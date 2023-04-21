U.S. markets closed

Park National Corporation reports financial results for first quarter 2023

Park National Corporation
·33 min read
Park National Corporation
Park National Corporation

NEWARK, Ohio, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.05 per common share, payable on June 9, 2023 to common shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023.

“Our associates serve customers when, where and how they prefer to be served. This produces solid financial results for our organization,” said Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David Trautman. “Our colleagues’ commitment transcends banking, and begins with improving our communities.”

Park’s net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $33.7 million, a 13.2 percent decrease from $38.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. First quarter 2023 net income per diluted common share was $2.07, compared to $2.38 in the first quarter of 2022.

Park's community-banking subsidiary, The Park National Bank, reported net income of $36.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, a 12.5 percent decrease compared to $41.5 million for the same period of 2022.

“Recent events in the financial industry have created some uncertainty,” Trautman said. “At Park, we govern our finances with discipline and a conservative spirit that ensures we safeguard the hard-earned money entrusted to us. Our capital position and liquidity remain strong. Our bankers are available and welcome conversations about the strength of our bank and the financial industry. We value the confidence our communities have in us.”

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.9 billion in total assets (as of March 31, 2023). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

Category: Earnings

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

Park cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this news release or made by management of Park are provided to assist in the understanding of anticipated future financial performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation:

  • Park's ability to execute our business plan successfully and within the expected timeframe as well as our ability to manage strategic initiatives;

  • current and future economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or in the states in which Park and our subsidiaries do business, that may reflect deterioration in business and economic conditions, including the effects of higher unemployment rates, an acceleration in the pace of inflation, interest rate fluctuations, changes in the economy or global supply chain, supply-demand imbalances affecting local real estate prices, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters (including the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and associated sanctions and export controls), and any slowdown in global economic growth, in addition to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery therefrom on our customers’ operations and financial condition, any of which may result in adverse impacts on the demand for loan, deposit and other financial services, delinquencies, defaults and counterparties' inability to meet credit and other obligations and the possible impairment of collectability of loans;

  • factors that can impact the performance of our loan portfolio, including changes in real estate values and liquidity in our primary market areas, the financial health of our commercial borrowers and the success of construction projects that we finance, including any loans acquired in acquisition transactions;

  • the effect of monetary and other fiscal policies (including the impact of money supply, market interest rate policies and policies impacting inflation, of the Federal Reserve Board, the U.S. Treasury and other governmental agencies) as well as disruption in the liquidity and functioning of U.S. financial markets, may adversely impact prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, income from fiduciary activities, the value of securities, deposits and other financial instruments, in addition to the loan demand and the performance of our loan portfolio, and the interest rate sensitivity of our consolidated balance sheet as well as reduce net interest margins;

  • changes in the federal, state, or local tax laws may adversely affect the fair values of net deferred tax assets and obligations of state and political subdivisions held in Park's investment securities portfolio and otherwise negatively impact our financial performance;

  • the impact of the changes in federal, state and local governmental policy, including the regulatory landscape, capital markets, elevated government debt, potential changes in tax legislation that may increase tax rates, infrastructure spending and social programs;

  • changes in laws or requirements imposed by Park's regulators impacting Park's capital actions, including dividend payments and stock repurchases;

  • changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, whether due to changes in retail distribution strategies, consumer preferences and behaviors, changes in business and economic conditions, legislative and regulatory initiatives, or other factors may be different than anticipated;

  • changes in customers', suppliers', and other counterparties' performance and creditworthiness, and Park's expectations regarding future credit losses and our allowance for credit losses, may be different than anticipated due to the continuing impact of and the various responses to inflationary pressures;

  • Park may have more credit risk and higher credit losses to the extent there are loan concentrations by location or industry of borrowers or collateral;

  • the volatility from quarter to quarter of mortgage banking income, whether due to interest rates, demand, the fair value of mortgage loans, or other factors;

  • the adequacy of our internal controls and risk management program in the event of changes in the market, economic, operational (including those which may result from our associates working remotely), asset/liability repricing, legal, compliance, strategic, cybersecurity, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Park's business;

  • competitive pressures among financial services organizations could increase significantly, including product and pricing pressures (which could in turn impact our credit spreads), changes to third-party relationships and revenues, changes in the manner of providing services, customer acquisition and retention pressures, and Park's ability to attract, develop and retain qualified banking professionals;

