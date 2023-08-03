U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,544.25
    +7.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,470.00
    +67.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,490.00
    +17.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,981.30
    +4.70 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.80
    +0.31 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.30
    -2.70 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0945
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0780
    +0.0270 (+0.67%)
     

  • Vix

    16.09
    +2.16 (+15.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2720
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3020
    -0.0030 (-0.00%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,230.39
    -583.16 (-1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    633.54
    -7.81 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.63
    -104.64 (-1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,360.64
    -347.05 (-1.06%)
     

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) reported $714 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $725.05 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Park Hotels & Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Occupancy Rate: 74.4% compared to the 75.93% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenues- Rooms: $442 million compared to the $447.24 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.

  • Revenues- Ancillary hotel: $72 million versus $70.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change.

  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $178 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $180.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

  • Revenues- Other: $22 million versus $21.75 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.8% change.

  • Earnings per share - Diluted: -$0.70 versus $0.29 estimated by five analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Park Hotels & Resorts here>>>

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research