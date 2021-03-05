U.S. markets open in 3 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,754.50
    -11.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,808.00
    -70.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,389.50
    -65.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,132.80
    -11.70 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.09
    +1.26 (+1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,693.00
    -7.70 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.31
    -0.15 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1943
    -0.0036 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5500
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.41
    +1.74 (+6.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3801
    -0.0093 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4970
    +0.5210 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,923.38
    -2,130.13 (-4.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    938.63
    -48.58 (-4.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,658.53
    +7.65 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,864.32
    -65.79 (-0.23%)
     

How Pariti is connecting founders with capital, resources and talent in emerging markets

Tage Kene-Okafor
·7 min read

According to Startup Genome, Beijing, London, Silicon Valley, Stockholm, Tel Aviv are some of the world's best startup ecosystems. The data and research organisation uses factors like performance, capital, market reach, connectedness, talent, and knowledge to produce its rankings.

Startup ecosystems from emerging markets excluding China and India didn't make the organisations' top 40 list last year. It is a known fact that these regions lag well behind in all six factors, and decades might pass before they catch up to the standards of the aforementioned ecosystems.

However, a Kenyan B2B management startup founded by Yacob Berhane and Wossen Ayele wants to close the gap on three of the six factors -- access to capital, knowledge, and talent.

These issues, specifically that of access to capital, is heightened in Africa. For instance, only 25% of funding goes to early-stage startups in Sub-Saharan Africa compared to more than 50% in Latin America, MENA, and South Asia regions.

"We wanted to build a solution that will help startups be successful that otherwise would not have been able to get the resources they needed," said CEO Berhane to TechCrunch. "This problem is especially acute in Africa because it’s particularly nascent, but this platform is designed for founders across emerging markets. So basically anywhere that doesn’t have a mature, healthy startup ecosystem."

So, how is the team at Pariti setting out to solve these problems? Ayele tells me that in one sense, Pariti is like an unbundled accelerator.

In a typical accelerator, founders will need to go through an intense program where they are loaded with information on all the things a startup will likely need to know at some point in their growth. Whereas with Pariti, founders get the needed information or resources that are immediately relevant to helping them get to the next stage of the business.

A three-way marketplace

When a founder joins Pariti, they run their company through an assessment tool. There, they share pitch materials and information about their business. Pariti then assesses each company across more than 70 information points ranging from the team and market to product and economics.

After this is done, Pariti benchmarks each company against its peers. Companies in the same industry, product stage, revenue, fundraising are some of the comparisons made. The founder gets a detailed assessment with feedback on their pitch materials, the underlying metrics that they can use to develop their business and, their ability to raise capital down the line.

"This approach gives us an extremely granular view of their businesses, its strengths, weaknesses and allows us to triage the right resources to the founder based on their particular needs."

It doesn't end there. Pariti also connects the founders for one-on-one sessions with members of its global expert community. Their backgrounds, according to Ayele, run the gamut from finance and marketing to product and technology across a range of sectors. Pariti also provides vetted professionals for hire from its community if a founder needs more hands-on support building a product.

Ayele says founders can continue to go through this process multiple times, getting assessed, implementing feedback, and connecting with resources and talent.

On another end, Pariti allows investors to sign up on its platform, thereby collating data on their preferences. So once a startup wants to raise capital, the platform matches them with investors based on their profile and preferences.

"We’ve built an algorithm-based matching platform where we curate relevant deals to VC investors. We also simplify the investor reach-out process for founders, which is a huge pain point -- especially in this ecosystem."

Pariti's investor platform

In a nutshell, Pariti helps founders connect with affordable talent, access capital and develop their businesses. Professionals can find interesting opportunities to mentor startups and get paid gig opportunities. They also get more exposure to the early stage ecosystem while tracking their progress, verifying their skills and increasing earning potential. Investors can run extremely lean operations with access to proprietary deal flow, automated deal filtering and on-demand experts to support due diligence, research and portfolio support.

According to the COO, the company has seen a tremendous amount of value built through the platform so far. A testament to this is an experience shared by Kiiru Muhoya, founder of Kenyan fintech startup Fingo Africa with TechCrunch, on how the platform helped him raise a $250,000 pre-seed round.

