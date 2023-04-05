Park Street A/S Annual General Meeting 2023
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF
In accordance with article 6.2 of the articles of association, the annual general meeting of Park Street A/S (the "Company") is hereby called to be held on
28 April 2023, at 16.00 (Danish time)
The general meeting will be held at the Company’s address
Svanevej 12, 2400 Copenhagen, Denmark
AGENDA
The board of directors has prepared the following agenda:
Re agenda item 1
The board of directors proposed that the general meeting takes note of the board of directors' report on the Company's activities in the past year.
Re agenda item 2
The board of directors proposes that the audited annual report for the financial year 2022 be approved.
Re agenda item 3
The board of directors proposes that the results in accordance with the approved annual report for the financial year 2022 be transferred to the financial year 2023.
Re agenda item 4
The Company has prepared a remuneration report for the financial year of 2022. The board of directors note that the remuneration report has been prepared in accordance with applicable law and the recommendations for corporate governance.
Re agenda item 5
Pursuant to section 13.1 of the Company's articles of association, the general meeting elects 3-6 members to the board of directors. Elected members are chosen for a period of one year at a time. Therefore, the elected period for any such member expires on the annual general meeting. Re-election is possible.
Re agenda item 6
In accordance with the recommendation from the audit committee, the board of directors proposes that PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, CVR no. 33771231 (PWC) be re-elected as the Company's auditor.
Re agenda item 7
The board of directors proposes that the chairman of the general meeting is authorised (with delegation powers) with the application and registration to the Danish Business Authority (Erhvervsstyrelsen) for any resolutions passed, including to make any such amendments and additions to the resolutions, which may be necessary in connection with the registration.
Documents available at the Company's office and website
The following documents will no later than 6 April 2023 be made available for the shareholders' inspection at the Company's office located at Svanevej 12, 2400 Copenhagen, Denmark: (i) the notice including agenda and complete proposals (included in this notice), (ii) the total number of shares and voting rights as at the date of the notice convening the general meeting (included in this notice), (iii) the audited annual report for the financial year 2022; (vi) the remuneration report for the financial year 2022, (v) information and background of candidates up for election to the board of directors, and (vi) proxy and postal vote forms.
The abovementioned material will also be made available at the Company's website: www.psnas.com.
Majority requirements
The proposals under the agenda's items 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7 may be adopted with a simple majority.
Postal vote
Shareholders may choose to vote by postal vote prior to the holding of the general meeting. As at the date of this notice, postal voting forms will be available at the Company's website www.psnas.com.
Proxy
Shareholders may attend the general meeting by proxy in which the shareholders may choose to elect the board of directors or any other named third party as their proxy. As at the date of this notice, proxy forms will be available at the Company's website: www.psnas.com.
Admission cards, voting cards and record date
The right to attend and vote at the general meeting is granted to shareholders who are recorded in the register of shareholders no later than one week prior to the holding of the general meeting (the "Record Date"), or shareholders who no later than on this date have notified and substantiated the acquisition of shares with the purpose of being recorded in the Company's register of shareholders. Shareholders, or shareholders' proxies, must request for admission cards no later than on 24 April 2023 at 23:59.
Shareholders having requested admission cards without specifying their email address may pick up their admission cards at the entrance to the general meeting upon presentation of a valid ID.
Voting cards will be handed out at the access control at the general meeting.
The Record Date is Friday, 21 April 2023.
Questions from the shareholders
Submissions prior to the general meeting
Share capital and voting rights
The Company's share capital amounts to a nominal value of DKK 57,175,572, divided into DKK 12,827,637 class A-shares of DKK 1.00 each or multiples thereof and DKK 44,347,935 class B-shares of DKK 1.00 or multiples thereof. Each share of DKK 1.00 carries one vote.
Copenhagen, 5 April 2023