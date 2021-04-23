U.S. markets closed

Park National Corporation reports financial results for first quarter 2021

Park National Corporation
·32 min read
NEWARK, Ohio, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2021 (three months ended March 31, 2021), including net income growth driven by continued increases in lending activity. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 per common share, payable on June 10, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of May 21, 2021.

Park’s net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $42.8 million, a 91.4 percent increase from $22.4 million for the first quarter of 2020. First quarter 2021 net income per diluted common share was $2.61, compared to $1.36 in the first quarter of 2020. Like many financial institutions, Park did not experience the credit losses it had prepared for throughout the pandemic; and Park thus recognized a recovery in the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, steady growth in its consumer and commercial lending services over the past year helped drive first quarter 2021 performance.

“Business owners are financing property, equipment, and other developments throughout our communities. Columbus, Cincinnati, Charlotte and Louisville have been particularly robust,” Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Trautman said. “We have been available for our business customers through periods of stress and we are here for them as the economy picks up momentum.”

Park's community-banking subsidiary, The Park National Bank, reported net income of $45.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, a 74.2 percent increase compared to $25.9 million for the same period of 2020. The bank’s first quarter 2021 mortgage origination volume was $304 million, whereas it was $178 million in the first quarter of 2020.

“The real estate environment can be intense right now, and our customers continue to rely on our local bankers to help them take advantage of great opportunities in home buying and refinancing,” said Park President Matthew Miller. “Our responsiveness and experience with a variety of lending situations positioned us to serve customers more in the first quarter.”

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.9 billion in total assets (as of March 31, 2021). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

Category: Earnings
Media contact: Bethany Lewis, 740.349.0421, bethany.lewis@parknationalbank.com
Investor contact: Brady Burt, 740.322.6844, brady.burt@parknationalbank.com
Park National Corporation, 50 N. Third Street, Newark, Ohio 43055

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995
Park cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this news release or made by management of Park are provided to assist in the understanding of anticipated future financial performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation:

  • the ever-changing effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic - - the duration, extent and severity of which are impossible to predict, including the possibility of further resurgence in the spread of COVID-19 - - on economies (local, national and international) and markets, and on our customers, counterparties, employees and third-party service providers, as well as the effects of various responses of governmental and nongovernmental authorities to the COVID-19 pandemic, including public health actions directed toward the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic (such as quarantines, shut downs and other restrictions on travel and commercial, social or other activities), the development, availability and effectiveness of vaccines, and the implementation of fiscal stimulus packages;

  • the impact of future governmental and regulatory actions upon our participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic;

  • Park's ability to execute our business plan successfully and within the expected timeframe as well as our ability to manage strategic initiatives in light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the various responses to the COVID-19 pandemic;

  • general economic and financial market conditions, specifically in the real estate markets and the credit markets, either nationally or in the states in which Park and our subsidiaries do business, may experience a weaker recovery than anticipated, in addition to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers’ operations and financial condition, either of which may result in adverse impacts on the demand for loan, deposit and other financial services, delinquencies, defaults and counterparties' inability to meet credit and other obligations and the possible impairment of collectability of loans;

  • factors that can impact the performance of our loan portfolio, including real estate values and liquidity in our primary market areas, the financial health of our commercial borrowers and the success of construction projects that we finance, including any loans acquired in acquisition transactions;

  • the effect of monetary and other fiscal policies (including the impact of money supply and interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board) as well as disruption in the liquidity and functioning of U.S. financial markets, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and government policies implemented in response thereto, may adversely impact prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, income from fiduciary activities, the value of securities, deposits and other financial instruments, in addition to the loan demand and the performance of our loan portfolio, and the interest rate sensitivity of our consolidated balance sheet as well as reduce interest margins;

  • changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, whether due to changes in retail distribution strategies, consumer preferences and behavior, changes in business and economic conditions (including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and reactions thereto), legislative and regulatory initiatives (including those undertaken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic), or other factors may be different than anticipated;

  • changes in unemployment levels in the states in which Park and our subsidiaries do business may be different than anticipated due to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic;

  • changes in customers', suppliers', and other counterparties' performance and creditworthiness may be different than anticipated due to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic;

  • Park may have more credit risk and higher credit losses to the extent there are loan concentrations by location or industry of borrowers or collateral;

