Do Park-Ohio Holdings' (NASDAQ:PKOH) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Park-Ohio Holdings (NASDAQ:PKOH), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Park-Ohio Holdings' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Recognition must be given to the that Park-Ohio Holdings has grown EPS by 49% per year, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Park-Ohio Holdings achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 25% to US$1.6b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Park-Ohio Holdings' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Park-Ohio Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So those who are interested in Park-Ohio Holdings will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Actually, with 36% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at US$83m at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add Park-Ohio Holdings To Your Watchlist?

Park-Ohio Holdings' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Park-Ohio Holdings for a spot on your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for Park-Ohio Holdings (1 is concerning!) that we have uncovered.

