Paris La Défense (France): Sopra Steria Moves to Innovative New Offices at Générale Continentale Investissements' 22,000sqm Latitude.

·2 min read

PARIS, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a European Tech leader recognised for its consulting, digital services and software development, has welcomed almost 2,000 of its employees to their new offices in Paris La Défense's new architectural icon, Latitude.

Latitude, Paris La D&#xe9;fense (France) (C) Nicolas Grosmond
Latitude, Paris La Défense (France) (C) Nicolas Grosmond

Long-established real estate development group Générale Continentale Investissements (GCI) are delighted to have fully let the building to an organization of Sopra Steria's calibre. Built in the 1970s, Latitude has been completely redeveloped and extended to provide 22,000sqm of redesigned workspace and extensive amenity areas.

With significant lateral floorplates and strong environmental credentials, the building fulfilled Sopra Steria's specific requirements for an integrated, flexible working environment suited to new workplace expectations and those of the talent that occupies it.

The architects at STUDIOS Architecture designed flowing ribbons along Latitude's façade, creating an organic, horizontal identity that adds dynamism to the district's ultra-urban and traditionally vertical landscape. Its strategic position overlooking the ring road and its inclusive, eco-friendly design, have already established Latitude as a new urban landmark and an integral part of Paris-La Défense's renewal.

Atelier Annie Vitipon created the interior design for Sopra Steria. The building's spectacular, transparent, two-storey lobby opens onto a new tree-lined piazza. Other landscaped areas include a Japanese-inspired "pocket park", a ground floor terrace and extensive green roofs.

Modular, interconnecting spaces give the ground floor the feel of an open, Parisian-style street. Designed by London-based SHH interiors, Prepline catering consultancy and F&B operator, Baxter Storey, this promenade offers ever-changing and diverse food and drink options, as well as other innovative services for employees.

With versatility at its heart, the Atrium Bar, Food Hall, Grab & Go, Salad Bar, Brasserie, Coffee Bar and Pop-up store provide lunchtime seating as well as multi-purpose and event-oriented spaces to encourage informal meetings and support a collaborative work culture.

This original concept received the Titan Property Award in three categories: Platinum in the Property Development category, and Gold for both Commercial Redevelopment/Renovation and Office Development.

Latitude is also aiming to qualify for the most demanding French and international green labels and certificates, including HQE Outstanding, BREEAM Excellent, Effinergie+ and Wiredscore Platinum. Choosing an energy-efficient facade and facilities reduces consumption per square metre by two-thirds, reflecting GCI's ongoing and passionate commitment to sustainability.

Contact: contact@gci-site.com

GCI and Sopra Steria Logo
GCI and Sopra Steria Logo

SOURCE Générale Continentale Investissements

