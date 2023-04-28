U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

Park Lawn First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Released on Thursday, May 11, 2023 and Earnings Conference Call on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. (EST)

Park Lawn Corporation
·1 min read
Park Lawn Corporation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC)(TSX:PLC.U) ("PLC") announced today that it will release its first quarter financial results for 2023 on Thursday, May 11, 2023. PLC will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. (EST) on Friday, May 12, 2023 to discuss its Q1 2023 financial results. Details of the conference call are as follows:

  • Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

  • Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

  • Dial-in Number: Toll Free 1-888-506-0062 | Conference ID: 462890

To ensure your participation, please join approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the conference call.

About Park Lawn Corporation

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC operates in three Canadian provinces and twenty U.S. states.

Contact Information

Daniel Millett
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 231-1462, ext. 221
dmillett@plcorp.com

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751769/Park-Lawn-First-Quarter-2023-Financial-Results-Released-on-Thursday-May-11-2023-and-Earnings-Conference-Call-on-Friday-May-12-2023-at-930-am-EST