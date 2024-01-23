Park-Ridge-Niles District 64 superintendent to float plans for $59.2 million in school expenses

Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 is floating changes to school buildings in the district that would cost nearly$60 million, not including a proposed $10 million addition to Lincoln Middle School, according to Superintendent Ben Collins.

The changes would cover safety and security improvements in schools, as well as updating various schools’ HVAC, lighting systems and flooring, Collins said at a recent PTO meeting. He said the cost would be $59.2 million, but noted that does not include the $10 million addition or other expenses.

Collins said the district follows a five-year capital plan which began in 2021. In May, the Board of Education was given a presentation made by Wight and Company, the company hired as the district’s architect for its five-year plan. The presentation highlighted each school’s priorities and said most of the schools needed new lunch tables, lockers, classroom and exterior doors and gym floors.

Collins said Lincoln Middle School needs $18 million, the most out of all the schools. That would cover the costs of a new HVAC system and lockers, among other items.

This summer’s capital projects, with a budget of $2 million, will include new gym floors for all of the district’s elementary schools and upgrading exterior doors across all schools for safety, Collins said.

Collins said from January to February, the district would schedule meetings with staff from the middle schools and the board would consider the addition for Lincoln. The district plans to schedule meetings with staff from the elementary schools from March to April. The goal would be to have a completed master plan by May.

Lincoln, Field Elementary School and Roosevelt Elementary School will celebrate their 100th anniversaries in 2028. District 64 serves students in Park Ridge and portions of Niles.