  • uncertainty regarding the nature, timing, cost and effect of changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the respective businesses of Park and our subsidiaries, including major reform of the regulatory oversight structure of the financial services industry and changes in laws and regulations concerning taxes, FDIC insurance premium levels, pensions, bankruptcy, consumer protection, rent regulation and housing, financial accounting and reporting, environmental protection, insurance, bank products and services, bank and bank holding company capital and liquidity standards, fiduciary standards, securities and other aspects of the financial services industry, specifically the reforms provided for in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the follow-up legislation in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 (the “Dodd-Frank Act”) and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms, as well as regulations already adopted and which may be adopted in the future by the relevant regulatory agencies, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Federal Reserve Board, to implement the provisions of the CARES Act and the follow-up legislation in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act, and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms;

  • Park's ability to meet heightened supervisory requirements and expectations;

  • the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (the "FASB"), the SEC, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and other regulatory agencies, may adversely affect Park's reported financial condition or results of operations;

  • Park's assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting policies and modeling, including under the CECL model, which may prove unreliable, inaccurate or not predictive of actual results;

  • the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions;

  • the impact of Park's ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes on Park's ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands;

  • operational issues stemming from and/or capital spending necessitated by the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems on which Park and our subsidiaries are highly dependent;

  • the ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks, including those of Park's third-party vendors and other service providers, which may prove inadequate, and could adversely affect customer confidence in Park and/or result in Park incurring a financial loss;

  • a failure in or breach of Park's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors and other service providers, resulting in failures or disruptions in customer account management, general ledger, deposit, loan, or other systems, including as a result of cyber attacks;

  • the impact on Park's business and operating results of any costs associated with obtaining rights in intellectual property claimed by others and of the adequacy of Park's intellectual property protection in general;

  • the existence or exacerbation of general geopolitical instability and uncertainty as well as the effect of trade policies (including the impact of potential or imposed tariffs, a U.S. withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, trade wars and other changes in trade regulations, closing of border crossings and changes in the relationship of the U.S. and its global trading partners);

  • the impact on financial markets and the economy of any changes in the credit ratings of the U.S. Treasury obligations and other U.S. government-backed debt, as well as issues surrounding the levels of U.S., European and Asian government debt and concerns regarding the growth rates and financial stability of certain sovereign governments, supranationals and financial institutions in Europe and Asia and the risk they may face difficulties servicing their sovereign debt;

  • the effect of a fall in stock market prices on Park's asset and wealth management businesses;

  • our litigation and regulatory compliance exposure, including the costs and effects of any adverse developments in legal proceedings or other claims, the costs and effects of unfavorable resolution of regulatory and other governmental examinations or other inquiries, and liabilities and business restrictions resulting from litigation and regulatory investigations;

  • continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends;

  • the impact on Park's business, personnel, facilities or systems of losses related to acts of fraud, scams and schemes of third parties;

  • the impact of widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), dislocations, regional or national protests and civil unrest (including any resulting branch closures or damages), military or terrorist activities or international hostilities (especially in light of the Russia-Ukraine conflict) on the economy and financial markets generally and on us or our counterparties specifically;

  • a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks;

  • the effect of healthcare laws in the U.S. and potential changes for such laws, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which may increase our healthcare and other costs and negatively impact our operations and financial results;

  • risk and uncertainties associated with Park's entry into new geographic markets with our most recent acquisitions, including expected revenue synergies and cost savings from recent acquisitions not being fully realized or realized within the expected time frame;

  • uncertainty surrounding the transition from the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) to an alternate reference rate;

  • a continuation of recent turmoil in the banking industry, and the impact of responsive measures to mitigate and manage such turmoil, including potential increased supervisory and regulatory actions and costs;

  • and other risk factors relating to the banking industry as detailed from time to time in Park's reports filed with the SEC including those described in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Part I of Park's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Park does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

 

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Financial Highlights

As of or for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

Percent change vs.

(in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios)

1st QTR

4th QTR

1st QTR

 

4Q '22

1Q '22

INCOME STATEMENT:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

92,198

 

$

94,606

 

$

77,686

 

 

(2.5

)%

18.7

%

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

 

183

 

 

2,981

 

 

(4,605

)

 

(93.9

)%

N.M.