  • the volatility from quarter to quarter of mortgage banking income, whether due to interest rates, demand, the fair value of mortgage loans, or other factors;

  • the adequacy of our internal controls and risk management program in the event of changes in the market, economic, operational (including those which may result from more of our associates working remotely), asset/liability repricing, legal, compliance, strategic, cybersecurity, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Park's business;

  • competitive pressures among financial services organizations could increase significantly, including product and pricing pressures (which could in turn impact our credit spreads), changes to third-party relationships and revenues, changes in the manner of providing services, customer acquisition and retention pressures, and our ability to attract, develop and retain qualified banking professionals;

  • uncertainty regarding the nature, timing, cost and effect of changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the respective businesses of Park and our subsidiaries, including major reform of the regulatory oversight structure of the financial services industry and changes in laws and regulations concerning taxes, FDIC insurance premium levels, pensions, bankruptcy, consumer protection, rent regulation and housing, financial accounting and reporting, environmental protection, insurance, bank products and services, bank and bank holding company capital and liquidity standards, fiduciary standards, securities and other aspects of the financial services industry, specifically the reforms provided for in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the follow-up legislation in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 (the “Dodd-Frank Act”) and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms, as well as regulations already adopted and which may be adopted in the future by the relevant regulatory agencies, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Federal Reserve Board, to implement the provisions of the CARES Act and the follow-up legislation in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act, and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms;

  • the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (the "FASB"), the SEC, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and other regulatory agencies, may adversely affect Park's reported financial condition or results of operations;

  • Park's assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting policies and modeling, including under the CECL model, which may prove unreliable, inaccurate or not predictive of actual results;

  • significant changes in the tax laws, which may adversely affect the fair values of net deferred tax assets and obligations of state and political subdivisions held in Park's investment securities portfolio;

  • the impact of Park's ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes on Park's ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands;

  • operational issues stemming from and/or capital spending necessitated by the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems on which Park and our subsidiaries are highly dependent;

  • the ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks, including those of Park's third-party vendors and other service providers, which may prove inadequate, and could adversely affect customer confidence in Park and/or result in Park incurring a financial loss;

  • a failure in or breach of Park's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors and other service providers, resulting in failures or disruptions in customer account management, general ledger, deposit, loan, or other systems, including as a result of cyber attacks;

  • the existence or exacerbation of general geopolitical instability and uncertainty as well as the effect of trade policies (including the impact of potential or imposed tariffs, a U.S. withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, trade wars and other changes in trade regulations and changes in the relationship of the U.S. and its global trading partners);

  • uncertainty regarding the impact of changes to the U.S. presidential administration and Congress on the regulatory landscape, capital markets, elevated U.S. government debt, potential changes in tax legislation that may increase tax rates and the response to and management of the COVID-19 pandemic;

  • the impact on financial markets and the economy of any changes in the credit ratings of the U.S. Treasury obligations and other U.S. government-backed debt, as well as issues surrounding the levels of U.S., European and Asian government debt and concerns regarding the growth rates and financial stability of certain sovereign governments, supranationals and financial institutions in Europe and Asia and the risk they may face difficulties servicing their sovereign debt;

  • our litigation and regulatory compliance exposure, including the costs and effects of any adverse developments in legal proceedings or other claims and the costs and effects of unfavorable resolution of regulatory and other governmental examinations or other inquiries;

  • continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends;

  • the impact on Park's business, personnel, facilities or systems of losses related to acts of fraud, scams and schemes of third parties;

  • the impact of widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), dislocations, regional or national protests and civil unrest (including any resulting branch closures or damages), military or terrorist activities or international hostilities on the economy and financial markets generally and on us or our counterparties specifically;

  • any of the foregoing factors, or other cascading effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that are not currently foreseeable, could materially affect our business, including our customers' willingness to conduct banking transactions and their ability to pay on existing obligations;

  • the effect of healthcare laws in the U.S. and potential changes for such laws, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which may increase our healthcare and other costs and negatively impact our operations and financial results;

  • risk and uncertainties associated with Park's entry into new geographic markets with our recent acquisitions, including expected revenue synergies and cost savings from recent acquisitions not being fully realized or realized within the expected time frame;

  • the discontinuation of the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and other reference rates which may result in increased expenses and litigation, and adversely impact the effectiveness of hedging strategies;

  • and other risk factors relating to the banking industry as detailed from time to time in Park's reports filed with the SEC including those described in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Part I of Park's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Park does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Financial Highlights

As of or for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020

2021

2020

2020

Percent change vs.

