U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,739.25
    -29.50 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,004.00
    -174.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,829.25
    -115.25 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,779.10
    -14.20 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.93
    -1.07 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,620.80
    -29.20 (-1.77%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.73 (-3.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9750
    -0.0069 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.50
    +0.69 (+2.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1234
    -0.0157 (-1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1190
    +0.4170 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,135.76
    -302.62 (-1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.43
    -12.71 (-2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.43
    -57.71 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Parker Reports Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results

Parker-Hannifin Corporation
·21 min read
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
Parker-Hannifin Corporation

- Record sales and record adjusted total segment operating margin, net income and EPS
- Sales increased 12% to $4.23 billion; organic sales increased 14%
- Total segment operating margin was 19.8%, or 22.7% adjusted, an increase of 70 basis points
- Net income was $387.9 million, or $615.5 million adjusted
- EPS were $2.98, or $4.74 adjusted
- EBITDA margin was 18.3%, or 23.3% adjusted, an increase of 120 basis points
- Company increases full year organic growth and adjusted EPS guidance

CLEVELAND, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the fiscal 2023 first quarter ended September 30, 2022. Fiscal 2023 first quarter sales were a record at $4.23 billion, an increase of 12%, compared with $3.76 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Net income was $387.9 million compared with $451.2 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income was $615.5 million, an increase of 11% compared with $556.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Earnings per share were $2.98 compared with $3.45 in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted earnings per share increased 11% to a record of $4.74 compared with $4.26 in the prior year quarter. Fiscal 2023 year-to-date cash flow from operations was $457.4 million, or 10.8% of sales, compared with $424.4 million, or 11.3% of sales, in the prior year. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release and includes various expenses associated with the completion of the acquisition of Meggitt plc and the related divestiture of the Aircraft Wheel and Brake Division during the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

“Our global team delivered yet another quarter of impressive performance and we reached an important milestone by completing the acquisition of Meggitt plc,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Williams. “Sales were an all-time quarterly record despite currency headwinds as we had strong levels of organic growth in every region. Adjusted total segment operating margin was a first quarter record, increasing 70 basis points compared with the prior year period. Our adjusted EBITDA margin increased 120 basis points year-over-year, and we achieved a first quarter record for adjusted earnings per share. These results reflect the agility of our team members and the continued actions we have taken to strengthen our business under The Win Strategy™."

Segment Results
Diversified Industrial Segment: North American first quarter sales increased 19% to $2.13 billion and operating income was $453.0 million compared with $333.7 million in the same period a year ago. On an adjusted basis, North American operating income was $499.4 million, or 23.4% of sales, a 210 basis point increase compared with the prior year quarter. International first quarter sales decreased 2% to $1.36 billion and operating income was $293.9 million compared with $291.2 million in the same period a year ago. On an adjusted basis, International operating income was $312.8 million, or 23.1% of sales, a 30 basis point increase compared with the prior year quarter.

Aerospace Systems Segment: First quarter sales increased 26% to $746.0 million and operating income was $92.2 million compared with $118.3 million in the same period a year ago. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $148.1 million, or 19.9% of sales compared with $131.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Parker reported the following orders for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, compared with the same quarter a year ago:
· Orders increased 5% for total Parker
· Orders increased 3% in the Diversified Industrial North America businesses
· Orders increased 6% in the Diversified Industrial International businesses
· Orders increased 5% in the Aerospace Systems Segment on a rolling 12-month average basis.
*Aerospace orders increased approximately 29% excluding sizable multi-year military orders in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Outlook
Parker's outlook for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 has been updated and now includes the acquisition of Meggitt plc and the divestiture of the Aircraft Wheel and Brake Division. The company expects fiscal 2023 organic sales growth to be in the range of 4.5% to 7.5% and earnings per share in the range of $12.85 to $13.55, or $18.60 to $19.30 on an adjusted basis. A reconciliation of forecasted earnings per share to adjusted forecasted earnings per share is included in the financial tables of this press release.