 

Other income

 

24,387

 

 

26,392

 

 

31,656

 

 

(7.6

)%

(23.0

)%

Other expense

 

76,503

 

 

77,654

 

 

67,373

 

 

(1.5

)%

13.6

%

Income before income taxes

$

39,899

 

$

40,363

 

$

46,574

 

 

(1.1

)%

(14.3

)%

Income taxes

 

6,166

 

 

7,279

 

 

7,699

 

 

(15.3

)%

(19.9

)%

Net income

$

33,733

 

$

33,084

 

$

38,875

 

 

2.0

%

(13.2

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MARKET DATA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share - basic (a)

$

2.08

 

$

2.03

 

$

2.40

 

 

2.5

%

(13.3

)%

Earnings per common share - diluted (a)

 

2.07

 

 

2.02

 

 

2.38

 

 

2.5

%

(13.0

)%

Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share

 

1.05

 

 

1.04

 

 

1.04

 

 

1.0

%

1.0

%

Special cash dividend declared per common share

 

 

 

0.50

 

 

 

 

N.M.

 

N.M.

 

Book value per common share at period end

 

66.91

 

 

65.74

 

 

66.24

 

 

1.8

%

1.0

%

Market price per common share at period end

 

118.57

 

 

140.75

 

 

131.38

 

 

(15.8

)%

(9.8

)%

Market capitalization at period end

 

1,917,759

 

 

2,289,099

 

 

2,134,834

 

 

(16.2

)%

(10.2

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares - basic (b)

 

16,242,353

 

 

16,261,136

 

 

16,219,889

 

 

(0.1

)%

0.1

%

Weighted average common shares - diluted (b)

 

16,324,823

 

 

16,393,179

 

 

16,331,031

 

 

(0.4

)%

%

Common shares outstanding at period end

 

16,174,067

 

 

16,263,583

 

 

16,249,308

 

 

(0.6

)%

(0.5

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets (a)(b)

 

1.36

%

 

1.28

%

 

1.60

%

 

6.3

%

(15.0

)%

Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)

 

12.54

%

 

12.44

%

 

14.26

%

 

0.8

%

(12.1

)%

Yield on loans

 

5.24

%

 

5.00

%

 

4.31

%

 

4.8

%

21.6

%

Yield on investment securities

 

3.60

%

 

3.25

%

 

2.11

%

 

10.8

%

70.6

%

Yield on money market instruments

 

4.70

%

 

3.63

%

 

0.17

%

 

29.5

%

2,664.7

%

Yield on interest earning assets

 

4.89

%

 

4.57

%

 

3.71

%

 

7.0

%

31.8

%

Cost of interest bearing deposits

 

1.15

%

 

0.81

%

 

0.08

%

 

42.0

%

1,337.5

%

Cost of borrowings

 

3.24

%

 

2.88

%

 

2.35

%

 

12.5

%

37.9

%

Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities

 

1.29

%

 

0.95

%

 

0.25

%

 

35.8

%

416.0

%

Net interest margin (g)

 

4.08

%

 

3.98

%

 

3.55

%

 

2.5

%

14.9

%

Efficiency ratio (g)

 

65.10

%

 

63.69

%

 

61.16

%

 

2.2

%

6.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible book value per common share (d)

$

56.69

 

$

55.56

 

$

55.98

 

 

2.0

%

1.3

%

Average interest earning assets

 

9,267,418

 

 

9,517,746

 

 

8,959,109

 

 

(2.6

)%

3.4

%

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (k)

 

40,082

 

 

43,344

 

 

41,969

 

 

(7.5

)%

(4.5

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Financial Highlights (continued)

As of or for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percent change vs.

(in thousands, except ratios)

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

March 31,
2022

 

4Q '22

1Q '22

BALANCE SHEET:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment securities

$

1,800,410

 

$

1,820,787

 

$

1,832,274

 

 

(1.1

)%

(1.7

)%

Loans

 

7,093,857

 

 

7,141,891

 

 

6,821,606

 

 

(0.7

)%

4.0

%

Allowance for credit losses

 

85,946

 

 

85,379

 

 

78,861

 

 

0.7

%

9.0

%

Goodwill and other intangible assets

 

165,243

 

 

165,570

 

 

166,655

 

 

(0.2

)%

(0.8

)%

Other real estate owned (OREO)

 

1,468

 

 

1,354

 

 

760

 

 

8.4

%

93.2

%

Total assets

 

9,856,981

 

 

9,854,993

 

 

9,576,352

 

 

%

2.9

%

Total deposits

 

8,294,444

 

 

8,234,715

 

 

7,996,318

 

 

0.7

%

3.7

%

Borrowings

 

360,843

 

 

416,009

 

 

394,249

 

 

(13.3

)%

(8.5

)%

Total shareholders' equity

 

1,082,153

 

 

1,069,226

 

 

1,076,366

 

 

1.2

%

0.5

%

Tangible equity (d)

 

916,910

 

 

903,656

 

 

909,711

 

 

1.5

%

0.8

%

Total nonperforming loans (l)

 

74,365

 

