Park Street A/S – New share buyback program

·1 min read
Transactions during 24 November 2022 – 30 November 2022

On 14th September 2022, Park Street A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement dated 14-09-2022. The programme is carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation – MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR; except for the limitation of implementing the authorized buy-back of the Company’s shares within the 25% daily trading volume, due to the low levels of market liquidity in the Company’s shares. According to the programme, Park Street A/S will repurchase Class A and Class B shares for up to DKK 50 million. The programme is taking place during the period from 06 September 2022 – 30 December 2022.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 24 November 2022 – 30 November 2022:

 

Number of shares bought

Average transaction price

Accumulated, last
announcement

0

 

14-Sep-22

0

0,00

23-Sep-22

5,333

13.96

28-Sep-22

1,432,665*

13.96

29-Sep-22

58,292

13.96

05-Oct-22

43,643

14.00

12-Oct-22

0

0

19-Oct-22

0

0

02-Nov-22

0

0

03-Nov-22

732,200*

13.98

10-Nov-2022

99,211

13.98

  23-Nov-2022

0

0

Total, 24 Nov 2022 to 30 Nov 2022

0

0

Accumulated under the
programme

2,371,344

0.00

(*) Unlisted Class B shares

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Pradeep Pattem, CEO at nordicom@nordicom.dk

Company Website: www.psnas.com

Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03


