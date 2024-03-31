Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Parke Bancorp's shares before the 4th of April to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.18 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.72 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Parke Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 4.2% on its current stock price of US$17.225. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Parke Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Parke Bancorp paying out a modest 30% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Parke Bancorp's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Parke Bancorp has delivered 18% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

The Bottom Line

Is Parke Bancorp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been flat in recent years, although Parke Bancorp reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Overall, Parke Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

In light of that, while Parke Bancorp has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Parke Bancorp and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

