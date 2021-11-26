U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,594.62
    -106.84 (-2.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,899.34
    -905.04 (-2.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,491.66
    -353.57 (-2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,245.94
    -85.52 (-3.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.15
    -10.24 (-13.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.50
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    -0.39 (-1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    +0.0110 (+0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4820
    -0.1630 (-9.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3343
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.1800
    -2.1590 (-1.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,346.67
    -4,591.05 (-7.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,362.47
    -92.94 (-6.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.03
    -266.34 (-3.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,751.62
    -747.66 (-2.53%)
     

Paris asks scooter sharing services to restrict speed to 10km/h

Romain Dillet
·3 min read

Riding a scooter in Paris will soon feel incredibly… slow. The City of Paris has announced that scooter sharing services should restrict the maximum top speed to 10km/h (that's 6.2mph). That decision comes following a number of pedestrian injuries that involved a scooter.

Paris has been an important market for scooter sharing companies. It’s a dense city with an important network of bike lanes. There are also a lot of tourists looking for different ways to explore the city.

For those reasons, the situation used to be a bit out of control. At some point, 16 different scooter startups wanted to operate a fleet of scooters in Paris. Paris ended up selecting three companies and implementing a set of rules. Dott, Lime and Tier won permits to operate shared electric scooters for two years.

Since then, things have been going well for those three companies. This year alone, Dott raised $85 million in a mix of equity and asset-backed debt financing, Tier recently raised $200 million in debt and equity, and Lime closed a $523 million raise in convertible debt and term loan financing. Except that scooters became a public safety issues for riders, but also for people just walking down the street. According to the AFP, scooters have been involved in 298 accidents in 2021 alone. 329 people have been injured and two persons died.

In particular, a dramatic event occurred back in June 2021. Two women were riding a scooter near the Seine at night. They hit a pedestrian and left her there. A couple of days later, she passed away at the hospital.

The relationship between the City of Paris and scooter startups never really went back to normal following the accident. On July 1st, Paris listed a dozen areas with a high density of pedestrians, such as the Tuileries and Palais Royal gardens or the Bastille and République squares. Scooter sharing companies agreed to limit the maximum speed to 10km/h in these areas using real-time geolocation.

In September, the City of Paris asked each arrondissement administration to list areas where the top speed of scooters should be limited to 10km/h. The result was a patchwork of 700 slow zones. And scooter startups agreed to implement those zones in their respective service.

But the City of Paris wants to go even further than that. The entire city is now a slow zone for scooter startups, except a couple of streets that have wide lanes for bikes, scooters and other micromobility vehicles. Of couse, if you have your own scooter, those restrictions won't apply to your personal device. The new restrictions on scooter sharing services will be implemented during the first half of December.

The only good news is that the scooter tender has been extended by six months. Dott, Lime and Tier will keep their scooter permits until February 2023. But today's new rules could have some significant consequences on usage in Paris.

Regulating mopeds

In other news, the City of Paris is also going to regulate free-floating electric mopeds. There are currently five companies operating in Paris — Cityscoot, Cooltra, Lime, Yego and Troopy. Other companies are also working on a launch in Paris.

Paris wants to regulate mopeds with permits. It’ll work a bit like scooter permits, except that those permits will last five years. Only two or three companies will be able to operate a fleet of mopeds in Paris. The new system will start on September 1st, 2022.

How four European cities are embracing micromobility to drive out cars

Recommended Stories

  • Why Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Royal Caribbean Stocks Hit the Rocks Today

    Investors' holiday cheer received a rude interruption on Thanksgiving Day 2021: In South Africa, a new coronavirus variant is rising -- and it's terrifying investors with fears of a prolonged cruise industry recession. Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) sank in quick succession as of 10:10 a.m. ET today, falling 10%, 10.2%, and 10.3%, respectively. Initially detected in South Africa, reports CNN, the virus has also popped up in neighboring Botswana and in Hong Kong (carried there apparently by a traveler from South Africa).

  • Expedia, Airbnb, and other travel stocks drop amid discovery of new COVID-19 variant, market selloff

    Travel platform Expedia (EXPE) and home sharing site Airbnb (ABNB) are some of the stocks swept into the travel sell-off on Friday over concerns of a variant first detected in southern Africa.

  • BREAKING: Canada introduces ban on travel from southern Africa over Omicron variant

    The federal government is introducing new restrictions on travel from seven southern African countries amid concerns of a new COVID-19 variant of concern known as Omicron.

  • Will a New COVID-19 Variant Sink These Long-Struggling Stocks for Good?

    More bad news for an already-crushed industry is making investors wonder how much more these companies can take.

  • Airline stocks: The 'biggest problem' is still lack of business travel, analyst explains

    John Grant, Senior Aviation Analyst with tracking service OAG, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how airline stocks have dropped as countries curtail air travel.

