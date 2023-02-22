Park Lawn Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Released on Thursday, March 2, 2023 and Earnings Conference Call on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. (EST)

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC, PLC.U) ("PLC") announced today that it will release its fourth quarter financial results for 2022 on Thursday, March 2, 2023. PLC will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. (EST) on Friday, March 3, 2023 to discuss its Q4 2022 financial results. Details of the conference call are as follows:

Date: Friday, March 3, 2023

Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

Dial-in Number: Toll Free (888) 506-0062 | Conference ID: 934271

To ensure your participation, please join approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the conference call.

About Park Lawn Corporation

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC operates in three Canadian provinces and eighteen U.S. states.

Contact Information

Daniel Millett

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 231-1462, ext. 221

dmillett@plcorp.com

