Park Street A/S

Park Street A/S – New share buyback program

Transactions during 16 March 2022 – 23 March 2022

On 25 February 2022, Park Street A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement dated 25-02-2022. The programme is carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation – MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR; except for the limitation of implementing the authorized buy-back of the Company’s shares within the 25% daily trading volume, due to the low levels of market liquidity in the Company’s shares. According to the programme, Park Street A/S will repurchase Class A and Class B shares for up to DKK 250m. The programme is taking place during the period from 25 February 2022 to 30 June 2022.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 16 March 2022 – 23 March 2022:

Number of shares bought Average transaction price Accumulated, last announcement 105,500 16-Mar-22 - - 17-Mar-22 1,384 15.8 18-Mar-22 193,472 17.1 21-Mar-22 - - 22-Mar-22 - - 23-Mar-22 - - Total, 16 Mar 2022 -23 March 2022 Accumulated under the programme 300,356