He said that after going through Pariti's assessment ahead of a planned fundraiser, he realized that the market he was targeting was too small. Also, he needed to learn more about what VCs were looking for to be successful.

Muhoya decided to switch to being at the other end of things. Joining the expert platform on Pariti, he began to review companies and provided feedback to other founders. This led him to take some months off to pivot his business based on Pariti's first feedback and what he had learned from the expert platform. He took his startup through another assessment on the platform and thus closed the round.

The company has made significant strides since launching in 2019. It has over 500 companies across 42 countries, 100 freelance experts, and 60 investors using its platform. Berhane also adds that five funds currently use Pariti's operating system for their deal management.

"For us, I think we’re building the rails for how ventures are built and scaled in emerging markets. We have partners in place across emerging markets, including Latin America and India. We also have a strong interest in the United States, where we see a real need for our platform." Berhane said.

It charges a subscription model for investors, but Berhane wouldn't disclose the numbers. He says that Pariti will begin to charge a subscription fee for founders as well. Another revenue stream comes when investors or founders pay a certain transaction fee when using Pariti's freelance experts for projects. The same happens when there's any fundraise executed from the platform.

Talking about fundraising, the company recently secured an undisclosed pre-seed capital from angels and VCs like 500 Startups, Kepple Africa and Huddle VC.

But it hasn't been smooth sailing for Pariti as one issue that has stood out in dealing with founders and investors is trust. Berhane says founders have shared some horror stories about engaging with investors, while investors have shared trust concerns about founders reporting false numbers.

Pariti tries to address this by providing NDAs for both parties where the company will not share founders data with investors until they want it to be. And investors won’t get deals that Pariti hasn’t thoroughly vetted.

Both founders of East African descent -- Berhane from Eritrea and Ayele from Ethiopia -- crossed paths a couple of times but took different routes to be where they are now.

Wossen Ayele (COO) and Yacob Berhane (CEO)

Ayele started his career at a consulting shop with offices across East Africa before moving back to the U.S. for law school. There, he got his first exposure to the early-stage startup world and worked with an emerging markets-focused VC fund.

"I could see how technology and innovation could play a role in helping communities - whether it’s through financial inclusion, access to essential goods and services, connecting people at the base of the pyramid to markets," he said.

Upon graduation and completion of his legal training, Ayele headed back to Nairobi to get involved with its growing African startup ecosystem, where he and Berhane founded the company.

The CEO who studied finance and investment banking in the U.S. moved back to Africa to start a pan-African accelerator in Johannesburg, South Africa. While he has worked in managerial positions for companies like the African Leadership University and Ajua, Berhane spent most of his time brokering deals for them which ultimately led him to start Pariti.

"After helping businesses raise more than $20m and seeing how that money led to job creation and upward mobility for employees, I knew there was a path I could have that would be meaningful within finance. I continued to think about the growing asymmetry of access to capital, talent and knowledge in the startup ecosystem and the lack of infrastructure addressing it. Pariti was how we wanted to solve it."

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin could prevent society from functioning and is an ‘extreme form of libertarian anarchism,’ warns this fund manager

    Tim Bond, partner and portfolio manager at Odey Asset Management, believes bitcoin could prevent society from functioning in an efficient and ethical manner.

