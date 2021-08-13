U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,464.90
    +4.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,564.24
    +64.39 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,815.82
    -0.44 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.40
    -4.67 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.92
    -0.17 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.40
    +13.60 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    +0.34 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1770
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    -0.0280 (-2.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3842
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1200
    -0.3020 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,552.46
    +1,942.77 (+4.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,164.91
    +38.42 (+3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,213.03
    +19.80 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Parker Announces Executive Leadership Changes - Lee Banks Becomes Vice Chairman and President, Jenny Parmentier Becomes Chief Operating Officer, Berend Bracht Becomes Vice President and President - Motion Systems Group

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CLEVELAND, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that Lee C. Banks, currently President and Chief Operating Officer, has been elected by the Board of Directors to a new role as Vice Chairman and President. The Board also has elected Jennifer A. Parmentier, currently Vice President and President - Motion Systems Group, to the role of Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Banks. Berend Bracht, currently Vice President of Operations - Engineered Materials Group, has been elected to succeed Parmentier as Vice President and President - Motion Systems Group.

“Our strategic approach to succession planning across our leadership team allows our executives to build the experiences and skills necessary to continue the transformation of our company,” said Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Lee’s new role will allow greater focus on our regional growth strategies and key commercial aspects of our company, in addition to his overall company responsibilities as President. Jenny has a proven record of success across Parker, which will serve her well as she takes on leadership responsibility for each of Parker’s operating groups. We are pleased to be working closely with Jenny as a key member of the Office of the Chief Executive.”

Parmentier became Vice President and President - Motion Systems Group in 2019 and has been responsible for all fiscal and strategic aspects of the group's global operations. Prior to her current position, she served as Vice President and President - Engineered Materials Group. Since joining Parker in 2008, she has held a variety of operational roles including General Manager of the Sporlan Division, part of the Instrumentation Group, and General Manager of the Hose Products Division in the Fluid Connectors Group. Prior to joining Parker, Parmentier was Business Leader for Ingersoll Rand Trane Residential Systems. Previously, she held operational leadership positions with Magna Corporation. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Management from Webster University and an Executive MBA from Loyola Chicago Quinlan School of Business. She currently serves on the Board of Nordson Corporation, the National Fluid Power Association, the ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter, and the Cuyahoga County Public Library Foundation.

Commenting on Bracht’s election as Vice President and President - Motion Systems Group, Williams added, “Berend is well prepared to step into a group president role. He has demonstrated outstanding leadership skills, most recently as the integration leader for Parker LORD. His prior experiences across global operations and in leadership positions in motion and control technologies companies will allow him to be successful in his new role.”

Bracht joined Parker in 2018 as Vice President of Operations - Engineered Materials Group where he has responsibility for the global operations of Parker LORD since its acquisition in 2019. Before joining Parker, from 2015 to 2018, Bracht was President and CEO of Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC, a leader in the development and manufacture of leading-edge active safety and braking system technologies. Prior to joining Bendix, he had an accomplished 24-year career at Bosch Rexroth, a drive and control technology company, including serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Bosch Rexroth Americas.

About Parker Hannifin
Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 65 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

###

CONTACT: Media – Aidan Gormley, Director, Global Communications and Branding 216/896-3258 aidan.gormley@parker.com Financial Analysts – Robin J. Davenport, Vice President, Corporate Finance 216/896-2265 rjdavenport@parker.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Sorrento Soared This Week

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were up 29.6% as of the market close on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock jumped 19%. Novavax rebounded from a sell-off last week after the company announced it was delaying the U.S. Emergency Use Authorization filing for COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 until the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • 3 Overhyped Stocks That Could Crash

    Hype or fundamentals? It's an age-old question, especially for less-experienced investors. And while the performance of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), and Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (up year to date by 26%, 1,440%, and 8%, respectively) shows that speculation can win in the short term, these companies are unlikely to maintain their solid returns because of their poor fundamentals.

  • 2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

    As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price targets. Instead, I look for stocks I can hold for at least five years, and preferably longer if my investment thesis remains intact. That being said, price targets can be a good place to find inspiration, and there's no harm in glancing at these figures -- provided you do your own research, too.

  • Virgin Galactic falls as billionaire Branson sells stake worth $300 million

    Branson sold more than 10 million shares between Aug. 10 and 12, according to a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/3jPMEFE from late Thursday. The move comes a month after the space tourism company completed its first fully crewed test flight into space with Branson on board. Branson's Virgin Investments is one of the biggest shareholders of the space tourism company and has a stake of about 22% as of June, according to Refinitiv data.

