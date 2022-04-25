Park Street A/S announces results of Annual General Meeting 2022

Park Street A/S

Decisions of general meeting

Results of Park Street A/S' Annual General Meeting 2022

Today, Park Street A/S held its annual general meeting 2022 in accordance with the notice and the agenda announced on 1 April 2022.

The following resolutions were adopted:

Approval of the audited annual report for the financial year 2021.

Approval of the results in accordance with the approved annual report for the financial year 2021 being transferred to the financial year 2022.



Approval of the remuneration report for the financial year 2021 subject to advisory vote.

Re-election of Anita Nassar (chairman), Pradeep Pattem, Ohene Aku Kwapong and Claes Peter Rading as members of the board of directors.



Re-election of PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the company's auditor.

Approval of the conversion of 2,137,939 class B shares of nominal value DKK 1.00 into 2,137,939 class A shares with nominal value DKK 1.00 to be admitted to trading and listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen, and authorisation of the board of directors to apply for admission to trading and listing of 2,137,939 class A shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen to the stock exchange and to amend the articles of association accordingly.

Approval of capital reduction of the company's share capital from DKK 67,513,732 (divided into DKK 12,027,858 class A shares of DKK 1.00 and DKK 55,485,874 class B shares of nominal value DKK 1.00) to DKK 57,175,572 (divided into DKK 10,689,698 class A shares of DKK 1.00 and DKK 46,485,874 class B shares of nominal value DKK 1.00) by annulment of 1,338,160 class A shares of nominal value DKK 1.00 and 9,000,000 class B shares of nominal value DKK 1.00 repurchased by the company under the share buy-back programmes to be distributed to the shareholders.



Approval to amend section 3.1 of the company's articles of association regarding the company's share capital and section 19.1 of the company's articles of association in relation to references to the company's website.