  • The omicron variant has stock markets spooked

    In light of a new covid variant emerging in southern Africa, named omicron by the WHO, the UK revived its red list and several European countries reinstated travel bans against six African countries today (Nov. 26). The FTSE 350 travel and leisure index, comprising of large UK-listed stocks in that sector, tumbled sharply to its lowest in over a year. The pan-European Stoxx 600, which comprises 600 listed companies across 17 European countries, tumbled more than 3% in early trade, as market sentiment soured for several travel-related businesses.

  • From cruise operators to airlines: 'Reopening' stocks tumble on variant fears

    (Reuters) -Companies benefiting from this year's economic reopening, including AMC Entertainment, United Airlines and Carnival Corp, were hammered on Friday by fears that a possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant could mar their recovery. Travel and leisure stocks bore the brunt of the selloff in the United States, with carriers United, Delta Air and American Airlines losing between 8% and 10% to open at their lowest levels in several months. Hotel chains Hyatt, Marriott and Hilton fell between 8% and 11%, while cruise operators Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian slumped about 10% each.

  • Carnival, Delta and Other Travel Stocks Slump on Fears of New Covid-19 Variant

    Airlines and travel stocks are falling sharply as concerns over a new Covid variant detected in South Africa threaten to derail the sector’s recovery.

  • Online Travel Stocks Fall Most Since March 2020 on Variant Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of online travel companies, including Booking Holdings Inc. and Expedia Group Inc., fell the most since the earliest days of the Covid-19 pandemic over worries about a new, heavily-mutated variant of the virus.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is Also a Grab at Soft Po

  • Fauci says US may block travel from countries again if new Covid variant evades vaccine

    Fauci ‘rushing’ to get data on new Covid variant as Europe shuts down travel to southern Africa

  • TSA stops loaded gun at Milwaukee airport

    The TSA found a loaded gun inside a passenger's bag at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport after it passed through an x-ray machine.

  • These must-see shows and events should be on your Miami Art Week list

    For art connoisseurs, Art Basel and Art Miami have to be top of the list. But Miami Art Week blessedly brings a range of experiences for every taste. Here are the ones on the top of our list for 2021:

  • Outing ideas: Where to go, what to eat for family and couples [1-for-1 deals & staycays included!]

    Find out what are the new family-friendly attractions, exclusive deals such as 1-for-1 staycays and time-limited fun activities to try today!

  • Boat of the Week: Meet the Maverick GT, the Wild New Electric Jet Ski That Can Surf Giant Waves

    The $500,000 Maverick GT Jet RIB and Energy Platform is a 70-mph beast that converts to a RIB. Oh, it can power your home if the electricity goes out.

  • This Carlsbad tiny house was named No. 1 new property in New Mexico by Airbnb

    Rebecca Burkeen and the "Happy Tiny House Hideaway' were named the No. 1 new Airbnb host in New Mexico by the company.

  • Tillingham, East Sussex: Apart from the wine, there wasn’t much to love

    RESTAURANT REVIEW: In a beautiful East Sussex setting lies a winery and restaurant where Molly Codyre found good wine, a beautiful setting and not much else to like

  • How will the South Africa variant and new red list affect my next holiday?

    Amid concern over a new Covid-19 variant detected in South Africa, six countries have been added to the UK’s travel red list, in effect from noon on November 26.

  • Tourists trickle in to Cuba following pandemic slumber

    Cuban tourism operators breathed a sigh of relief this week as the first tourists in months returned to sip mojitos and snap selfies in vintage cars in the capital Havana, providing a much-needed shot in the arm to the Caribbean island's ailing economy. Communist-run Cuba has vaccinated nearly its entire population with home-grown inoculations, prompting authorities last week to re-open the country's borders to tourism after a nearly two-year hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic. The Bodeguita del Medio, a restaurant-bar that claims to be the birthplace of the mojito cocktail, was bustling on a sunny November day as bartenders prepared mint-laced drinks for largely European tourists in shorts and t-shirts.

  • The omicron variant is bringing back travel bans and red lists

    The latest UK red list includes South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. The EU is also calling for a travel ban.

  • Thailand doubles 2021 visitor numbers after easing quarantine rules

    Thailand has received more than 100,000 visitors after launching a scheme earlier this month that allowed vaccinated tourists to skip quarantine, an official said on Friday, nearly as high as the number of arrivals in the first ten months combined. From next month, Thailand plans to deploy rapid antigen tests rather than PCR tests to shorten wait times for tourists, said coronavirus taskforce spokesman Taweesin Wisanuyothin, in a move hoped to further boost the vital sector. But numbers still remain far below the norm - Thailand received 40 million arrivals in 2019 - and some businesses and returning tourists have complained about virus restrictions that remain in place.