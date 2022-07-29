U.S. markets close in 4 hours 14 minutes

Park Lawn Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Released on Thursday, August 11, 2022 and Earnings Conference Call on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. (EST)

·1 min read
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2022 / Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC)(PLC.U) ("PLC") announced today that it will release its second quarter financial results for 2022 on Thursday, August 11, 2022. PLC will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. (EST) on Friday, August 12, 2022 to discuss its Q2 2022 financial results. Details of the conference call are as follows:

  • Date: Friday, August 12, 2022

  • Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

  • Dial-in Number: Toll Free (888) 506-0062 | Conference ID: 800347

To ensure your participation, please join approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the conference call.

About Park Lawn Corporation

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC operates in three Canadian provinces and sixteen U.S. states.

Contact Information

Daniel Millett
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 231-1462, ext. 221
dmillett@plcorp.com

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708978/Park-Lawn-Second-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results-Released-on-Thursday-August-11-2022-and-Earnings-Conference-Call-on-Friday-August-12-2022-at-930-am-EST

