Park Street A/S – New share buyback program

·1 min read
Transactions during 13 October 2022 – 19 October 2022

On 14th September 2022, Park Street A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement dated 14-09-2022. The programme is carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation – MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR; except for the limitation of implementing the authorized buy-back of the Company’s shares within the 25% daily trading volume, due to the low levels of market liquidity in the Company’s shares. According to the programme, Park Street A/S will repurchase Class A and Class B shares for up to DKK 50 million. The programme is taking place during the period from 06 September 2022 – 30 December 2022.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 13 October 2022 – 19 October 2022:

 

Number of shares bought

Average transaction price

Accumulated, last announcement

0

 

14-Sep-22

0

                             0,00 

23-Sep-22

5,333

13.96

28-Sep-22

1,432,665*

13.96

29-Sep-22

58,292

13.96

05-Sep-22

43,643

14,00

12-Sep-22

0

0

Total, 13 October 2022 to 19 October 2022

0

0

Accumulated under the programme

1,539,933

0,00

(*) Unlisted Class B shares

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Pradeep Pattem, CEO at nordicom@nordicom.dk

Company Website: www.psnas.com

Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03