 

101,111

 

 

86,891

 

 

(26.5

)%

(14.4

)%

Total nonperforming assets (l)

 

75,833

 

 

102,465

 

 

87,651

 

 

(26.0

)%

(13.5

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans as a % of period end total assets

 

71.97

%

 

72.47

%

 

71.23

%

 

(0.7

)%

1.0

%

Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans

 

1.05

%

 

1.42

%

 

1.27

%

 

(26.1

)%

(17.3

)%

Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets

 

1.07

%

 

1.43

%

 

1.28

%

 

(25.2

)%

(16.4

)%

Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans

 

1.21

%

 

1.20

%

 

1.16

%

 

0.8

%

4.3

%

Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs

$

(1

)

$

1,563

 

$

(269

)

 

(100.1

)%

(99.6

)%

Annualized net loan (recoveries) charge-offs as a % of average loans (b)

 

%

 

0.09

%

(0.02

)%

 

(100.0

)%

(100.0

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets

 

10.98

%

 

10.85

%

 

11.24

%

 

1.2

%

(2.3

)%

Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f)

 

9.46

%

 

9.33

%

 

9.67

%

 

1.4

%

(2.2

)%

Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b)

 

10.85

%

 

10.27

%

 

11.25

%

 

5.6

%

(3.6

)%

Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b)

 

15.37

%

 

14.85

%

 

16.19

%

 

3.5

%

(5.1

)%

Average loans / Average deposits (b)

 

84.04

%

 

81.87

%

 

83.32

%

 

2.7

%

0.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income:

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

 

$

91,614

 

$

72,416

 

Interest on debt securities:

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

 

12,979

 

 

6,130

 

Tax-exempt

 

 

2,912

 

 

2,447

 

Other interest income

 

 

3,396

 

 

153

 

Total interest income

 

 

110,901

 

 

81,146

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposits:

 

 

 

 

Demand and savings deposits

 

 

14,212

 

 

351

 

Time deposits

 

 

1,347

 

 

720

 

Interest on borrowings

 

 

3,144

 

 

2,389

 

Total interest expense

 

 

18,703

 

 

3,460

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

92,198

 

 

77,686

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

 

 

183

 

 

(4,605

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses

 

 

92,015

 

 

82,291

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income

 

 

24,387

 

 

31,656

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other expense

 

 

76,503

 

 

67,373

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

39,899

 

 

46,574

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes

 

 

6,166

 

 

7,699

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

33,733

 

$

38,875

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per common share:

 

 

 

 

Net income - basic

 

$

2.08

 

$

2.40

 

Net income - diluted

 

$

2.07

 

$

2.38

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares - basic

 

 

16,242,353

 

 

16,219,889

 

Weighted average common shares - diluted

 

 

16,324,823

 

 

16,331,031

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends declared:

 

 

 

 

 Quarterly dividend

 

$

1.05

 

$

1.04

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

 

(in thousands, except share data)

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

146,155

 

$

156,750

 

Money market instruments

 

115,764

 

 

32,978

 

Investment securities

 

1,800,410

 

 

1,820,787

 

Loans

 

7,093,857

 

 

7,141,891

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

(85,946

)

 

(85,379

)

Loans, net

 

7,007,911

 

 

7,056,512

 

Bank premises and equipment, net

 

81,223

 

 

82,126

 

Goodwill and other intangible assets

 

165,243

 

 

165,570

 

Other real estate owned

 

1,468

 

 

1,354

 

Other assets

 

538,807

 

 

538,916

 

Total assets

$

9,856,981

 

$

9,854,993

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

Noninterest bearing

$

2,922,242

 

$

3,074,276

 

Interest bearing

 

5,372,202

 

 

5,160,439

 

Total deposits

 

8,294,444

 

 

8,234,715

 

Borrowings

 

360,843

 

 

416,009

 

Other liabilities

 

119,541

 

 

135,043

 

Total liabilities

$

8,774,828

 

$

8,785,767

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity:

 

 

Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022)

$

 

$

 

Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,104 shares issued at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022)

 

459,431

 

 

462,404

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes

 

(90,033

)

 

(102,394

)

Retained earnings

 

862,518

 

 

847,235

 

Treasury shares (1,449,037 shares at March 31, 2023 and 1,359,521 shares at December 31, 2022)

 

(149,763

)

 

(138,019

)

Total shareholders' equity

$

1,082,153

 

$

1,069,226

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

9,856,981

 

$

9,854,993

 


 

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,

(in thousands)

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

155,582

 

$

168,726

 

Money market instruments

 

292,948

 

 