  • Ships search for green fuels to keep oceans blue

    The world's maritime industry — from ferries to freighters — is trying to navigate a once-in-a-century transition away from fossil fuels to new, cleaner means of propulsion. Why it matters: International shipping is key to the world's economy, responsible for 90% of global trade. But the vessels burn about 4 million barrels of oil a day, accounting for almost 3 percent of the world's carbon emissions, and regulators are demanding they clean up their act.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Oceans cover 70 percent of the planet, and their microscopic plant life provides 80 percent of the world's oxygen. Increased carbon emissions are warming the oceans, causing rising sea levels that threaten coastal communities, while disrupting aquatic ecosystems that harm marine life.Driving the news: The International Maritime Organization, a United Nations regulatory agency, in 2018 set tough new targets for greenhouse gas reduction. By 2050, shipping should aim to reduce emissions by 50% (compared to 2008 levels), with the goal of eventually phasing out all emissions.Yes, but: Technologies to meet those ambitions don't yet exist in a form or scale that is commercially viable for trans-ocean shipping. And with most ships built to last 30 years, there's not much time left to find solutions."We basically have five to seven years to figure out what the fuel of the future is for these giant vessels plying around the globe, and that has everybody with their hair on fire," says Joshua Berger, founder of Washington Maritime Blue, a strategic alliance focused on maritime sustainability.An added complication: trying to wrangle 174 countries and international shipping companies to agree on future technology standards. Where it stands: Despite the recent introduction of low-sulfur fuel and other efforts, the growth of shipping has been outpacing efficiency improvements.At the current rate, the non-profit International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) projects that 2050 emissions will be 130% higher than 2008 levels, per Reuters.What's happening: The industry is urgently exploring several promising zero-carbon fuels and technologies, but each poses challenges that will require more R&D. Electricity: A typical container ship would require the equivalent of 70,000 Tesla Model S 85 batteries to sail for a week across the ocean, according to the International Chamber of Shipping. Vessels like ferries and harbor tugs, however, make more sense for electrification because they stick close to shore and can be recharged fairly easily. Still, the grid must be able to handle the load.One model project: The state of Washington is deploying a fleet of 25 electric ferries in Puget Sound. Liquified Natural Gas: It's relatively cheap and emits approximately 25% less carbon dioxide (CO2) than conventional marine fuels. But because it is mostly methane, LNG has other climate problems and is not a permanent solution, marine experts say. The world's first LNG-powered containerships are being tested at the Jacksonville Port Authority in Florida. Other options have shortcomings, too: Ammonia and hydrogen, for example, can be generated from renewable sources, but they're not as energy-dense as oil, meaning ships will consume up to five times as much fuel. Liquid biofuels hold promise, but depend on available feedstocks, which may be insufficient for the scale of international shipping. What's needed: An international solution, says David Hume, a marine energy manager with the Pacific Northwest National Lab, helping to coordinate a U.S. strategy.The industry is even proposing to tax itself on fuel in order to create a $5 billion R&D fund, overseen by the IMO, to accelerate innovation. The bottom line: An industry whose ships were once powered by sails, steam and then oil needs to come up with another answer — fast. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • European stocks and U.S. equity futures fall in aftermath of Fed Chair Powell’s comments

    A weaker session was under way for Friday, as European stocks dropped in the wake of Wall Street losses after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted the central bank wasn't ready to stop rising bond yields.

  • NASA awards key contract to bring rock samples back from Mars

    NASA has taken a big step in the Mars Sample Return mission, awarding the Mars Ascent Propulsion System (MAPS) contract to longtime NASA contractor Northrup Grumman Systems.

  • Stocks Tumble, Gold Dumps , Dollar Jumps Amid Treasury Yield Spike as Powell Signals Inflation is Ahead

    Powell and his policymakers have until March 17 to regain control of monetary policy or they could face a creditability issue.

  • Ripple Says SEC ‘Picking’ Crypto Winners and Losers in XRP Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is trying to treat the cryptocurrency XRP as a security even as it exempts Bitcoin and Ether from being regulated like stocks or bonds, XRP developer Ripple Labs Inc. said.In a court filing Thursday, Ripple pushed back against the SEC, which had sued Ripple, its co-founder Christian Larsen and Chief Executive Officer Bradley Garlinghouse in December, claiming they deceived investors in XRP by selling more than $1 billion of the virtual tokens without registering with the agency.The SEC can’t regulate XRP because it’s a medium of exchange -- a virtual currency used in international and domestic transactions -- not a security, Ripple said in its filing.“The SEC’s filing, based on an overreaching legal theory, amounts to picking virtual currency winners and losers as the SEC has exempted Bitcoin and Ether from similar regulation,” Ripple said.Attorneys for Larsen and Garlinghouse in separate letters Wednesday to U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres wrote that their clients anticipate filing a motion to dismiss SEC’s revised complaint.The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Ripple Labs Inc., 20-cv-10832, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York.Read more: Ripple Labs, Executives Sued by SEC for Failing to Register XRPFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CLSA Loses More Than Half of Its Hong Kong Bond Sales Team