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

1st QTR

4th QTR

1st QTR

4Q '20

1Q '20

INCOME STATEMENT:

Net interest income

$

80,734

$

86,321

$

76,283

(6.5

)

%

5.8

%

(Recovery of) provision for credit losses (l)

(4,855

)

(19,159

)

5,153

N.M

N.M

Other income

34,089

35,656

22,486

(4.4

)

%

51.6

%

Other expense

67,865

85,661

66,276

(20.8

)

%

2.4

%

Income before income taxes

$

51,813

$

55,475

$

27,340

(6.6

)

%

89.5

%

Income taxes

8,982

10,275

4,968

(12.6

)

%

80.8

%

Net income

$

42,831

$

45,200

$

22,372

(5.2

)

%

91.4

%

MARKET DATA:

Earnings per common share - basic (a)

$

2.63

$

2.77

$

1.37

(5.1

)

%

92.0

%

Earnings per common share - diluted (a)

2.61

2.75

1.36

(5.1

)

%

91.9

%

Cash dividends declared per common share

1.23

1.02

1.22

20.6

%

0.8

%

Book value per common share at period end

63.74

63.76

60.25

%

5.8

%

Market price per common share at period end

129.30

105.01

77.64

23.1

%

66.5

%

Market capitalization at period end

2,112,238

1,713,154

1,265,180

23.3

%

67.0

%

Weighted average common shares - basic (b)

16,314,987

16,310,551

16,303,602

%

0.1

%

Weighted average common shares - diluted (b)

16,439,920

16,434,812

16,425,881

%

0.1

%

Common shares outstanding at period end

16,335,951

16,314,197

16,295,461

0.1

%

0.2

%

PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)

Return on average assets (a)(b)

1.81

%

1.93

%

1.04

%

(6.2

)

%

74.0

%

Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)

16.63

%

17.37

%

9.16

%

(4.3

)

%

81.6

%

Yield on loans

4.48

%

4.69

%

5.02

%

(4.5

)

%

(10.8

)

%

Yield on investment securities

2.53

%

2.80

%

2.72

%

(9.6

)

%

(7.0

)

%

Yield on money market instruments

0.11

%

0.11

%

1.12

%

%

(90.2

)

%

Yield on interest earning assets

3.96

%

4.33

%

4.57

%

(8.5

)

%

(13.3

)

%

Cost of interest bearing deposits

0.16

%

0.19

%

0.81

%

(15.8

)

%

(80.2

)

%

Cost of borrowings

1.86

%

2.01

%

2.08

%

(7.5

)

%

(10.6

)

%

Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities

0.32

%

0.40

%

0.90

%

(20.0

)

%

(64.4

)

%

Net interest margin (g)

3.76

%

4.07

%

3.93

%

(7.6

)

%

(4.3

)

%

Efficiency ratio (g)

58.74

%

69.82

%

66.61

%

(15.9

)

%

(11.8

)

%

OTHER RATIOS (NON-GAAP):

Tangible book value per share (d)

$

53.43

$

53.41

$

49.79

%

7.3

%

Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Financial Highlights (continued)

As of or for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020

Percent change vs.

(in thousands, except ratios)

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

4Q '20

1Q '20

BALANCE SHEET:

Investment securities

$

1,176,240

$

1,124,806

$

1,253,087

4.6

%

(6.1

)

%

Loans

7,168,745

7,177,785

6,522,519

(0.1

)

%

9.9

%

Allowance for credit losses (l)

86,886

85,675

61,503

1.4

%

41.3

%

Goodwill and other intangible assets

168,376

168,855

170,512

(0.3

)

%

(1.3

)

%

Other real estate owned (OREO)

844

1,431

3,600

(41.0

)

%

(76.6

)

%

Total assets

9,914,069

9,279,021

8,719,291

6.8

%

13.7

%

Total deposits

8,236,199

7,572,358

7,290,133

8.8

%

13.0

%

Borrowings

523,266

562,504

348,373

(7.0

)

