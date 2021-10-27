U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,551.68
    -23.11 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,490.69
    -266.19 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,235.84
    +0.12 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.49
    -43.58 (-1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.07
    -2.58 (-3.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.30
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0900 (-5.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3742
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8150
    -0.3140 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,869.00
    -3,001.97 (-4.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,406.02
    -68.31 (-4.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Parker Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CLEVELAND, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of November 12, 2021. The dividend is payable December 3, 2021.

This is the company's 286th consecutive quarterly dividend. Parker has increased its annual dividends per share paid to shareholders for 65 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 Index.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

###

CONTACT: Contact: Media – Aidan Gormley, Director, Global Communications and Branding 216/896-3258 aidan.gormley@parker.com Financial Analysts – Robin J. Davenport, Vice President, Corporate Finance 216/896-2265 rjdavenport@parker.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Mastercard Are Falling Today

    Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) had fallen more than 6% as of 12:07 p.m. EDT today after the company's rival Visa (NYSE: V) reported earnings yesterday. For the fourth fiscal quarter of the year, Visa reported earnings per share of $1.65 on total revenue of $6.6 billion. Payments volume at Visa grew 17% from the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, while cross-border payments volume jumped 38% on a year-over-year basis.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Fell Even More on Wednesday

    Shares of visual search and media platform specialist Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) fell sharply on Wednesday, extending a sharp descent from levels in the $60s just last week. Pinterest stock's decline on Wednesday likely reflects more downward momentum from news this weekend that PayPal Holdings wasn't buying Pinterest, as previous reports suggested could happen. For the week, Pinterest shares are now down about 21%.

  • Twilio shares drop 11% on earnings guidance, COO’s departure

    Twilio reported a third-quarter loss of $224.1 million, or $1.26 a share, on sales of $740.2 million, up from $448 million a year ago. After adjusting for stock compensation and other factors, Twilio reported a profit of a penny a share, worse than adjusted earnings of 4 cents a share a year ago.

  • Ford Stock Jumps Late As Auto Giant Resumes Dividend, Hikes Outlook

    Ford Motor joined General Motors with a mixed report for the third quarter Wednesday. But Ford hiked full-year guidance and reinstated its dividend, after GM guided toward the "high end" of its 2021 earnings forecast.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • ServiceNow stock slips as earnings forecast fails to wow Wall Street

    ServiceNow Inc. shares fell in late trading Wednesday despite an earnings beat, as the software company's holiday-season guidance did not handily beat expectations as some analysts expected.

  • Ford Earnings Beat Estimates. Ford Beat GM, Too.

    The automaker earned 51 cents in per-share earnings and $3 billion in operating profit from $37.5 billion in sales. Wall Street was looking for about 27 cents in per-share earnings and $1.7 billion in operating income from $38.2 billion in sales.

  • Twitter falls on ‘challenging’ user growth outlook: Analyst

    Twitter reported third quarter earnings that missed expectations. Mizuho Analyst James Lee joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) popped 3.7% in early trading Wednesday after the fuel cell stock attracted a huge analyst upgrade following the announcement of a new partnership. Today morning, Plug Power signed a memorandum of understanding with renewable green hydrogen producer Lhyfe at HyVolution, a two-day green hydrogen event being held at Paris. Plug Power and Lhyfe plan to jointly develop green hydrogen plants in Europe with an operating capacity of 300 megawatts (MW) by 2025, along with developing a production site with a capacity of 1 gigawatt.

  • Why Marqeta Stock Paid the Bills on Wednesday

    Shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 18.1%. Marqeta revealed in a press release today that it will underpin "new innovative commercial card products for Bill.com's financial institution customers." Bill.com provides cloud-based software to help simplify and automate back-office financial processes for small- and medium-sized businesses, so this could represent a lucrative opportunity.

  • Edwards Topples As Full-Year Guidance Comes In Light After Mixed Quarter

    Late Wednesday, Edwards reported adjusted earnings of 54 cents per share on $1.31 billion in sales. In response, EW stock toppled.

  • Shiba Inu Jumps 70% to Surpass Market Value of Robinhood – Where It’s Not (Yet) Listed

    SHIB, the “dogecoin killer,” suddenly has a market cap of more than $33 billion; HOOD’s is $29 billion.

  • Exxon Mobil Will Remain a Dividend Aristocrat

    Integrated oil giant Exxon Mobil raised its dividend, ensuring it will remain in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • Here's how Microsoft may spend $130 billion in cash

    Microsoft is sitting on a cash war-chest. Here is how they may spend that money, according to one analyst.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks hedge funds are buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying. There are several indicators that the United States economy is slowly returning back to normal after the COVID-19 […]

  • Why GM shares are getting run over after earnings

    Investors are dumping GM's stock in the wake of earnings. Here's one likely reason why.

  • 3 Stocks You Can Still Buy on Sale in a Ridiculously Expensive Market

    Wall Street knows it. To put that into perspective, the S&P 500's forward earnings multiple stands at 20.4. The average forward price-to-earnings ratio for pharmaceutical stocks in the index is 13.3.

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.