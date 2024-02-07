Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) is definitely on the radar of institutional investors who own 46% of the company

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Parke Bancorp's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 24 shareholders own 50% of the company

Recent sales by insiders

A look at the shareholders of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 46% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Parke Bancorp.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Parke Bancorp?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Parke Bancorp does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Parke Bancorp's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Parke Bancorp. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 5.8% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 4.6% and 4.2%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that Vito Pantilione, the CEO has 2.4% of the shares allocated to their name.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 24 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Parke Bancorp

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Parke Bancorp, Inc.. Insiders have a US$30m stake in this US$207m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 40% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Parke Bancorp. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Parke Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Parke Bancorp that you should be aware of.

So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