    (Bloomberg) -- CLSA Ltd. has lost more than half of its fixed income team that focuses on bond sales in Hong Kong after its Beijing parent tightened control over the brokerage and cut down on risk, people familiar with the matter said.The departures include five of an eight-member sales team in Hong Kong, which facilitates trades for institutions, the people said, asking not to be identified because they aren’t allowed to discuss personnel changes. Director Tom Carlone, associate directors, Luke Yang and Gary Lam, as well as associates, Chris Wai and Cherry Chan, all left in the past two months, the people said.CLSA’s owner, Beijing-based Citic Securities, has reined in risk at the once freewheeling Hong Kong broker over the past year, cutting the available balance sheet for the fixed-income business and hampering its ability to trade, the people said. After buying CLSA in 2013, Citic Securities in early 2019 started to assert its control over the brokerage, also corralling pay and leading to the exit of most of its top executives.“We do not consider it appropriate to comment,” a CLSA spokeswoman said in an emailed statement on the most recent departures. “The fact that we are responding only by saying ‘no comment’ should not be taken as our form of acceptance of the accuracy of the contents of your proposed article.”The flurry of exits follow the departure of John Sun, who led the fixed income, currencies and commodities team till last year, before moving to APlus Partners, a Hong Kong-based firm focusing on private equity and credit investments. He was replaced by Shi Liang, a former vice president at Citic Securities who was transferred from Beijing.Leo Tong, Sun’s deputy who hired the five employees during his tenure at CLSA, also left in October to join SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.The shake-up at the Hong Kong-based brokerage started in early 2019 after Citic Securities chairman Zhang Youjun took over the same role at CLSA. It deepened last year as the parent overhauled the decision-making structure of the company, telling key managers to report directly to Beijing.The departures of the top echelons at the leadership committee has been followed by their counterparts at the debt business units. David Pong, head of debt capital markets for South and Southeast Asia, resigned earlier this year, as did the head of debt syndicate, Samuel Chan.(Updates with other departures in last two paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How stimulus checks can give you a $14,000 windfall this year

    Some households are collecting a big pile of federal money in 2021.

  • Stimulus check changes: Did Joe Biden kill your $1,400 payment?

    The president has agreed to a compromise making millions ineligible for the third checks.

  • Texas watchdog says grid operator made $16-billion error

    A firm hired to monitor Texas' power markets says the region's grid manager overpriced electricity over two days during last month's energy crisis, resulting in $16 billion in overcharges.

  • Analyst Who Predicted $50,000 Bitcoin Sees Key Metric Indicating 'March To $100,000'

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) may be headed for the $100,000 mark by the end of this month, according to Mike McGlone, a Bloomberg analyst. What Happened: McGlone, who previously ascribed a $50,000 plus level for the cryptocurrency, said in a March outlook report that if the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) closing at its steepest discount ever is an indicator, then it may “signal [Bitcoin’s] march to $100,000.” The Greyscale premium, a metric watched closely, ended February with a 2.7% discount. McGlone pointed to March 2017, when BTC backed up to nearly $1,000 on the way to its peak near $20,000 in December of that year. “Sharp reductions in the GBTC premium have often marked bottoms in Bitcoin,” wrote McGlone. “The increasing probability of [exchange-traded] funds in the U.S., on the back of launches in Canada are adding pressure to the trust price, but we see sustaining the upward trajectory as the more likely outcome.” Bitcoin traded 8.48% lower at $47,120.70 at press time. GBTC closed 10.31% lower at $41.40 on Thursday. Why It Matters: The Grayscale premium is a reference to the difference between the value of the holdings of GBTC versus the market price of its holdings. McGlone also noted the increased replacement of Gold in portfolios with BTC. “In 2020, the benchmark crypto gained legitimacy with declining volatility vs. the opposite in most assets. In 2021, we see little to stop the process of old-guard gold allocators simply focusing on prudent diversification,” wrote the analyst. On Thursday, Kraken CEO Jesse Powell said that BTC could replace all of the world’s currencies and hit a million-dollar price target within the next ten years. “The younger demographic is certainly taking notice of it and they see it as a better version of gold,” said Powell. Read Next: 'Morons:' Crypto Enthusiasts Burn Banksy's Real Artwork To Turn It Into Digital Token See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHow Square's Purchase of Jay Z's Tidal Could Popularize Blockchain'Morons:' Crypto Enthusiasts Burn Banksy's Real Artwork To Turn It Into Digital Token© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • GameStop spikes as investors eye cryptic tweet by shareholder

    GameStop shares closed up 6.4% at $131.93 after earlier hitting $147.87, their highest since a surge in the heavily shorted stock late last month. One analyst and some Twitter users pointed to a cryptic tweet by Ryan Cohen, a major shareholder of GameStop and founder of e-commerce firm Chewy.com, as a plausible reason for the move, although Reuters could not independently determine causation. The late afternoon rally in GameStop began roughly around the time that Cohen tweeted what appeared to be a screenshot with the puppet dog advertising mascot of Pets.com, a famous casualty of the dotcom bubble two decades ago.

