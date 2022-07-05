U.S. markets close in 1 hour 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,813.53
    -11.80 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,819.51
    -277.75 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,267.18
    +139.33 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.32
    -2.44 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.23
    -9.20 (-8.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.60
    -33.90 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    -0.48 (-2.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0264
    -0.0160 (-1.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8200
    -0.0690 (-2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1946
    -0.0158 (-1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6810
    +0.0210 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,952.21
    +61.81 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.60
    -8.42 (-1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.47
    -207.18 (-2.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Park Hudson International and Access Staffing Announce their Intention to Combine to Form Phaxis, LLC

·1 min read

Seth Friedland named Chief Executive Officer

MELVILLE, N.Y. , July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading staffing and recruitment firms Park Hudson International and Access Staffing, today announced they intend to combine their businesses and operate under newly-formed Phaxis, a global workforce solutions company. Seth Friedland, founder of Park Hudson, will serve as Chief Executive Officer of the new entity.

"Amidst an unprecedented 'Great Resignation' and the tightest U.S. labor market in a half-century, Phaxis brings together two leading recruiting firms that collectively have more than 50 years of expertise," said Friedland. "Combining the talents of our two firms, leaves us well-positioned for future growth – both organic and inorganic – as we guide candidates and clients alike through the uncharted waters of the current hiring environment."

"Phaxis is the intersection of the talents, culture and philosophies of Park Hudson and Access and today marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for all of us as we look to leverage the talents of both predecessor firms to serve an expanded industry landscape," said Steven Weber, Partner at Phaxis.

Based in Melville, New York with offices in New York City, Atlanta, Charleston and Charlotte, Phaxis provides Professional Services and Staffing capabilities across all levels of Technology, Healthcare, Accounting & Finance, Office Support, Legal and Marketing.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/park-hudson-international-and-access-staffing-announce-their-intention-to-combine-to-form-phaxis-llc-301580771.html

SOURCE Phaxis

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Amazon Should Buy Kohl's

    Amazon and Kohl's already work together and the online retailer could use the department store to grow its clothing brands.

  • Comerica revamps retail bank, targeting small businesses, technology

    Comerica will expand its small business offerings, trim its branch network and add digital capabilities as part of its recently-launched retail transformation.

  • At Business and in Life, This CEO Is Winning by Design

    By: Bonsu Thompson

  • Audit and Consulting Firms at Odds Over Who Should Verify Climate Data

    Firms that verify businesses’ climate data are at odds over who is qualified to perform the work, a potentially lucrative task under a proposal from the Securities and Exchange Commission that would require new disclosures on the topic.

  • 13 Ways To Make $100 in Just a Day

    In these days of steep inflation, who couldn't use more money to put toward anything from bills to a little stress relief? If you're already working, however, it might be hard to imagine where you...

  • The Stock Market Is Closed Today. It’s Dropping Anyway.

    The U.S. market is closed, but futures are still trading, and they show stocks falling despite Friday's big gain.

  • S&P 500, Dow slip in first post-holiday session; Nasdaq up

    The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Tuesday to start the trading week following a three-day holiday weekend after last Friday's sharp rally, as investors waited for economic data due later this week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose. U.S. stocks have been under relentless selling pressure this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 index recording its steepest first-half percentage drop since 1970, as the Federal Reserve moves away from easy-money policy by raising borrowing costs.

  • Evergrande electric vehicle unit to start taking pre-orders

    China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd said on Tuesday it would start taking pre-orders for its first model, a key milestone for the unit of embattled property developer China Evergrande group. The start of pre-orders for the sport-utility vehicle comes after Evergrande Chairmen Hui Ka Yan vowed within 10 years to shift the group's primary business from real estate to the automobile venture, which has itself struggled for capital. Pre-orders, which are not binding, will begin on Wednesday.

  • Market Breadth Indicator Reveals The Next Big Move In S&P 500

    The bullish divergence in the stock market breadth and the price volume analysis of S&P 500 suggest a potential big move ahead.

  • New Fortress Energy, Apollo to form LNG marine infrastructure platform JV in a deal valued at $2 billion

    New Fortress Energy LLC announced Tuesday that it will sell 11 liquid natural gas (LNG) infrastructure vessels to a new joint venture formed with Apollo Global Management Inc. in a deal valued at $2 billion. Apollo will own about 80% of the JV and New Fortress Energy (NFE) will own 20%. As part of the deal, NFE agreed to charter 10 of the 11 vessels for up to 20 years. "Together with Apollo, we are creating a leading LNG marine infrastructure platform to help accelerate the energy transition whi

  • Monitoring your employees at work may actually make them slack off, slow down, and even steal more than ones who aren’t, Harvard study says

    During the COVID pandemic, online searches for “how to monitor employees working from home” increased by 1,705%.

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell On Cash App Growth Amid Fears Of Recession?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • BTC Under $20,000: When Can Crypto Make a Comeback?

    With Bitcoin down more than 70% from November 2021’s record highs, investors are asking whether the bottom is in.

  • Analysis-China casts giant shadow over emerging nations' chase for debt relief

    From a $360 million project to expand Zambia's international airport in Lusaka to a $1.4 billion city port in Sri Lanka's capital of Colombo, China is the missing piece in the puzzle of a number of debt talks under way in developing markets. Many economies buckling under economic strain are seeking debt relief. Now, the pressure is rising on China to take a more active role in helping strained economies overhaul their debt burdens.

  • Asia shares rise on optimism about easing COVID restrictions, possible U.S. cuts in China tariffs

    Asian shares advanced Monday across the board as buying set in after the lull of a U.S. national holiday.

  • Dubai’s Tecom Slumps, Hinting at Waning Demand for Gulf Listings

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionTecom Group fell as much as 17% in its

  • Palo Alto Networks Stock Shows Rising Relative Strength

    On Tuesday, Palo Alto Networks cleared an important technical benchmark, seeing its Relative Strength (RS) Rating jump into the 80-plus percentile with an improvement to 85, up from 79 the day before. Over 100 years of market history reveals that the market's biggest winners often have an 80 or higher RS Rating in the early stages of their moves. Palo Alto Networks is working on a consolidation with a 641.00 entry.

  • Why Precigen Shares Are Gaining Today

    Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) has agreed to sell its subsidiary Trans Ova Genetics, an animal reproductive technologies company, to URUS, a holding company with cooperative and private ownership. The deal consideration includes $170 million in upfront cash and up to $10 million earn-out based on the performance of Trans Ova in 2022 and 2023. The company anticipates closing the non-healthcare subsidiary sale in Q3 2022. Precigen expects the transaction to solidify its balance sheet. It intends to p

  • Treasuries Cut Loss After Reminder of Europe’s Weakening Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors piled into havens, unwinding a decline in Treasuries and driving the dollar to a 20-year high against the euro, after weaker European economic data put the focus back on the risk of recession.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Product

  • Dow's early selloff is unanimous, as all 30 component stocks fall

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average's early selloff Tuesday is unanimous, as the stocks of all 30 of the blue-chip barometer's components are trading lower in the premarket. Dow futures sank 327 points, or 1.1%, ahead of the open. Among the biggest early decliners, shares of Caterpillar Inc. slid 1.8%, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shed 1.8%, Salesforce Inc. dropped 1.7% and Boeing Co. lost 1.7%. The most-active Dow stock was Apple Inc.'s , which shed 1.0%, while the best performer was Johnson & Johnson