U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,526.50
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,369.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,603.25
    +5.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,268.30
    +1.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.75
    -0.46 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.30
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    +0.13 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1844
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.42
    +0.03 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8860
    +0.0010 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,636.13
    -243.43 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,214.91
    +9.05 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,106.64
    -41.37 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Pariveda Solutions Has Earned the Analytics on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

·2 min read

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pariveda Solutions today announced it has earned the Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a partner's capability in planning and delivering tailored analytics solutions, following Microsoft and industry best practices.

Pariveda Solutions, Inc. is a leading technology consulting firm delivering strategic services and technology solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Pariveda Solutions, Inc.)
Pariveda Solutions, Inc. is a leading technology consulting firm delivering strategic services and technology solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Pariveda Solutions, Inc.)

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their analytics planning and deployment practices, are able to earn the Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.

As more businesses recognize the value of effective data and analytics strategies but struggle to implement them, partners with proven experience delivering customized Microsoft analytics solutions using Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Data Lake, Azure Data Factory, and Azure Databricks are well-positioned to capture this market opportunity.

These partners can help customers better integrate endlessly scalable analytics platforms into their businesses to quickly capture insights from all their data across data warehouses and big data analytics systems.

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, "The Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to building transformative and secure analytics solutions on Azure. Pariveda clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to help our customers harness the power of insight and transform their businesses in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way."

A Modern Data Enterprise on Azure seeks to consistently deliver value by driving decisions and action from data across the entire value chain. It aligns governance with the overall data strategy and centers around a platform that supplies value unique to your organization. This approach allows your organization to uniquely craft the way you handle data now and in the future. Pariveda is able to assess your organization's current data maturity and recommend the steps to achieve better insight and make better decisions. Explore the offering here.

"This advanced specialization places Pariveda in a unique position to help enterprise data organizations advance at an innovative pace." said Brian Erickson, Dallas Office Managing Vice President. "We are proud of how we developed the Modern Data Enterprise offering to address the key areas we see client face every day."

About Pariveda Solutions
Pariveda Solutions, Inc. is an employee-owned, strategic services and consulting company that helps our clients diagnose and solve complex, disruptive problems — often organizational or technological. We serve clients in eleven major city locations, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, and Washington D.C.

Media Contact: Leslie Garza, leslie.garza@parivedasolutions.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pariveda-solutions-has-earned-the-analytics-on-microsoft-azure-advanced-specialization-301365733.html

SOURCE Pariveda Solutions, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Threatens to Ban E-Commerce Companies That Flout IP Laws

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to tighten oversight of e-commerce companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Pinduoduo Inc., including by holding them accountable for intellectual property violations.E-commerce platforms will be restricted from online business operations or even have their licenses revoked if they fail to deal with serious violations of IP rights by vendors on their platforms, according to a draft revision of the country’s e-commerce law posted by the State Administration for Mar

  • Unfinished Tractors, Pickup Trucks Pile Up as Components Run Short

    Supply-chain problems are causing order backlogs and cutting into sales volumes for companies like Cleveland-Cliffs, Honeywell and Illinois Tool Works.

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it’s up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • High Pay for Covid-19 Nurses Leads to Shortages at Some Hospitals

    Covid-19 has altered the labor market for nurses. Thousands quit staff jobs for stints as travel nurses making two or three times their previous pay, leaving many small and not-for-profit hospitals struggling to compete.

  • Top Growth Stocks for September 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies whose earnings or sales are expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Top Small-Cap Stocks for September 2021

    These are the small-cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Hurricane Ida Shut Oil Production. Why Oil Prices Aren’t Rising.

    Hurricane Ida knocked nearly all of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico region. Oil prices, however, are little changed and natural gas prices are falling. There’s no doubt Ida was bad for oil production.

  • Why WeWork and Theranos have ‘so many similarities’

    Wall Street Journal reporter and co-author of ‘The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann, and the Great Startup Delusion’ Maureen Farrell joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan to discuss the similarities and differences in the leadership cultures found in WeWork and Theranos.

  • Oil Prices Rise As Ida Hits But OPEC Only Sees 'Delta, Delta, Delta'

    Oil prices rose after Hurricane Ida ripped through the Gulf Coast, while a key OPEC producer suggested holding off on a production increase.

  • Oil edges lower as U.S. pushes OPEC to pump more

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil slipped on Tuesday as OPEC and allies geared up for a meeting on Wednesday amid calls from the United States to pump more crude, although Brent still traded well above $70 per barrel. Prices were also under pressure from concerns that power outages and flooding in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida will cut crude demand from refineries. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 74 cents, or 1.1%, at $68.47 a barrel as of 0955 GMT.

  • Designer Brands Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

    Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company" and "Designer Brands"), one of North America's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2021, compared to the three months ended August 1, 2020.

  • Air Cargo Boom in Supply Chain Crunch Has Car Tires Flying First Class

    The supply-chain logjam is boosting demand ahead of the holiday shopping season, with cabins of repurposed passenger planes sometimes used for freight.

  • How remote work led to an uneven economic fallout in U.S. cities — and a silver lining

    Researchers tracked population movements and consumer spending, and found one ‘hopeful implication.’

  • Delta variant likely to hurt U.S. restaurant recovery -report

    The spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 threatens the fragile recovery of U.S. restaurants, according to a report on Tuesday from the National Restaurant Association. Nearly one in five adults surveyed online from August 13-15 said they stopped going to restaurants as Delta cases rose, the report said. Total annual sales at U.S. restaurants are expected to rise 19.7% from 2020 to $789 billion in 2021.

  • Top Stocks for September 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, in this case as measured by its P/E ratio, the stock price may rise faster than others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • 3 Food and Beverage Companies for Dividend Stock Fans

    Investing in the stock market is a fantastic way to build long-term wealth. While the broader S&P 500 has returned close to 10% annually over time, there are certain individual stocks that provide even more benefit to shareholders in the form of steady and growing dividends. In addition to the potential for stock price appreciation, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are three popular food and beverage stocks that dividend fans should seriously consider.

  • Meet the Husband and Wife Team Behind an Innovative Pest Control Company Started During the Pandemic

    We here at GOBankingRates want to help get our nation's small businesses back on their feet after the COVID-19 pandemic. To do that, we're highlighting readers' favorite small businesses around the...

  • These Millennials Are Dumping Their Jobs to Plot New Careers

    Many young professionals, burned out from remote work and equipped with some savings, are quitting their jobs with no firm Plan B, taking a break to network and change course.