  • Mortgage Rates Are Back Above 3%. Here’s Where They’re Headed Next.

    Mortgage rates have risen past a psychological benchmark for the first time since they fell to historic lows during the pandemic. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.02% this past week, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey—the first time since July that the rate has risen above 3%. “Since reaching a low point in January, mortgage rates have risen by more than 30 basis points,” wrote Freddie Mac’s chief economist, in a release.

  • Texas Watchdog Says Grid Operator Made $16 Billion Error

    (Bloomberg) -- A firm hired to monitor Texas’ power markets says the region’s grid manager overpriced electricity over two days during last month’s energy crisis, resulting in $16 billion in overcharges.Amid the deep winter freeze that knocked nearly half of power generation offline, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, known as Ercot, set the price of electricity at the $9,000-a-megawatt-hour maximum -- standard practice during a grid emergency. But Ercot left that price in place days longer than necessary, resulting in massive overcharges, according to Potomac Economics, an independent market monitor hired by the state of Texas to assess Ercot’s performance. In an unusual move, the firm recommended in a letter to regulators that the pricing be corrected and that $16 billion in charges be reversed as a result.Potomac isn’t the first to say that leaving electricity prices at the $9,000 cap for so long was a mistake. Plenty of power companies at risk of defaulting on their payments have said the same. But the market monitor is giving that opinion considerable weight and could sway regulators to let companies off the hook for some of the massive electricity charges they incurred during the crisis.The Arctic blast that crippled Texas’s grid and plunged more than 4 million homes and businesses into darkness for days has pushed many companies to the brink of insolvency and stressed the power market, which is facing a more-than $2.5 billion payment shortfall. One utility, Brazos Electric Power Cooperative, has already filed for bankruptcy, while retailers Griddy Energy LLC and Entrust Energy Inc. defaulted and have been banned from participating in the market.“The market is under quite a bit of duress,” Kenan Ogelman, Ercot’s vice president of commercial operations told Texas lawmakers Thursday. Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Ercot one notch from A1 to Aa3 and revised the grid operator’s credit outlook to “negative.”Retroactively adjusting the power price would ease the financial squeeze on some of the companies facing astronomical power bills in the wake of the energy crisis. EDF Renewable Energy and Just Energy are among those asking the Public Utility Commission to reset the power price for the days after the immediate emergency while others have also asked regulators to waive their obligation to pay until price disputes are resolved.“If we don’t act to stabilize things, a worst-case scenario is that people will go under,” said Carrie Bivens, the Ercot independent market monitor director at Potomac Economics. “It creates a cascading effect.”The erroneous charges exceed the total cost of power traded in real-time in all of 2020, said Bivens, who spent 14 years at Ercot, where she most recently was director of market operations before becoming its watchdog. “It’s a mind-blowing amount of money.”While prices neared the $9,000 cap on the first day of the blackouts, they soon dipped to $1,200 -- a fluctuation that the utility commission later attributed to a computer glitch. The panel, which oversees the state’s power system, ordered Ercot to manually set the price at the maximum to incentivize generators to feed more electricity into the grid during the period of supply scarcity. The market monitor argues that Ercot should have reset prices once rotating blackouts ended because, at the point, the emergency was over.It’s asking the commission to direct Ercot to correct the real-time price of electricity from 12 a.m. Feb. 18 to 9 a.m. Feb. 19. Doing so could save end-customers around $1.5 billion that otherwise would be passed through to them from electricity providers, Bevins said.But power generators that reaped substantial profits from the high prices during the crisis week are likely to push back. Vistra Corp. on Thursday submitted comments to the utility commission arguing against repricing. During a Texas senate hearing the same day, utilities South Texas Electric Cooperative and the Lower Colorado River Authority also voiced opposition.Texas Competitive Power Advocates, a trade association representing generators, said retroactively changing prices could discourage future investments in Texas’s electricity market. “Changing prices after the fact creates additional instability and uncertainty,” Michele Richmond, the group’s executive director, said in an email.Bivens acknowledged the market monitor isn’t typically in favor of repricing, but noted in her letter to the commission that the move wouldn’t result in any revenue shortfalls for generators. Instead, the new price would reflect the actual supply, demand and reserves during the period.