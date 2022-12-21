U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,880.61
    +58.99 (+1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,369.49
    +519.75 (+1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,728.58
    +181.47 (+1.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,782.83
    +34.81 (+1.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.38
    +2.15 (+2.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.60
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0620
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6660
    -0.0180 (-0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2093
    -0.0091 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1380
    +0.4080 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,793.78
    -76.90 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.35
    +0.11 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.32
    +126.70 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

Park Street A/S – New share buyback program

Park Street A/S
·1 min read
Park Street A/S
Park Street A/S

 Park Street A/S – New share buyback program

Transactions during 15 December 2022 – 21 December 2022

On 14th September 2022, Park Street A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement dated 14-09-2022. The programme is carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation – MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR; except for the limitation of implementing the authorized buy-back of the Company’s shares within the 25% daily trading volume, due to the low levels of market liquidity in the Company’s shares. According to the programme, Park Street A/S will repurchase Class A and Class B shares for up to DKK 50 million. The programme is taking place during the period from 06 September 2022 – 30 December 2022.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 15 December 2022 – 21 December 2022:

 

Number of shares bought

Average transaction price

Accumulated, last announcement

0

 

14-Sep-22

                              0,00 

23-Sep-22

5,333

13.96

28-Sep-22

1,432,665*

13.96

29-Sep-22

58,292

13.96

05-Oct-22

43,643

14.00

03-Nov-22

732,200*

13.98

10-Nov-2022

99,211

13.98

14-De-2022

0

0

Total, 15 Dec 2022 to 21 Dec 2022

0

0

Accumulated under the programme

2,371,344

13.97

(*) Unlisted Class B shares

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Pradeep Pattem, CEO at nordicom@nordicom.dk

Company Website: www.psnas.com

Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03


Recommended Stories