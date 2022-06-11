U.S. markets closed

Park Street A/S - Reduction of share capital

Park Street A/S
·1 min read
  • PARKST-A.CO
Park Street A/S
Park Street A/S

With reference to company announcement of 25 April 2022 regarding the general meeting’s approval of share capital reduction, Park Street A/S hereby announces that completion of the share capital reduction has now been registered with the Danish Business Authority.

The nominal value of the share capital reduction is DKK 10,338,160 corresponding to 10,338,160 shares of nominal value of DKK 1 held by Park Street A/S as treasury shares prior to the registration. Accordingly, Park Street A/S’ share capital is now reduced from DKK 67,513,732 to DKK 57,175,572. Consequently, Park Street A/S no longer holds any class A treasury shares nor any class B treasury shares.

Prior to the share capital reduction, the treasury shares held by Park Street A/S corresponded to 15.31% of the company’s total share capital. In accordance with Section 31 of the Danish Capital Market Act, it is hereby announced that Park Street A/S as of today, following registration of the share capital reduction, holds 0% of the total share capital.

In addition, and in accordance with Section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Park Street hereby announces that its share capital, as of today, amounts to nominally DKK 57,175,572 corresponding to 57,175,572 shares of nominally DKK 1 each and a total of 57,175,572 voting rights.


Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Pradeep Pattem, CEO at nordicom@nordicom.dk

Company Website: www.psnas.com

Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03