360,103

 

Investment securities

 

1,806,679

 

 

1,801,527

 

Loans

 

7,099,240

 

 

6,829,336

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

(86,809

)

 

(83,434

)

Loans, net

 

7,012,431

 

 

6,745,902

 

Bank premises and equipment, net

 

82,047

 

 

88,739

 

Goodwill and other intangible assets

 

165,457

 

 

166,918

 

Other real estate owned

 

1,434

 

 

759

 

Other assets

 

542,302

 

 

492,708

 

Total assets

$

10,058,880

 

$

9,825,382

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

Noninterest bearing

$

2,970,470

 

$

3,025,991

 

Interest bearing

 

5,476,661

 

 

5,170,296

 

Total deposits

 

8,447,131

 

 

8,196,287

 

Borrowings

 

393,198

 

 

411,424

 

Other liabilities

 

127,599

 

 

112,131

 

Total liabilities

$

8,967,928

 

$

8,719,842

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity:

 

 

Preferred shares

$

 

$

 

Common shares

 

462,562

 

 

461,798

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes

 

(96,240

)

 

(1,719

)

Retained earnings

 

865,276

 

 

787,917

 

Treasury shares

 

(140,646

)

 

(142,456

)

Total shareholders' equity

$

1,090,952

 

$

1,105,540

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

10,058,880

 

$

9,825,382

 

 

 

 


 

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 

Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

(in thousands, except per share data)

1st QTR

4th QTR

3rd QTR

2nd QTR

1st QTR

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

$

91,614

$

89,382

$

83,522

$

77,787

$

72,416

 

Interest on debt securities:

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

12,979

 

11,974

 

10,319

 

7,624

 

6,130

 

Tax-exempt

 

2,912

 

2,918

 

2,923

 

2,676

 

2,447

 

Other interest income

 

3,396

 

4,536

 

3,180

 

260

 

153

 

Total interest income

 

110,901

 

108,810

 

99,944

 

88,347

 

81,146

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

Demand and savings deposits

 

14,212

 

10,205

 

5,757

 

1,333

 

351

 

Time deposits

 

1,347

 

1,061

 

825

 

708

 

720

 

Interest on borrowings

 

3,144

 

2,938

 

2,534

 

2,367

 

2,389

 

Total interest expense

 

18,703

 

14,204

 

9,116

 

4,408

 

3,460

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

92,198

 

94,606

 

90,828

 

83,939

 

77,686

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

 

183

 

2,981

 

3,190

 

2,991

 

(4,605

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses

 

92,015

 

91,625

 

87,638

 

80,948

 

82,291

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income

 

24,387

 

26,392

 

46,694

 

31,193

 

31,656

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other expense

 

76,503

 

77,654

 

82,903

 

70,048

 

67,373

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

39,899

 

40,363

 

51,429

 

42,093

 

46,574

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes

 

6,166

 

7,279

 

9,361

 

7,769

 

7,699

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income 

$

33,733

$

33,084

$

42,068

$

34,324

$

38,875

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

Net income - basic

$

2.08

$

2.03

$

2.59

$

2.11

$

2.40

 

Net income - diluted

$

2.07

$

2.02

$

2.57

$

2.10

$

2.38

 


 

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 

Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

(in thousands)

1st QTR

4th QTR

3rd QTR

2nd QTR

1st QTR

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income:

 

 

 

 

 

Income from fiduciary activities

$

8,615

 

$

8,219

 

$

8,216

$

8,859

$

8,797

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

2,241

 

 

2,595

 

 

2,859

 

2,563

 

2,074

Other service income

 

2,697

 

 

2,580

 

 

2,956

 

4,940

 

4,819

Debit card fee income

 

6,457

 

 

6,675

 

 

6,514

 

6,731

 

6,126

Bank owned life insurance income

 

1,185

 

 

1,366

 

 

1,185

 

2,374

 

1,175

ATM fees

 

533

 

 

548

 

 

610

 

583

 

532

(Loss) gain on the sale of OREO, net

 

(9

)

 

 

 

5,607

 

4

 

OREO valuation markup

 

15

 

 

 

 

12,009

 

 

30

(Loss) gain on equity securities, net

 

(405

)

 

(165

)

 

58

 

709

 

2,353

Other components of net periodic benefit income

 

1,893

 

 

3,027

 

 

3,027

 

3,027

 

3,027

Miscellaneous

 

1,165

 

 

1,547

 

 

3,653

 

1,403

 

2,723

Total other income

$

24,387

 

$

26,392

 

$

46,694

$

31,193

$

31,656

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other expense:

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries

$

34,871

 

$

33,837

 

$

37,889

$

31,052

$

30,521

Employee benefits

 

10,816

 

 

9,895

 

 

9,897

 

10,199

 

10,499

Occupancy expense

 

3,353

 

 

4,157

 

 

3,455

 

3,040

 

3,214

Furniture and equipment expense

 

3,246

 

 

3,118

 

 

2,912

 

2,934

 

2,937

Data processing fees

 

8,750

 

 

8,537

 

 

8,170

 

8,416

 

7,504

Professional fees and services

 

7,221

 

 

9,845

 

 

8,359

 

6,775

 

5,858

Marketing

 

1,319

 

 

1,404

 

 

1,595

 

1,019

 

1,317

Insurance

 

1,814

 

 

1,526

 

 

1,237

 

1,245

 

1,405

Communication

 

1,037

 

 

968

 

 

1,098

 

935

 

890

State tax expense

 

1,278

 

 

1,040

 

 

1,186

 

1,167

 

1,192

Amortization of intangible assets

 

327

 

 

341

 

 

341

 

403

 

402

Foundation contributions

 

 

 

 

 

4,000

 

 

Miscellaneous

 

2,471

 

 

2,986

 

 

2,764

 

2,863

 

1,634

Total other expense

$

76,503

 

$

77,654

 

$

82,903

$

70,048

$

67,373


 

 

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Asset Quality Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year ended December 31,

 

(in thousands, except ratios)

March 31, 2023

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period

$

85,379

 

$

83,197

 

$

85,675

 

$

56,679

 

$

51,512

 

$

49,988

 

Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2022-02 in 2023 and ASU 2016-13 in 2021

 

383

 

 

 

 

6,090

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Charge-offs

 

2,235

 

 

9,133

 

 

5,093

 

 

10,304

 

 

11,177

 

 

13,552

 

Recoveries

 

2,236

 

 

6,758

 

 

8,441

 

 

27,246

 

 

10,173

 

 

7,131

 

Net (recoveries) charge-offs

 

(1

)

 

2,375

 

 

(3,348

)

 

(16,942

)

 

1,004

 

 

6,421

 

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

 

183

 

 

4,557

 

 

(11,916

)

 

12,054

 

 

6,171

 

 

7,945

 

Allowance for credit losses, end of period

$

85,946

 

$

85,379

 

$

83,197

 

$

85,675

 

$

56,679

 

$

51,512

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General reserve trends:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses, end of period

$

85,946

 

$

85,379

 

$

83,197

 

$

85,675

 

$

56,679

 

$

51,512

 

Allowance on purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

167

 

 

268

 

 

 

Allowance on purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior)

 

N.A.

 

 

N.A.

 

 

N.A.

 

 

678

 

 

 

 

 

Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans

 

4,318

 

 

3,566

 

 

1,616

 

 

5,434

 

 

5,230

 

 

2,273

 

General reserves on collectively evaluated loans

$

81,628

 

$

81,813

 

$

81,581

 

$

79,396

 

$

51,181

 

$

49,239

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans

$

7,093,857

 

$

7,141,891

 

$

6,871,122

 

$

7,177,785

 

$

6,501,404

 

$

5,692,132

 

PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior)

 

4,555

 

 

4,653

 

 

7,149

 

 

11,153

 

 

14,331

 

 

3,943

 

Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior)

 

N.A.

 

 

N.A.

 

 

N.A.

 

 

360,056

 

 

548,436

 

 

225,029

 

Individually evaluated loans (l)

 

59,384

 

 

78,341

 

 

74,502

 

 

108,407

 

 

77,459

 

 

48,135

 

Collectively evaluated loans

$

7,029,918

 

$

7,058,897

 

$

6,789,471

 

$

6,698,169

 

$

5,861,178

 

$

5,415,025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (recoveries) charge-offs as a % of average loans

 

%

 

0.03

%

 

(0.05

)%

 

(0.24

)%

 

0.02

%

 

0.12

%

Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans

 

1.21

%

 

1.20

%

 

1.21

%

 

1.19

%

 

0.87

%

 

0.90

%

Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans (excluding PPP loans) (j)

 

1.21

%

 

1.20

%

 

1.22

%

 

1.25

%

 

N.A.

 

 

N.A.

 

General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans

 

1.16

%

 

1.16

%

 

1.20

%

 

1.19

%

 

0.87

%

 

0.91

%

General reserves as a % of collectively evaluated loans (excluding PPP loans) (j)

 

1.16

%

 

1.16

%

 

1.21

%

 

1.24

%

 

N.A.