Williams added, “The integration of Meggitt is well underway and we are very excited about the synergies we can create from the combination of two great companies. During fiscal 2023 we will benefit from the addition of Meggitt as well as the past acquisitions that have transformed our portfolio. These portfolio changes, combined with our ability to capitalize on secular growth trends and the Win Strategy 3.0, will position us to deliver another record year in fiscal 2023 despite foreign currency translation pressures. We continue to feel very positive about our ability to achieve our fiscal 2027 targets."

NOTICE OF CONFERENCE CALL: Parker Hannifin's conference call and slide presentation to discuss its fiscal 2023 first quarter results are available to all interested parties via live webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET, at www.phstock.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site approximately one hour after the completion of the call and will remain available for one year. To register for e-mail notification of future events please visit www.phstock.com.

About Parker Hannifin
Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 66 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

Note on Reclassification
Effective July 1, 2022, the company began classifying certain expenses, previously classified as cost of sales, as selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) or within other (income) expense, net. During the integration of recently acquired businesses, the company has seen diversity in practice of the classifications of certain expenses, and the reclassification was made to better align the presentation of expenses on the Consolidated Statement of Income with management’s internal reporting. The expenses reclassified from cost of sales to SG&A relate to certain administrative activities conducted in production facilities and research and development. Foreign currency transaction expense was also reclassified from cost of sales to other (income) expense, net on the Consolidated Statement of Income. These reclassifications had no impact on net income, earnings per share, cash flows, segment reporting or the financial position of the Company and were retrospectively applied to all periods presented in the financial tables of this press release.

Note on Orders
Orders provide near-term perspective on the company's outlook, particularly when viewed in the context of prior and future quarterly order rates. However, orders are not in themselves an indication of future performance. All comparisons are at constant currency exchange rates, with the prior year restated to the current-year rates. All exclude acquisitions until they can be reflected in both the numerator and denominator, and divestitures. Aerospace comparisons are rolling 12-month average computations. The total Parker orders number is derived from a weighted average of the year-over-year quarterly % change in orders for Diversified Industrial North America and Diversified Industrial International, and the year-over-year 12-month rolling average of orders for the Aerospace Systems Segment.

Note on Net Income
Net income referenced in this press release is equal to net income attributable to common shareholders.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial information including (a) adjusted net income; (b) adjusted earnings per share; (c) adjusted segment operating margins; (d) adjusted segment operating income; (e) EBITDA margin; (f) adjusted EBITDA margin and (g) organic sales growth. The adjusted net income, earnings per share, segment operating margin, adjusted segment operating income and organic sales measures are presented to allow investors and the company to meaningfully evaluate changes in net income, earnings per share and segment operating margins on a comparable basis from period to period. This press release also contains references to EBITDA, EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Although EBITDA, EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe that they are useful to an investor in evaluating the results of this quarter versus the prior period. Comparable descriptions of record adjusted results in this release refer only to the period from the first quarter of FY2011 to the periods presented in this release. This period coincides with recast historical financial results provided in association with our FY2014 change in segment reporting. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-Looking Statements Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks. Often but not always, these statements may be identified from the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “targets,” “is likely,” “will,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, and include all statements regarding future performance, earnings projections, events or developments. Neither Parker nor any of its respective associates or directors, officers or advisers, provides any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements will actually occur. Parker cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. It is possible that the future performance and earnings projections of the company, including its individual segments, may differ materially from past performance or current expectations.

