Do Park-Ohio Holdings' (NASDAQ:PKOH) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Park-Ohio Holdings (NASDAQ:PKOH). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Park-Ohio Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It is awe-striking that Park-Ohio Holdings' EPS went from US$0.84 to US$2.76 in just one year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Park-Ohio Holdings remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 11% to US$1.7b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Park-Ohio Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Park-Ohio Holdings insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$109m. Coming in at 35% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. So there is opportunity here to invest in a company whose management have tangible incentives to deliver.

Does Park-Ohio Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Park-Ohio Holdings' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Park-Ohio Holdings for a spot on your watchlist. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Park-Ohio Holdings (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

