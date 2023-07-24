Park & Bellheimer AG's (FRA:PKB) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Park & Bellheimer (FRA:PKB) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 9.5% over the last month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Park & Bellheimer's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Park & Bellheimer is:

15% = €1.7m ÷ €11m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.15 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Park & Bellheimer's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

At first glance, Park & Bellheimer seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 7.9%. This certainly adds some context to Park & Bellheimer's decent 11% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by Park & Bellheimer compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 1.0% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Park & Bellheimer fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Park & Bellheimer Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Park & Bellheimer doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Park & Bellheimer's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Park & Bellheimer visit our risks dashboard for free.

