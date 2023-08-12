Park Lawn's (TSE:PLC) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Park Lawn, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.032 = US$47m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$51m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Park Lawn has an ROCE of 3.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Services industry average of 6.6%.

In the above chart we have measured Park Lawn's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Park Lawn here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 3.2%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 129%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Park Lawn's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Park Lawn is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Park Lawn does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Park Lawn that you might be interested in.