%

50.2

%

Total shareholders' equity

1,041,271

1,040,256

981,877

0.1

%

6.0

%

Tangible equity (d)

872,895

871,401

811,365

0.2

%

7.6

%

Total nonperforming loans

130,327

139,614

119,311

(6.7

)

%

9.2

%

Total nonperforming assets

134,335

144,209

126,510

(6.8

)

%

6.2

%

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:

Loans as a % of period end total assets

72.31

%

77.35

%

74.81

%

(6.5

)

%

(3.3

)

%

Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans

1.82

%

1.95

%

1.83

%

(6.7

)

%

(0.5

)

%

Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets

1.87

%

2.01

%

1.94

%

(7.0

)

%

(3.6

)

%

Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans

1.21

%

1.19

%

0.94

%

1.7

%

28.7

%

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

24

$

(17,796

)

$

329

N.M

N.M

Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans (b)

%

(0.98

)

%

0.02

%

N.M

N.M

CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:

Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets

10.50

%

11.21

%

11.26

%

(6.3

)

%

(6.7

)

%

Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f)

8.96

%

9.57

%

9.49

%

(6.4

)

%

(5.6

)

%

Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b)

10.87

%

11.11

%

11.31

%

(2.2

)

%

(3.9

)

%

Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b)

14.63

%

14.29

%

15.15

%

2.4

%

(3.4

)

%

Average loans / Average deposits (b)

90.12

%

95.80

%

89.90

%

(5.9

)

%

0.2

%

Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended

March 31

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

2021

2020

Interest income:

Interest and fees on loans

$

78,737

$

80,687

Interest on:

Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies

and other securities - taxable

4,256

5,531

Obligations of states and political subdivisions - tax-exempt

2,037

2,200

Other interest income

143

491

Total interest income

85,173

88,909

Interest expense:

Interest on deposits:

Demand and savings deposits

386

6,342

Time deposits

1,584

4,285

Interest on borrowings

2,469

1,999

Total interest expense

4,439

12,626

Net interest income

80,734

76,283

(Recovery of) provision for credit losses (l)

(4,855

)

5,153

Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for credit losses

85,589

71,130

Other income

34,089

22,486

Other expense

67,865

66,276

Income before income taxes

51,813

27,340

Income taxes

8,982

4,968

Net income

$

42,831

$

22,372

Per common share:

Net income - basic

$

2.63

$

1.37

Net income - diluted

$

2.61

$

1.36

Weighted average shares - basic

16,314,987

16,303,602

Weighted average shares - diluted

16,439,920

16,425,881

Cash dividends declared

$

1.23

$

1.22


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

131,357

$

155,596

Money market instruments

811,918

214,878

Investment securities

1,176,240

1,124,806

Loans

7,168,745

7,177,785

Allowance for credit losses (l)

(86,886

)

(85,675

)

Loans, net

7,081,859

7,092,110

Bank premises and equipment, net

89,533

88,660

Goodwill and other intangible assets

168,376

168,855

Other real estate owned

844

1,431

Other assets

453,942

432,685

Total assets

$

9,914,069

$

9,279,021

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Deposits:

Noninterest bearing

$

2,907,020

$

2,727,100

Interest bearing

5,329,179

4,845,258

Total deposits

8,236,199

7,572,358

Borrowings

523,266

562,504

Other liabilities

113,333

103,903

Total liabilities

$

8,872,798

$

8,238,765

Shareholders' Equity:

Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020)

$

$

Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,154 shares issued at March 31, 2021 and 17,623,163 shares issued at December 31, 2020)

458,534

460,687

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes

(7,901

)

5,571

Retained earnings

719,230

704,764

Treasury shares (1,287,203 shares at March 31, 2021 and 1,308,966 shares at December 31, 2020)

(128,592

)

(130,766

)

Total shareholders' equity

$

1,041,271

$

1,040,256

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

9,914,069

$

9,279,021


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

Three Months Ended

Mar 31

(in thousands)

2021

2020

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

148,264

$

132,029

Money market instruments

553,906

176,805

Investment securities

1,160,509

1,264,452

Loans

7,138,854

6,482,137

Allowance for credit losses (l)

(89,954

)

(57,615

)