 

 

N.A.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonaccrual loans

$

73,114

 

$

79,696

 

$

72,722

 

$

117,368

 

$

90,080

 

$

67,954

 

Accruing troubled debt restructurings (for years 2022 and prior) (l)

 

N.A.

 

 

20,134

 

 

28,323

 

 

20,788

 

 

21,215

 

 

15,173

 

Loans past due 90 days or more

 

1,251

 

 

1,281

 

 

1,607

 

 

1,458

 

 

2,658

 

 

2,243

 

Total nonperforming loans

$

74,365

 

$

101,111

 

$

102,652

 

$

139,614

 

$

113,953

 

$

85,370

 

Other real estate owned - Park National Bank

 

114

 

 

 

 

181

 

 

837

 

 

3,100

 

 

2,788

 

Other real estate owned - SEPH

 

1,354

 

 

1,354

 

 

594

 

 

594

 

 

929

 

 

1,515

 

Other nonperforming assets - Park National Bank

 

 

 

 

 

2,750

 

 

3,164

 

 

3,599

 

 

3,464

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

75,833

 

$

102,465

 

$

106,177

 

$

144,209

 

$

121,581

 

$

93,137

 

Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans

 

1.03

%

 

1.12

%

 

1.06

%

 

1.64

%

 

1.39

%

 

1.19

%

Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans

 

1.05

%

 

1.42

%

 

1.49

%

 

1.95

%

 

1.75

%

 

1.50

%

Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans

 

1.07

%

 

1.43

%

 

1.55

%

 

2.01

%

 

1.87

%

 

1.64

%

Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets

 

0.77

%

 

1.04

%

 

1.11

%

 

1.55

%

 

1.42

%

 

1.19

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.

 

 

 

 

 

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Asset Quality Information (continued)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year ended December 31,

 

(in thousands, except ratios)

March 31, 2023

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New nonaccrual loan information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period

$

79,696

 

$

72,722

 

$

117,368

 

$

90,080

 

$

67,954

 

$

72,056

 

New nonaccrual loans

 

9,207

 

 

64,918

 

 

38,478

 

 

103,386

 

 

81,009

 

 

76,611

 

Resolved nonaccrual loans

 

15,789

 

 

57,944

 

 

83,124

 

 

76,098

 

 

58,883

 

 

80,713

 

Nonaccrual loans, end of period

$

73,114

 

$

79,696

 

$

72,722

 

$

117,368

 

$

90,080

 

$

67,954

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Individually evaluated commercial loan portfolio information (period end): (l)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unpaid principal balance

$

60,922

 

$

80,116

 

$

75,126

 

$

109,062

 

$

78,178

 

$

59,381

 

Prior charge-offs

 

1,538

 

 

1,775

 

 

624

 

 

655

 

 

719

 

 

11,246

 

Remaining principal balance

 

59,384

 

 

78,341

 

 

74,502

 

 

108,407

 

 

77,459

 

 

48,135

 

Specific reserves

 

4,318

 

 

3,566

 

 

1,616

 

 

5,434

 

 

5,230

 

 

2,273

 

Book value, after specific reserves

$

55,066

 

$

74,775

 

$

72,886

 

$

102,973

 

$

72,229

 

$

45,862

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.

 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Financial Reconciliations

 

 

 

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

 

 

 

 

THREE MONTHS ENDED

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

Net interest income

$

92,198

 

$

94,606

 

$

77,686

 

less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions

 

200

 

 

258

 

 

480

 

less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships

 

574

 

 

707

 

 

42

 

Net interest income - adjusted

$

91,424

 

$

93,641

 

$

77,164

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

$

183

 

$

2,981

 

$

(4,605

)

less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships

 

(723

)

 

(792

)

 

(1

)

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses - adjusted

$

906

 

$

3,773

 

$

(4,604

)

 

 

 

 

Other income

$

24,387

 

$

26,392

 

$

31,656

 

less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships

 

135

 

 

285

 

 

 

Other income - adjusted

$

24,252

 

$

26,107

 

$

31,656

 

 

 

 

 

Other expense

$

76,503

 

$

77,654

 

$

67,373

 

less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions

 

327

 

 

341

 

 

402

 

less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships

 

100

 

 

100

 

 

 

Other expense - adjusted

$

76,076

 

$

77,213

 

$

66,971

 

 

 

 

 

Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i)

$

(253

)

$

(336

)

$

(25

)

 

 

 

 

Net income - reported

$

33,733

 

$

33,084

 

$

38,875

 

Net income - adjusted (h)

