U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,120.98
    -15.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,865.48
    -60.53 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,952.89
    -54.06 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,963.68
    -21.85 (-1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.77
    -0.62 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.80
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.30
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    -0.0057 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6210
    +0.0890 (+2.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2017
    -0.0039 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7600
    +1.6100 (+1.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,114.50
    +4.76 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.25
    +6.12 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,832.87
    -68.93 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.65
    +184.19 (+0.67%)
     

Paris, France Receives the 2023 Sustainable Transport Award for Progress on Accessibility, Sustainability, and Inclusion

ITDP
·2 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) and the Sustainable Transport Award Committee are proud to announce Paris, France as the winner of the 2023 Sustainable Transport Award (STA). Paris will receive the award in a live broadcast ceremony held on 8 February 2023, and the City will join in the STA’s Sustainable Transport Award Series programming throughout the year. This honor recognizes the City’s recent progress to improve its public transport and urban spaces with policies that promote sustainability, accessibility, and inclusion.

Paris has been working on targeted efforts to create multi-modal and wholly integrated transport networks that improve the quality-of-life for all Parisians. The COVID-19 crisis has underscored the need for healthier, more active modes of mobility alongside accessible public spaces that are designed for all types of communities. The pandemic allowed the City to test policies and interventions that directly address issues of emissions, noise pollution, and public health, all the while creating infrastructure that is reflective of the needs of its people.

Paris’ vision for a comprehensive cycling network, for example, has been core to its mobility strategies. Building on the landmark Vélib bikeshare system that helped the City win the 2008 STA, Paris adopted new updates to its citywide cycling plan that capitalizes on the surge in cycling that arose during the pandemic, with the aim of making Paris a fully cyclable city in the next few years. With the 2023 STA honor, Paris is being commended for its political will, resource investments, and policy commitments to reshaping its streets for the needs of cyclists and pedestrians, rather than cars.

Paris is also joined by two STA honorable mentions: Bhubaneswar, India and Jalisco, Mexico. These 2023 honorees will be recognized during Sustainable Transport Award Series programming throughout the year.

“The work that the 2023 STA Nominees have put into building more resilient and accessible cities is outstanding, especially as the pandemic challenged our urban systems,” said ITDP CEO Heather Thompson. “It is an honor to have a historic city like Paris as the winner this year — their efforts to promote sustainability, care, and active mobility were some of the boldest seen during the pandemic.”

“We are living in a historical inflection point. Paris, like most major cities, is shifting towards becoming a more walkable and cyclable city, and we want to accelerate this revolution,” said Paris Deputy Mayor David Belliard. “It is a public health issue and a response to climate change. This paradigm shift concerns all of us: whether you are a driver, a cyclist, a pedestrian, or a public transport user.”

The Sustainable Transport Award Program from the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy is the annual celebration of select cities implementing innovative sustainable transportation projects in the preceding year. Learn more at STAward.org.

Media Contact:
Veronica Ortiz Cisneros, ITDP
Veronica.ortiz@itdp.org |+52 55 54 71 99 31


Recommended Stories

  • Best Stock to Buy: Palantir Stock vs. C3.ai Stock

    Growth stocks are in favor again to start 2023. Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are certainly interesting choices. This video will answer which growth stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • Snap Stock Snaps Back: 1 Big Reason to Buy It Right Now

    Investors' initial reaction to Snap's 2022 financial results might have been too pessimistic.

  • Why EV Maker Canoo's Shares Plunged Monday

    Investors crushed the shares of electric vehicle (EV) start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) Monday after details emerged of its latest round of raising capital. As of 10:43 a.m. ET, Canoo shares were still down by 11.7%. Today's drop comes after the company said it would raise more than $50 million by selling new shares to institutional investors at a discounted price.

  • Is Trending Stock Ford Motor Company (F) a Buy Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Ford Motor Company (F) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Here’s Why Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Disappointed the Investors in Q4

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Small-Cap Fund” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund delivered 4.74% in the fourth quarter compared to a 6.23% return for the Russell 2000 Index, while the fund declined -19.27% in the year 2022. Multiple companies across sectors delivered strong […]

  • India's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 billion

    The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies have been in free-fall since a Jan. 24 critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion. Opposition parties, who last week called for a parliamentary panel to investigate the saga and disrupted proceedings, have questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closeness with Adani.

  • 2 Industrial Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    The industrial sector is a good hunting ground for stocks that will benefit from rising inflation, specifically with railroads and defense contractors. Here is one railroad and one defense contractor with durable earnings streams to buy in February. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has been a mainstay of the defense industry for decades, becoming one of the largest customers for the U.S. government and its allies.

  • 5 Stocks That Can Benefit From Popular AI Like ChatGPT

    Today's video focuses on Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and how they are prepping for the massive oncoming wave of AI technology.

  • Is Gilead Sciences a Good Stock to Buy Now?

    Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) marched higher on Thursday, Feb. 2 in response to a fourth-quarter earnings report that exceeded expectations. A day later, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agreed to dramatically increase the addressable patient population for an important cancer drug called Trodelvy. Gilead Sciences splashed out with a $21 billion acquisition of Immunomedics in 2020 for access to Trodelvy.

  • ‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence

    The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.

  • Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

    Ardelyx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARDX ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • Zacks Value Investor Highlights: AllianceBernstein, Gerdau, Hanesbrands, Sunoco and Janus Henderson Group

    AllianceBernstein, Gerdau, Hanesbrands, Sunoco and Janus Henderson Group have been highlighted in this Value Investor article.

  • 11 Best CBD Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best CBD stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best CBD Stocks To Buy Now. The cannabis industry in 2022 had mixed results. While some new markets experienced significant growth, sales in many established markets decreased, slowing or even […]

  • Best Stock to Buy: Nio Stock vs. BYD Stock

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) and BYD (OTC: BYDD.F)(OTC: BYDDY) are catching a powerful tailwind from growing electric vehicle (EV) sales. This video will answer which EV stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Dell to cut over 6,000 jobs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss news that Dell will cut over 6,000 jobs amid the ongoing wave of layoffs in the tech industry.

  • Steve Eisman of ‘Big Short’ Fame Sees a New Paradigm Unfolding in Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Don’t be fooled by the recent rally in everything from tech stocks to crypto, says Steve Eisman.Most Read from BloombergTwin Earthquakes Kill Almost 2,000 in Turkey and SyriaTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesThe Neuberger Berman Group portfolio manager, who famously bet against sub

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm Over Age 72. How Do I Avoid the RMD Tax Bite?

    I'm over age 72. What can I do about avoiding the required minimum distribution (RMD) tax bite? I have a steady stream of other income. -Bernie Tax-deferred accounts, such as 401(k)s and traditional individual retirement accounts (IRAs), are potentially great … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Over Age 72. How Do I Avoid the RMD Tax Bite? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Life Storage, Newmont, Danaher stocks move on reports of M&A activity

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how Life Storage, Newmont, and Danaher stocks are moving following reports of M&A activity.

  • Best Stock to Buy: Amazon Stock vs. Meta Stock

    Amazon and Meta Platforms might be in different industries, but they are both interesting growth stocks to consider.