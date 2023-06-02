Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) investors are sitting on a loss of 29% if they invested a year ago

Most people feel a little frustrated if a stock they own goes down in price. But sometimes a share price fall can have more to do with market conditions than the performance of the specific business. The Park Lawn Corporation (TSE:PLC) is down 30% over a year, but the total shareholder return is -29% once you include the dividend. And that total return actually beats the market decline of 58%. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 5.0% over three years. Furthermore, it's down 14% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 20% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Park Lawn reported an EPS drop of 31% for the last year. This proportional reduction in earnings per share isn't far from the 30% decrease in the share price. Therefore one could posit that the market has not become more concerned about the company, despite the lower EPS. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Park Lawn's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Park Lawn shares lost 29% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 58%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 1.9%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Park Lawn better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Park Lawn , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