$

32,781

 

$

31,819

 

$

38,779

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per common share

$

2.07

 

$

2.02

 

$

2.38

 

Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted (h)

$

2.01

 

$

1.94

 

$

2.37

 

 

 

 

 

Annualized return on average assets (a)(b)

 

1.36

%

 

1.28

%

 

1.60

%

Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h)

 

1.32

%

 

1.23

%

 

1.60

%

 

 

 

 

Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e)

 

1.38

%

 

1.30

%

 

1.63

%

Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h)

 

1.34

%

 

1.25

%

 

1.63

%

 

 

 

 

Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)

 

12.54

%

 

12.44

%

 

14.26

%

Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h)

 

12.19

%

 

11.96

%

 

14.23

%

 

 

 

 

Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c)

 

14.78

%

 

14.75

%

 

16.80

%

Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h)

 

14.36

%

 

14.19

%

 

16.76

%

 

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio (g)

 

65.10

%

 

63.69

%

 

61.16

%

Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h)

 

65.24

%

 

63.99

%

 

61.08

%

 

 

 

 

Annualized net interest margin (g)

 

4.08

%

 

3.98

%

 

3.55

%

Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h)

 

4.04

%

 

3.94

%

 

3.53

%

 

 

 

 

Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Financial Reconciliations (continued)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Reported measure uses net income

(b) Averages are for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, as appropriate

(c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period.

 

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY:

 

THREE MONTHS ENDED

 

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,090,952

$

1,055,509

$

1,105,540

 

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

 

165,457

 

165,794

 

166,918

 

AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY

$

925,495

$

889,715

$

938,622

 

 

 

 

 

(d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.

 

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY:

 

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,082,153

$

1,069,226

$

1,076,366

 

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

 

165,243

 

165,570

 

166,655

 

TANGIBLE EQUITY

$

916,910

$

903,656

$

909,711

 

 

 

 

 

(e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period.

 

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS

 

THREE MONTHS ENDED

 

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

AVERAGE ASSETS

$

10,058,880

$

10,279,656

$

9,825,382

 

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

 

165,457

 

165,794

 

166,918

 

AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS

$

9,893,423

$

10,113,862

$

9,658,464

 

 

 

 

 

(f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.

 

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS:

 

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

TOTAL ASSETS

$

9,856,981

$

9,854,993

$

9,576,352

 

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

 

165,243

 

165,570

 

166,655

 

TANGIBLE ASSETS

$

9,691,738

$

9,689,423

$

9,409,697

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets, in each case during the applicable period.

 

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME

 

THREE MONTHS ENDED

 

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

Interest income

$

110,901

$

108,810

$

81,146

 

Fully taxable equivalent adjustment

 

926

 

918

 

819

 

Fully taxable equivalent interest income

$

111,827

$

109,728

$

81,965

 

Interest expense

 

18,703

 

14,204

 

3,460

 

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income

$

93,124

$

95,524

$

78,505

 

 

 

 

 

(h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for (recovery of) credit losses, other income, other expense and income taxes.

(i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.

(j) Excludes $3.4 million of PPP loans and $3,000 in related allowance at March 31, 2023, $4.2 million of PPP loans and $4,000 in related allowance at December 31, 2022, $74.4 million of PPP loans and $77,000 in related allowance at December 31, 2021 and $331.6 million of PPP loans and $337,000 in related allowance at December 31, 2020.

(k) Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") net income is calculated as net income, plus income taxes, plus the provision for (recovery of) credit losses, in each case during the applicable period. PTPP net income is a common industry metric utilized in capital analysis and review. PTPP is used to assess the operating performance of Park while excluding the impact of the provision for (recovery of) credit losses.

 

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET INCOME

 

THREE MONTHS ENDED

 

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

Net income

$

33,733

$

33,084

$

38,875

 

Plus: Income taxes

 

6,166

 

7,279

 

7,699

 

Plus: Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

 

183

 

2,981

 

(4,605

)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income

$

40,082

$

43,344

$

41,969

 

 

 

 

 

(l) Effective January 1, 2023, Park adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2022-02. Among other things, this ASU eliminated the concept of troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"). As a result of the adoption of this ASU and elimination of the concept of TDRs, total nonperforming loans ("NPLs") and total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") each decreased by $20.1 million during the three months ended March 31, 2023. Additionally, as a result of the adoption of this ASU, individually evaluated loans decreased by $11.5 million.


CONTACT: Media contact: Michelle Hamilton, 740-3490-6014, media@parknationalbank.com Investor contact: Brady Burt, 740-322-6844, brady.burt@parknationalbank.com