Loans, net

7,048,900

6,424,522

Bank premises and equipment, net

89,740

74,922

Goodwill and other intangible assets

168,690

170,909

Other real estate owned

1,212

3,800

Other assets

441,321

432,350

Total assets

$

9,612,542

$

8,679,789

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Deposits:

Noninterest bearing

$

2,792,398

$

1,949,991

Interest bearing

5,129,357

5,260,385

Total deposits

7,921,755

7,210,376

Borrowings

538,706

386,511

Other liabilities

107,669

100,926

Total liabilities

$

8,568,130

$

7,697,813

Shareholders' Equity:

Preferred shares

$

$

Common shares

460,721

459,462

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

1,179

(94

)

Retained earnings

713,254

654,465

Treasury shares

(130,742

)

(131,857

)

Total shareholders' equity

$

1,044,412

$

981,976

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

9,612,542

$

8,679,789


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

(in thousands, except per share data)

1st QTR

4th QTR

3rd QTR

2nd QTR

1st QTR

Interest income:

Interest and fees on loans

$

78,737

$

85,268

$

82,617

$

80,155

$

80,687

Interest on:

Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies and other securities - taxable

4,256

4,420

4,841

5,026

5,531

Obligations of states and political subdivisions - tax-exempt

2,037

2,040

2,045

2,151

2,200

Other interest income

143

72

63

113

491

Total interest income

85,173

91,800

89,566

87,445

88,909

Interest expense:

Interest on deposits:

Demand and savings deposits

386

490

803

1,507

6,342

Time deposits

1,584

1,893

2,662

3,346

4,285

Interest on borrowings

2,469

3,096

2,261

1,406

1,999

Total interest expense

4,439

5,479

5,726

6,259

12,626

Net interest income

80,734

86,321

83,840

81,186

76,283

(Recovery of) provision for credit losses (l)

(4,855

(19,159

13,836

12,224

5,153

Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for credit losses

85,589

105,480

70,004

68,962

71,130

Other income

34,089

35,656

36,558

30,964

22,486

Other expense

67,865

85,661

69,859

64,799

66,276

Income before income taxes

51,813

55,475

36,703

35,127

27,340

Income taxes

8,982

10,275

5,857

5,622

4,968

Net income

$

42,831

$

45,200

$

30,846

$

29,505

$

22,372

Per common share:

Net income - basic

$

2.63

$

2.77

$

1.89

$

1.81

$

1.37

Net income - diluted

$

2.61

$

2.75

$

1.88

$

1.80

$

1.36


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

(in thousands)

1st QTR

4th QTR

3rd QTR

2nd QTR

1st QTR

Other income:

Income from fiduciary activities

$

8,173

$

7,632

$

7,335

$

6,793

$

7,113

Service charges on deposit accounts

2,054

2,123

2,118

1,676

2,528

Other service income

9,617

12,040

13,047

8,758

3,766

Debit card fee income

6,086

5,787

5,853

5,560

4,960

Bank owned life insurance income

1,165

1,170

1,192

1,179

1,248

ATM fees

530

432

491

438

412

(Loss) gain on the sale of OREO, net

(33

)

(7

)

569

841

(196

)

Net gain (loss) on the sale of investment securities

177

(27

)

3,313

Gain (loss) on equity securities, net

1,633

2,931

1,201

(977

)

(973

)

Other components of net periodic benefit income

2,038

1,988

1,988

1,988

1,988

Miscellaneous

2,649

1,560

2,791

1,395

1,640

Total other income

$

34,089

$

35,656

$

36,558

$

30,964

$

22,486

Other expense:

Salaries

$

29,896

$

37,280

$

31,632

$

30,699

$

28,429

Employee benefits

10,201

7,316

10,676

9,080

10,043

Occupancy expense

3,640

3,231

3,835

3,256

3,480

Furniture and equipment expense

2,610

4,949

4,687

4,850

4,319

Data processing fees

7,712

3,315

3,275

2,577

2,492

Professional fees and services

5,664

9,359

7,977

6,901

7,066

Marketing

1,491

1,752

1,454

1,136

1,486

Insurance

1,691

1,855

1,541

1,477

1,550

Communication

1,122

1,097

958

874

1,155

State tax expense

1,108

605

1,125

1,116

1,145

Amortization of intangible assets

479

525

525

607

606

FHLB prepayment penalty

8,736

1,793

Foundation contributions

3,000

Miscellaneous

2,251

2,641

2,174

2,226

2,712

Total other expense

$

67,865

$

85,661

$

69,859

$

64,799

$

66,276


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Asset Quality Information

Year ended December 31,

(in thousands, except ratios)