“This isn’t some Monday morning quarterbacking,” she said in an interview. “Ercot made an error and we don’t let errors slide.”The utility commission on Wednesday adopted a prior recommendation made by the market monitor, voting to to claw back some payments to power generators for services they never actually provided during energy crisis. The commissioners also expressed support for capping the price of certain grid services -- a request made by several retailers -- but didn’t take action on it. Another commission meeting is scheduled for Friday.(Adds Ogelman quote, Moody’s downgrade in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Sands Give OPEC a Boost With Half-Million-Barrel Output Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Major oil sands producers in Western Canada will idle about half a million barrels a day of production next month, helping tighten global supplies as oil prices surge.Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s plans to conduct 30 days of maintenance at its Horizon oil sands upgrader in April will curtail roughly 250,000 barrels a day of light synthetic crude output, company President Tim McKay said in an interview Thursday. Work on the Horizon upgrader coincides with maintenance at other cites.Suncor Energy Inc. plans a major overhaul of its U2 crude upgrader, cutting output by 130,000 barrels a day over the entire second quarter. Syncrude Canada Ltd. will curb 70,000 barrels a day during the quarter because of maintenance in a unit.The supply cuts out of Northern Alberta, following a surprise OPEC+ decision to not increase output next month, could add more support to the recent rally in crude prices. OPEC+ had been debating whether to restore as much as 1.5 million barrels a day of output in April but decided to wait.The Saudi-led alliance closely monitors other major oil producers as it seeks to manage the entire global market, and surging production in North America was its biggest headache in recent years -- especially from U.S. shale but also from Canada.“The U.S., Saudi Arabia, Russia, Canada, Brazil and other well endowed countries with hydrocarbon reserves -- we need to work with each other, collaboratively,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said after the group’s meeting on Thursday.Canada’s contribution to balancing the market with less production, much like slowing output in the U.S., is not a deliberate market-management strategy but significant nonetheless.Even though the output cuts are short-term, the battered oil-sands industry shouldn’t be a concern for the Saudis in the long run either, judging from McKay’s outlook for the industry.“I can’t see much growth in the oil sands happening because there is going to be less demand in the future,” he said. “The first step is we have to get our carbon footprint down.”After years of rising output turned Canada into the world’s fourth-largest crude producer, expansion projects have nearly halted on the heels of two market crashes since 2014.Adding to its struggles, Canada’s oil industry is being shunned by some investors such as Norway’s $1.3 trillion wealth fund amid concern that the higher carbon emissions associated with oil sands extraction will worsen climate change. These forces help make future growth in the oil sands unlikely, said McKay, whose company is among the largest producers in the country.Oil sands upgraders turn the heavy bitumen produced in oil sands mines into light synthetic crude that’s similar to benchmarks West Texas Intermediate and Brent. Syncrude Sweet Premium for April gained 60 cents on Thursday to $1.50 a barrel premium to WTI, the strongest price since May, NE2 Group data show.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla Stock Update: Meltdown in Tesla Beginning as Forecasted

    It appears the breakdown is underway, and this could turn into an outright collapse into mid-March.

