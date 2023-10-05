Park Lawn: The perils of High Free Cash Flow

To err is human and human's learn by "erring". This article is case study on picking an investment based on high free cash flow and what we can learn from it. This is a mistake which value investors frequently make.

Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC) is in the "death care" services business. Park Lawn Corporation ("PLC") is a Toronto, Canada based company. Park Lawn operates cemeteries, funeral homes, and crematoria in Canada and the United States with 90% of its business coming from the US. The company's operations span across various regions, offering a range of funeral and cemetery products and services. It's a consolidator in the "death care" industry i.e. it acquires smaller operators and rolls them up into itself to create a bigger company. Roll-up strategies involve acquiring smaller companies within a related industry and combining them into a single company. This is a useful way to reduce operational costs, increase revenue and consolidate resources for improved efficiency as long as the acquisitions are done in a disciplined manner and the acquirer does not over-pay. In addition the acquirer should have a well developed method of absorbing the operations of the acquired business into its own operating model. Park Lawn did very well during the covid epidemic with business booming both due to excess mortality as well as the desire of people to pre-arrange funerals for themselves and/or loved ones. However this "boom" was followed by a "bust".

Park Lawn has been acquiring death care businesses which generate free cash flow and consolidating them into its own business. This growth by acquisition strategy has caused both debt and operating cash flow to increase rapidly. However the company seems to have been creating value as seen in the trajectory of Intrinsic Value: Projected FCF in the chart below. Projected FCF intrinsic value is a Gurufocus metric created to deal with situations where FCF is erratic or where using earnings for valuation is inappropriate because of high depreciation and amortization expense (as in the case here). Essentially the metric takes 80% of the book value and adds it to the present value of free cash flow over 6 years. Its clear that the "death care" industry is highly cash generative and the industry is characterized by a only a few large players and a large number of small players. Thus the industry is ripe for consolidation, by the likes of Park Lawn.

Story continues

Park Lawn: The perils of High Free Cash Flow

TSX:PLC Data by GuruFocus

The vital statistics of Park Lawn and some of its major publicly listed competitors are below. Park Lawn is among the smaller of the publicly listed cohort.

Company Exchange Symbol Current Price Market Cap ($M) Forward PE Ratio Price-to-Operating-Cash-Flow Dividend Yield % Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow ROIC % Debt-to-EBITDA Debt-to-Equity Park Lawn Corp OTCPK PRRWF 13.30 462.75 11.58 6.28 2.57 9.45 2.15 5.07 0.49 Matthews International Corp NAS MATW 37.77 1150.76 0.00 9.98 2.48 19.51 4.26 10.69 1.63 Hillenbrand Inc NYSE HI 42.12 2944.83 0.00 8.89 2.09 11.21 7.35 2.69 0.86 Carriage Services Inc NYSE CSV 25.20 377.14 9.19 5.63 1.79 8.11 4.74 6.35 4.01 Service Corp International NYSE SCI 54.95 8289.61 14.40 11.91 1.99 26.64 4.25 3.93 2.74





Note: Park Lawn's primarily trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The OTC ticker is used in this table to keep the currency (for market cap) consistent in US Dollars.

Park Lawn Corporation (PLC) has a high net debt to equity ratio, standing at 42.1%. This ratio has seen a significant increase from 12.9% to 47.7% over the course of the past five years. Despite this elevated debt level, PLC maintains strong debt coverage, with operating cash flow covering its debt at a ratio of 27.1%. Moreover, the company exhibits robust interest coverage, with EBIT providing a substantial 7.1 times coverage of its interest payments on debt.

A closer examination of the balance sheet diagram below shows that long term debt is actually only about 15% of the total liabilities. Most of the non-debt liabilities are non-interest bearing and relate to pre-paid funeral arrangements and funds for maintenance of cemeteries which are required to be held for regulatory reasons.

Park Lawn: The perils of High Free Cash Flow

These customer advances result in the operating cash flow and free cash flow which consistently more than GAAP earnings. This means that there is risk that the intrinsic value provided by the Projected FCF method may be too optimistic. This cash gets held up on the balance sheet (as investments and advances) with a concurrent liability for regulatory reasons. However much of this cash equivalent is unproductive and is slowly released to the income statement when services are performed. This also depresses the Return on Equity and Return of Invested Capital.

A better method is my view, than using free cash flow, is to use Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s owner earnings method. Owner Earnings is a cash flow concept introduced by Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) in his 1986 Berkshire Hathaway company letter to shareholders. For investors it was an unfamiliar concept at that time as companies were not required to produce a cash flow statement nor were stock based compensation to insiders such a big concern. Buffet's formulations of owners earnings removes non-cash distortions from earnings to focuses the investors attention on how much cash they are getting as partial owners of the company at the end of the period. Buffet explained Owners Earnings as follows: Owner Earnings = (a) Net Income plus (b) depreciation, depletion, amortization, and other non-cash charges minus (c) average annual maintenance capital expenditures. Owners Earnings is similar to free cash flow, but I think a superior metric because it starts from net earnings, so takes stock-based compensation as well as maintenance capex into account. Unlike Free Cash Flow, owner's earnings includes stock based compensation which can be a significant expense for some companies but excludes capex spent of growth initiatives.

The following chart compares earnings per share, free cash flow per share and owners earnings per share over the last 5 years. The Price to Owners Earnings is about 21.5, which is not all that cheap. Also the growth trajectory of owner earning per share is erratic, which gives me pause.

Park Lawn: The perils of High Free Cash Flow



TSX:PLC Data by GuruFocus

Conclusion





While I bought Park Lawn a couple of years ago for my portfolio, seduced by the high free cash flow and pandemic induced boom in revenues, I have not been happy with the purchase. The stock has performed poorly and Gurufocus GF Value chart is now showing it as a "Possible Value Trap". Given the high and persistent gap between free cash flow and net income, I have come to the conclusion that this may be correct, though for the wrong reason. Gurufocus triggers a "possible value trap" warning if there is a very large discrepancy between GF Value and Stock price. Therefore I do not recommend adding to the position or starting a new position. This experience is a good lesson for me to look beyond just high free cash flow and consider the reason for discrepancy between cash flow and income as well as owner earning. Ideally all these three metrics should be reasonably consistent.

Park Lawn: The perils of High Free Cash Flow

Furthermore recent news reports indicate that Park Lawn has approached its competitor Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) to purchase the latter. Given the low Return of Invested Capital (ROIC) for both companies, I don't think that is a good idea as it will mean taking new debt or new equity and this reinforces my belief to stay away for now. Overall the death care industry does not seem to be an attractive industry at this time.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

