U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,524.07
    +3.91 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,803.98
    +96.04 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,135.04
    -56.80 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,072.56
    -2.88 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.54
    -1.80 (-1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.20
    -15.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    25.53
    -0.39 (-1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1019
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4440
    +0.1030 (+4.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3187
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.1300
    -0.1900 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,971.24
    +1,958.90 (+4.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.26
    +18.73 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,492.23
    +24.85 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Park Street A/S – New share buyback program

Park Street A/S
·1 min read
Park Street A/S
Park Street A/S

Park Street A/S – New share buyback program

Transactions during 16 March 2022 – 23 March 2022

On 25 February 2022, Park Street A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement dated 25-02-2022. The programme is carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation – MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR; except for the limitation of implementing the authorized buy-back of the Company’s shares within the 25% daily trading volume, due to the low levels of market liquidity in the Company’s shares. According to the programme, Park Street A/S will repurchase Class A and Class B shares for up to DKK 250m. The programme is taking place during the period from 25 February 2022 to 30 June 2022.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 16 March 2022 – 23 March 2022:

Number of shares bought

Average transaction price

Accumulated, last announcement

105,500

16-Mar-22

-

-

17-Mar-22

1,384

15.8

18-Mar-22

193,472

17.1

21-Mar-22

-

-

22-Mar-22

-

-

23-Mar-22

-

-

Total, 16 Mar 2022 -23 March 2022

Accumulated under the programme

300,356

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Pradeep Pattem, CEO at nordicom@nordicom.dk

Company Website: www.psnas.com

Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03


Recommended Stories

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is integrated into so many products and services that we use every day that we hardly notice that it's there. The loan origination business is long overdue for disruption, and Upstart Holdings' (NASDAQ: UPST) AI-based platform is doing just that. The company's AI also makes applying for a loan ridiculously easy, with more than 70% of loans being fully automated.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Plummeting This Week

    Shopify stock is now down roughly 49% year to date and roughly 60% from the lifetime high it hit last November.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond reaches settlement with GameStop ape Ryan Cohen

    Bed Bath & Beyond moves quickly to get GameStop executive chairman Ryan Cohen off its back.

  • These Are 5 of the Fastest-Growing Large-Cap Stocks on the Planet

    These companies have the size for stability and the growth to produce significant gains for investors.

  • Nio Falls, but This Mobility Stock Is Back in the Air Friday

    Investors have been pleased to see the stock market mount such a sizable recovery over the past couple of weeks, as the investing community has seemed to get more comfortable with the new state of affairs on the geopolitical and macroeconomic scene. Chinese electric vehicle company Nio (NYSE: NIO) released its latest results late Thursday, and shareholders weren't entirely happy with what they saw. Nio released its fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday evening.

  • NIO top line beats estimates, but revenue guidance misses

    NIO's (NIO) stock is trading slightly lower ahead of the Chinese electric-vehicle company's quarterly results due after the closing bell on Thursday.

  • Why Moderna Stock Trailed the Market Today

    The stock market as a whole was quite lively on Thursday, with the S&P 500 index gaining more than 1.4% on the day. Apparently, someone forgot to invite Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) to the party. Moderna's money product at the moment is, of course, its mRNA-1273 coronavirus vaccine (also known as Spikevax).

  • U.S.-Listed Pot Stocks Surge As Marijuana Legalization Bill Nears House Vote

    A bill that would remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances will be voted on by Congressional lawmakers as early as next week, reports suggest.

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Just Rocketed to a 9-Year High

    Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) shares rocketed by 12.7% as of 3:26 p.m. ET Thursday and hit a new 52-week high in afternoon trading. In fact, that's understating the matter: The steel stock last hit these levels in 2013. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has hit nearly every sector in some way, but the commodities sector is feeling an extreme degree of heat from it, and that includes metals like steel.

  • Better Buy: Walgreens vs. CVS Health

    Two of the top healthcare companies you can invest in today are CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA). Are you better off going with Walgreens' more focused approach or that of CVS, with its broader, more diverse business model? One of the most attractive features about Walgreens, particularly for income investors, is its high yield, which at 4% far exceeds the 2% payout that CVS offers and the S&P 500 average's 1.3% yield.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/24: Intel, Marvell, Nvidia

    Jim Cramer says fund managers are looking for stocks that have been beaten down bug, but still represent value.

  • 3 Top Stock-Split Candidates After Amazon and Alphabet

    These companies haven't said they'll split their stocks, but the topic should be on their minds.

  • Edward ‘Ned’ Johnson, Former Fidelity CEO and Fund Pioneer, Dies

    Fidelity's Edward Johnson was instrumental in shaping the asset-management industry and allowing Main Street investors to participate in the stock market like institutional investors.

  • 2 High-Yielding Stocks Trading Near Multiyear Lows

    A couple of the more attractive income investments you can buy today are Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) and Unilever (NYSE: UL). Gilead Sciences doesn't have a long track record of paying dividends --  it's only been distributing them since 2015 -- but it still has some qualities that could make it an appealing income investment.

  • Down 40% in 2022, Is This Top Fintech a Buy Right Now?

    Despite the wide range of issues plaguing the business, investors should keep the big picture in mind.

  • Why Alleghany Is the Ideal Buffett Acquisition

    Over the years, Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) have been building up a huge cash balance. Earlier this week, Berkshire Hathaway said it would acquire the insurance giant Alleghany Corp. (NYSE: Y) for $11.6 billion. Berkshire Hathaway's deal is its largest since 2016 when it bought Precision Castparts for $37 billion.

  • The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Are you looking for a diversified way to invest in energy that won't leave you stuck in an oil stock? Here's a great high-yield option.

  • Adobe's (NASDAQ:ADBE) Growth needs to Re-accelerate soon or Valuation will be at Risk

    Adobe Inc’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) first quarter results were released on Tuesday and resulted in a sharp decline in the stock price. Revenue and earnings for the quarter were slightly better than expected, but the market was concerned by the weak guidance for the current quarter.

  • Alibaba's $25 Billion Buyback Is Less Meaningful Than You Think

    The Chinese tech giant authorizes another huge buyback -- but it's probably aimed at insiders instead of investors.