  • Examining Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID) Ownership Structure and Ambitious Business Presentation

    There are a few issues one can observe in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) presentation - it is too early to state anything, but a great time to start questioning. Investors can notice a lot of footnotes and estimates, which is a great starter, but when the company taunts being first place in multiple categories and comparisons, this adds risk to the plausibility of their pitch.

  • If you own an S&P 500 fund, you might want to consider replacing it with this better-performing dividend-stock fund

    The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF selects quality dividend stocks while spreading risk evenly.

  • A Peek Into Warren Buffett’s Second-Quarter Stock Moves

    Berkshire Hathaway was a net seller of just over $1 billion of stocks in the period, following almost $4 billion of net sales in the first quarter.

  • MindMed Announces 2021 Q2 Financial Results; Cash Balance of $157 USD Million ($195 CAD Million) to Execute on Diverse Clinical Pipeline

    MindMed (Nasdaq: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (DE: MMQ), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, has announced its quarterly financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • Is Virgin Galactic Stock A Buy Richard Branson Sells $300 Million Stake?

    Virgin Galactic reopened ticket sales but founder Richard Branson sold 10.5 million shares. Is SPCE stock a buy?

  • 3 Top Cannabis Stocks That Won't Stop Growing

    Some marijuana companies exploded onto the scene before quickly fading. These three pot stocks seem unstoppable.

  • Read This Before Judging Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVIR) ROE

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • Estimating The Current Value Of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

    Space tourism stocks are not for the faint of heart. After another parabolic run-up in June, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:SPCE ) is now free-falling. We will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of the stock. We will examine the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for the stock, as a way to gauge where this drop might stop before the next round on the market roller-coaster.

  • Should You Buy Intuitive Surgical Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Nearly one year ago, I predicted that Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) was headed for a stock split. Sure enough, last week, the robotic surgical-systems pioneer announced a 3-for-1 stock split is on the way. Intuitive Surgical has split its stock in the past.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Money Manager Drops $20 Million on Malibu’s Broad Beach

    Not many wealth managers can fathom affording their own $20 million house, much less two of them, but then again few wealth managers are as successful as Will Griffith and his San Francisco-based Iconiq Capital. Described by Forbes in 2014 as “an obscure Silicon Valley firm” that’s technically an ordinary registered investment advisory, the 10-year-old […]

  • 8 Reasons AMC Entertainment Can Head Back to Its February Low

    There's little question that 2021 is going to be remembered as the year of the retail investor. At the top of the buy list for retail investors is movie theater stock AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC). Of the more than 8,000 securities listed on Finviz, AMC is the year's second-best performer, with a gain of close to 1,400%.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy The Trade Desk, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The Trade Desk's (NASDAQ: TTD) stock dipped on Aug. 9 after the ad tech company posted its second-quarter results. Does The Trade Desk's post-earnings pullback represent a buying opportunity? The Trade Desk is the world's largest independent DSP (demand-side platform) for ads.

  • AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL)Q2 2021 Earnings CallAug 12, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood afternoon, and welcome to AbCellera's second-quarter 2021 financial results conference call.

  • Richard Branson sells $300m Virgin Galactic stake - live updates

    Sturgeon calls for crackdown on North Sea oil and gas Inside the £7bn dogfight for Meggitt FTSE 100 up 0.4pc, set for fourth straight weekly gains US market eyeing record open World's largest offshore wind developer warns on low wind speeds Ryan Bourne: Slugging frequent flyers won’t stop climate change Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why Array Technologies Jumped 11% Today

    When Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) released its second-quarter report after the bell yesterday, the initial reaction was for shares to drop almost double digits. Prior to today's move, Array shares were down 65% year to date. Array said it now has supply agreements that provide it fixed expenses for 85% of its input costs through the balance of the year, including virtually all of its steel requirements.

  • Nikola Founder’s Post-Indictment Share Sales Reach $153 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp.’s founder sold more than $76 million of shares in another round of disposals after he was charged with securities fraud, bringing his total divestment to more than $153 million.Former executive chairman Trevor Milton offloaded more than 7.5 million shares, the second such series of transactions since he pleaded not guilty late last month to misleading investors about Nikola. He and his spouse still own some 64.6 million shares, according to a securities filing.Milton