March 31,
2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

Allowance for credit losses:

Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period

$

85,675

$

56,679

$

51,512

$

49,988

$

50,624

Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2016-13

6,090

Charge-offs

1,701

10,304

11,177

13,552

19,403

Recoveries

1,677

27,246

10,173

7,131

10,210

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

24

(16,942

)

1,004

6,421

9,193

(Recovery of) provision for credit losses

(4,855

)

12,054

6,171

7,945

8,557

Allowance for credit losses, end of period

$

86,886

$

85,675

$

56,679

$

51,512

$

49,988

General reserve trends:

Allowance for credit losses, end of period

$

86,886

$

85,675

$

56,679

$

51,512

$

49,988

Allowance on purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior)

167

268

Allowance on purchased loans excluded from the general reserve

678

Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans

4,962

5,434

5,230

2,273

684

General reserves on collectively evaluated loans

$

81,924

$

79,396

$

51,181

$

49,239

$

49,304

Total loans

$

7,168,745

$

7,177,785

$

6,501,404

$

5,692,132

$

5,372,483

PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior)

10,284

11,153

14,331

3,943

Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans

360,056

548,436

225,029

Individually evaluated loans

100,407

108,407

77,459

48,135

56,545

Collectively evaluated loans

$

7,058,054

$

6,698,169

$

5,861,178

$

5,415,025

$

5,315,938

Asset Quality Ratios:

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans (annualized)

%

(0.24

)

%

0.02

%

0.12

%

0.17

%

Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans

1.21

%

1.19

%

0.87

%

0.90

%

0.93

%

Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans (excluding PPP loans) (k)

1.28

%

1.25

%

.

N.A

.

N.A

.

N.A

General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans

1.16

%

1.19

%

0.87

%

0.91

%

0.93

%

General reserves as a % of collectively evaluated loans (excluding PPP loans) (k)

1.22

%

1.24

%

.

N.A

.

N.A

.

N.A

Nonperforming assets:

Nonaccrual loans

$

114,708

$

117,368

$

90,080

$

67,954

$

72,056

Accruing troubled debt restructurings

14,817

20,788

21,215

15,173

20,111

Loans past due 90 days or more

802

1,458

2,658

2,243

1,792

Total nonperforming loans

$

130,327

$

139,614

$

113,953

$

85,370

$

93,959

Other real estate owned - Park National Bank

250

837

3,100

2,788

6,524

Other real estate owned - SEPH

594

594

929

1,515

7,666

Other nonperforming assets - Park National Bank

3,164

3,164

3,599

3,464

4,849

Total nonperforming assets

$

134,335

$

144,209

$

121,581

$

93,137

$

112,998

Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans

1.60

%

1.64

%

1.39

%

1.19

%

1.34

%

Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans

1.82

%

1.95

%

1.75

%

1.50

%

1.75

%

Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans

1.87

%

2.01

%

1.87

%

1.64

%

2.10

%

Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets

1.35

%

1.55

%

1.42

%

1.19

%

1.50

%

Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Asset Quality Information (continued)

Year ended December 31,

(in thousands, except ratios)

March 31, 2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

New nonaccrual loan information:

Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period

$

117,368

$

90,080

$

67,954

$

72,056

$

87,822

New nonaccrual loans

12,540

103,386

81,009

76,611

58,753

Resolved nonaccrual loans

15,200

76,098

58,883

80,713

74,519

Nonaccrual loans, end of period

$

114,708

$

117,368

$

90,080

$

67,954

$

72,056

Impaired commercial loan portfolio information (period end):

Unpaid principal balance

$

100,996

$

109,062

$

78,178

$

59,381

$

66,585

Prior charge-offs

589

655

719

11,246

10,040

Remaining principal balance

100,407

108,407

77,459

48,135

56,545

Specific reserves

4,962

5,434

5,230

2,273

684

Book value, after specific reserves

$

95,445

$

102,973

$

72,229

$

45,862

$

55,861


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Financial Reconciliations

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, 2021

December 31,
2020

March 31, 2020

Net interest income

$

80,734

$

86,321

$

76,283

less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion
and Carolina Alliance acquisitions

