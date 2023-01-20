U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

Paris Baguette Ranks #1 Franchise in Baked Goods: Bakery Cafes Category in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®

·3 min read

MOONACHIE, N.J., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette, the neighborhood bakery café where communities come together and connect over their expertly crafted baked and brewed goods, was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 44th annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2023 Franchise 500® names Paris Baguette as the #1 franchise in the Baked Goods: Bakery Cafes category and ranks the company 118 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"To receive this recognition reinforces that we're the concept that will re-establish the local bakery cafe in communities across the United States filling a neighborhood void," shares Paris Baguette CEO Darren Tipton. "Over this past year, we made a commitment to rolling out a new brand experience at every touchpoint in our customer journey and the response has exceeded our expectations, and those of our franchise partners."

"The past year underscores the extraordinary opportunities that the franchise industry presents for entrepreneurs of all levels," says Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to our 44th annual Franchise 500 list represent some of the most innovative, creative, and trusted brands across many industries and highlight what it takes to build the kind of momentum that drives long-lasting success."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 44-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over its 44 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Paris Baguette's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view Paris Baguette in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2023 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 17th.

ABOUT PARIS BAGUETTE:  
With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in the United States by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do.

Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives.

Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com.

Contact: 
Tanner Wenzel
Paris Baguette 
352396@email4pr.com
651.414.1818

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paris-baguette-ranks-1-franchise-in-baked-goods-bakery-cafes-category-in-entrepreneurs-franchise-500-301726956.html

SOURCE Paris Baguette

