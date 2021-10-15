The New Parker, Colorado, Big Tool Box Is Now Open

Same great five-Star service the Big Tool Box and Highlands Garden Center has been known for in Centennial: with all the expertise under one roof for over 40 years

PARKER, Colo., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "We are beyond excited to open our second location in such a vibrant and growing area. It is truly an honor to be able to provide the Parker community with the same great products and service the Big Tool Box have been providing the greater Centennial area for the past 40 years," owner Marley Hodgson said, adding, " The Town of Parker has been terrific to work with and the community has received us with open arms."

* 4 Divisions: Ace Hardware, Highlands Garden Center, Lawn Sprinkler Center, Rental & Repair Center (including Screen Window and Door Repair & Knife/Blade Sharpening

* Located at the eastern side of Parker Road just south of Hess & Parker Road intersection

* 32,000 sq. ft. of indoor retail space including 12,000 greenhouse

* 90,000+ sq. ft. of outdoor garden center and outdoor retail space

* Also Grillin' and Chillin' Center (Outdoor Living and BBQ), Pond Center, Full Line U-Haul dealer, Major Propane dealer (by the lb and exchanges)

* Full Line Yeti, Stihl, Benchmade, Green Egg, Traeger, Weber, Festool and Ferti-lome dealer (one of the biggest Yeti and Stihl dealers in the Rocky Mtn Region). Stand alone, permanent pad for two food trucks built into the site.

Grand Opening celebration is October 16 and 17. Join Us for food samples, product demos big prizes, and savings up to 80%. Raffle to benefit Parker Task Force with several great prizes including a Traeger Ironwood 885 grill (Value: $1500+).

Ribbon cutting ceremony and chainsaw board cutting with the mayor at 10:30 am Saturday.

For more information contact:

Marley Hodgson

303-779-8822

Marley@bigtoolbox.com

19850 Cockriel Dr, Parker, CO 80134