1,131

919

1,378

less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships

105

102

77

Net interest income - adjusted

$

79,498

$

85,300

$

74,828

(Recovery of) provision for credit losses

$

(4,855

)

$

(19,159

)

$

5,153

less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships

(257

)

(20,496

)

(764

)

(Recovery of) provision for credit losses - adjusted

$

(4,598

)

$

1,337

$

5,917

Other income

$

34,089

$

35,656

$

22,486

less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships

58

503

less rebranding initiative related expenses

(298

)

Other income - adjusted

$

34,031

$

35,451

$

22,486

Other expense

$

67,865

$

85,661

$

66,276

less merger-related expenses related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions

12

9

243

less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions

479

525

606

less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships

107

4,051

less FHLB prepayment penalty

8,736

1,793

less rebranding initiative related expenses

618

229

270

less Foundation contribution

3,000

less severance and restructuring charges

108

4,039

88

less COVID-19 related expenses (j)

634

738

262

Other expense - adjusted

$

65,907

$

64,334

$

63,014

Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i)

$

85

$

(83

)

$

219

Net income - reported

$

42,831

$

45,200

$

22,372

Net income - adjusted

$

43,153

$

44,888

$

23,196

Diluted EPS

$

2.61

$

2.75

$

1.36

Diluted EPS, adjusted (h)

$

2.62

$

2.73

$

1.41

Annualized return on average assets (a)(b)

1.81

%

1.93

%

1.04

%

Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h)

1.82

%

1.92

%

1.07

%

Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e)

1.84

%

1.97

%

1.06

%

Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h)

1.85

%

1.95

%

1.10

%

Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)

16.63

%

17.37

%

9.16

%

Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h)

16.76

%

17.25

%

9.50

%

Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c)

19.84

%

20.76

%

11.09

%

Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h)

19.98

%

20.61

%

11.50

%

Efficiency ratio (g)

58.74

%

69.82

%

66.61

%

Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h)

57.69

%

52.97

%

64.27

%

Annualized net interest margin (g)

3.76

%

4.07

%

3.93

%

Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h)

3.70

%

4.02

%

3.86

%


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Financial Reconciliations (continued)

(a) Reported measure uses net income

(b) Averages are for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, as appropriate

(c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period.

RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY:

THREE MONTHS ENDED

March 31, 2021

December 31,
2020

March 31, 2020

AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,044,412

$

1,035,493

$

981,976

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

168,690

169,199

170,909

AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY

$

875,722

$

866,294

$

811,067

(d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.

RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY:

March 31, 2021

December 31,
2020

March 31, 2020

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,041,271

$

1,040,256

$

981,877

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

168,376

168,855

170,512

TANGIBLE EQUITY

$

872,895

$

871,401

$

811,365

(e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equals average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period.

RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS

THREE MONTHS ENDED

March 31, 2021

December 31,
2020

March 31, 2020

AVERAGE ASSETS

$

9,612,542

$

9,316,499

$

8,679,789

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

168,690

169,199

170,909

AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS

$

9,443,852

$

9,147,300

$

8,508,880

(f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.

RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS:

March 31, 2021

December 31,
2020

March 31, 2020

TOTAL ASSETS

$

9,914,069

$

9,279,021

$

8,719,291

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

168,376

168,855

170,512

TANGIBLE ASSETS

$

9,745,693

$

9,110,166

$

8,548,779

(g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets.

RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME

THREE MONTHS ENDED

March 31, 2021

December 31,
2020

March 31, 2020

Interest income

$

85,173

$

91,800

$

88,909

Fully taxable equivalent adjustment

714

712

725

Fully taxable equivalent interest income

$

85,887

$

92,512

$

89,634

Interest expense

4,439

5,479

12,626

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income

$

81,448

$

87,033

$

77,008

(h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, (recovery of) provision for loan losses, other income and other expense.

(i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.

(j) COVID-19 related expenses include calamity pay and special one-time bonuses to certain associates.

(k) Excludes $387.0 million and $331.6 million of PPP loans at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

(l) Park adopted ASU 2016-13 effective January 1, 2021. The allowance for credit losses as of March 31, 2021 and the related (recovery of) provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was calculated utilizing this new guidance.


