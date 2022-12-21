Park Street A/S – New share buyback program
Transactions during 15 December 2022 – 21 December 2022
On 14th September 2022, Park Street A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement dated 14-09-2022. The programme is carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation – MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR; except for the limitation of implementing the authorized buy-back of the Company’s shares within the 25% daily trading volume, due to the low levels of market liquidity in the Company’s shares. According to the programme, Park Street A/S will repurchase Class A and Class B shares for up to DKK 50 million. The programme is taking place during the period from 06 September 2022 – 30 December 2022.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 15 December 2022 – 21 December 2022:
Number of shares bought
Average transaction price
Accumulated, last announcement
0
14-Sep-22
0
0,00
23-Sep-22
5,333
13.96
28-Sep-22
1,432,665*
13.96
29-Sep-22
58,292
13.96
05-Oct-22
43,643
14.00
03-Nov-22
732,200*
13.98
10-Nov-2022
99,211
13.98
14-De-2022
0
0
Total, 15 Dec 2022 to 21 Dec 2022
0
0
Accumulated under the programme
2,371,344
13.97
(*) Unlisted Class B shares
Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Pradeep Pattem, CEO at nordicom@nordicom.dk
Company Website: www.psnas.com
Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03