  • Bitcoin Could Reach $1 Million or More, Kraken CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- As the leader of crypto exchange Kraken, Jesse Powell is bound to be bullish on Bitcoin. Yet he’s projecting a disruptive future that would stretch the imagination of even the most ardent crypto fans.In a Bloomberg Television interview, Powell said Bitcoin could reach $1 million in the next decade, adding that supporters say it could eventually replace all of the major fiat currencies.“We can only speculate, but when you measure it in terms of dollars, you have to think it’s going to infinity,” he said. “The true believers will tell you that it’s going all the way to the moon, to Mars and eventually, will be the world’s currency.”The CEO also said San Francisco-based Kraken is considering going public, possibly next year.Extreme predictions are nothing new in the world of Bitcoin, where adherents stand to profit from convincing a wider audience that crypto is a legitimate asset class, rather than a speculative fad. The dollar remains the world’s reserve currency and is the benchmark for global trade, though its value has softened in the past year.Powell said Bitcoin bulls see it one day exceeding the combined market cap of the dollar, euro and other currencies.The dollar “is only 50 years old and it’s already showing extreme signs of weakness, and I think people will start measuring the price of things in terms of Bitcoin,” he said.The digital currency slipped 3% in early U.S. trading on Thursday, hovering around $49,000. Prices have surged almost 600% since the start of 2020 on the back of wider mainstream adoption, with bulls seeing it as both an inflation hedge and speculative asset.Critics argue that Bitcoin is in a giant, stimulus-fueled bubble destined to burst like the 2017 boom and bust cycle.Kraken benefits from higher prices as it reaps fees from increased trading. Bloomberg reported last month that the exchange was in talks to raise new funding, which would double the company’s valuation to more than $10 billion.“Personally, I think $10 billion is a low valuation,” Powell said. “I wouldn’t be interested in selling shares at that price.”The CEO did acknowledge the potential for wild market swings, saying prices can “move up or down 50% on any given day.” That kind of volatility has long been one of the negatives of Bitcoin, relegating the market to one of speculation, rather than a means of doing business.“If you are buying into Bitcoin out of speculation, you should be committed to holding for five years,” Powell said. “You have to have strong convictions to hold.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Getting A Third Covid-19 Stimulus Check Just Got Tougher — But You Might Still Influence How Big Yours Is

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Pulls Back Slightly

    Australian dollar has pulled back slightly on Wednesday, but what I am keeping a close eye on is the fact that the February candlestick was a shooting star.

  • Gold Advocate Peter Schiff Criticizes Mark Cuban And Kevin O'Leary For Turning Positive On Bitcoin

    Prominent gold advocate and Bitcoin skeptic Peter Schiff has criticized billionaire investors Mark Cuban and Kevin O’Leary for turning positive on Bitcoin. What Happened: “Bubbles typically peak when rational investors capitulate,” said Schiff on Twitter, calling them the newest skeptics to “join the cult.” Congratulations to those who bought Bitcoin early, pumped up the price, and who've been dumping into the hype. You succeeded in getting Wall Street to buy into the mania. When I first learned about #Bitcoin I didn't think smart investors would be dumb enough to buy. I was wrong. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 1, 2021 Schiff’s criticism comes after Kevin O’Leary announced he would be allocating 3% of his portfolio to the digital asset while also looking at investing in the most energy-efficient Bitcoin mining companies. Earlier this week, Mark Cuban commented on some of Schiff’s most recent remarks saying, “Gold is dead Peter. Move on.” Why It Matters: Schiff has often criticized Bitcoin as an asset class, calling it inferior to gold as a store of value. His most recent comments on Twitter invited criticism from Mark Cuban, who commented that gold is hyped just as much as cryptocurrencies. “As tech continues to get better/cheaper/faster there will be new applications and maybe even something that supersedes what we know as crypto today. But gold won't ever change. Which is why it will die as a SOV (Store of Value),” said Cuban on Twitter. According to Schiff, the fact that gold won’t ever change is part of its appeal to investors. Jeffrey Gundlach, a well-known gold bull, commented earlier today that Bitcoin is up over 467% in the past 12 months while gold is down by 11% for the same period. The price of gold is down 11% over the past twelve months. The S&P 500 is up 27% over the past twelve months. Bitcoin is up 467% over the past twelve months. Great dispersions often precede great reversions. We shall see. — Jeffrey Gundlach (@TruthGundlach) March 4, 2021 According to him, dispersions of this size between asset classes often come before reversions to the mean. Price Action: After a volatile week, the market-leading cryptocurrency was trading at $48,171 at the time of writing. Earlier this week, Bitcoin recorded a low of $43,867 and a high of $52,535. Image: Dmitry Demidko via Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFantom Is Top Performing Cryptocurrency Again: Here's What You Need To KnowGoldman Sachs To Restart Crypto Desk After Abandoning The Idea In 2018© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.