individuals representing sites around the world and approximately 3,700 responses were received.

