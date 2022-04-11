Park Street A/S

Park Street A/S – New share buyback program

Transactions during 1 April 2022 – 8 April 2022

On 25 February 2022, Park Street A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement dated 25-02-2022. The programme is carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation – MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR; except for the limitation of implementing the authorized buy-back of the Company’s shares within the 25% daily trading volume, due to the low levels of market liquidity in the Company’s shares. According to the programme, Park Street A/S will repurchase Class A and Class B shares for up to DKK 250m. The programme is taking place during the period from 24 March 2022 – 31 March 2022.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 1 April 2022 – 8 April 2022:

Number of shares bought Average transaction price Accumulated, last announcement 9,300,356 1-Apr-22 - - 4-Apr-22 - - 5-Apr-22 - - 6-Apr-22 - - 7-Apr-22 - - 8-Apr-22 - - Total, 1 Apr 2022 - 8 April 2022 Accumulated under the programme 9,300,356