Among other factors which may affect future performance are: the impact of the global outbreak of COVID-19 and governmental and other actions taken in response; changes in business relationships with and purchases by or from major customers, suppliers or distributors, including delays or cancellations in shipments; disputes regarding contract terms or significant changes in financial condition, changes in contract cost and revenue estimates for new development programs and changes in product mix; ability to identify acceptable strategic acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing, successful completion or integration of acquisitions and similar transactions, including the integration of Meggitt PLC; the ability to successfully divest businesses planned for divestiture and realize the anticipated benefits of such divestitures; the determination to undertake business realignment activities and the expected costs thereof and, if undertaken, the ability to complete such activities and realize the anticipated cost savings from such activities; ability to implement successfully business and operating initiatives, including the timing, price and execution of share repurchases and other capital initiatives; availability, cost increases of or other limitations on our access to raw materials, component products and/or commodities if associated costs cannot be recovered in product pricing; ability to manage costs related to insurance and employee retirement and health care benefits; legal and regulatory developments and changes; compliance costs associated with environmental laws and regulations; potential supply chain and labor disruptions, including as a result of labor shortages; threats associated with international conflicts and efforts to combat terrorism and cyber security risks; uncertainties surrounding the ultimate resolution of outstanding legal proceedings, including the outcome of any appeals; local and global political and competitive market conditions, including global reactions to U.S. trade policies, and resulting effects on sales and pricing; and global economic factors, including manufacturing activity, air travel trends, currency exchange rates, difficulties entering new markets and general economic conditions such as inflation, deflation, interest rates (including fluctuations associated with any potential credit rating decline) and credit availability; inability to obtain, or meet conditions imposed for, required governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in consumer habits and preferences; government actions, including the impact of changes in the tax laws in the United States and foreign jurisdictions and any judicial or regulatory interpretation thereof; and large scale disasters, such as floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, industrial accidents and pandemics. Readers should consider these forward-looking statements in light of risk factors discussed in Parker’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 and other periodic filings made with the SEC.


PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

2022

 

 

2021*

Net sales

 

 

$

4,232,775

 

 

$

3,762,809

Cost of sales

 

 

 

2,795,456

 

 

 

2,504,382

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

835,804

 

 

 

626,749

Interest expense

 

 

 

117,794

 

 

 

59,350

Other (income) expense, net

 

 

 

(19,624

)

 

 

583

Income before income taxes

 

 

 

503,345

 

 

 

571,745

Income taxes

 

 

 

115,308

 

 

 

120,282

Net income

 

 

 

388,037

 

 

 

451,463

Less:  Noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

183

 

 

 

306

Net income attributable to common shareholders

 

$

387,854

 

 

$

451,157

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Prior period amounts have been reclassified to reflect the income statement reclassification, as described in the attached press release.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

 

 

$

3.02

 

 

$

3.50

Diluted earnings per share

 

 

$

2.98

 

 

$

3.45

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average shares outstanding during period - Basic

 

 

128,425,002

 

 

 

128,726,721

Average shares outstanding during period - Diluted

 

 

129,942,408

 

 

 

130,827,971

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

(Amounts in dollars)

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

Cash dividends per common share

 

$

1.33

 

 

$

1.03

 

 

 

 

 

 


RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

Sales growth - as reported

 

12.5%

 

16.5%

Adjustments:

 

 

 

Acquisitions

 

3.8%

 

—%

Divestitures

 

(0.1)%

 

—%

Currency

(5.4)%

 

0.7%

Organic sales growth

 

14.2%

 

15.8%


PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

387,854

 

 

$

451,157

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

Acquired intangible asset amortization expense

 

87,014

 

 

 

79,771

 

Business realignment charges

 

3,861

 

 

 

3,014

 

Integration costs to achieve

 

 

11,991

 

 

 

1,202

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

160,258

 

 

 

52,199

 

Loss on deal-contingent forward contracts

 

389,992

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of Aircraft Wheel and Brake divestiture

 

(372,930

)

 

 

 

Amortization of inventory step-up to fair value

 

18,358

 

 

 

 

Tax effect of adjustments1

 

 

(70,855

)

 

 

(30,641

)

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders

$

615,543

 

 

$

556,702

 

 

 

 

 

 


RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

(Amounts in dollars)

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Earnings per diluted share

 

$

2.98

 

 

$

3.45

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Acquired intangible asset amortization expense

 

 

0.67

 

 

 

0.61

 

Business realignment charges

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.02

 

Integration costs to achieve

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.01

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

 

1.24

 

 

 

0.40

 

Loss on deal-contingent forward contracts

 

 

3.00

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of Aircraft Wheel and Brake divestiture

 

 

(2.87

)

 

 

 

Amortization of inventory step-up to fair value

 

 

0.14

 

 

 

 

Tax effect of adjustments1

 

 

 

(0.54

)

 

 

(0.23

)

Adjusted earnings per diluted share

 

$

4.74

 

 

$

4.26

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.


PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net sales

 

$

4,232,775

 

 

$

3,762,809

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

388,037

 

 

$

451,463

 

Income taxes

 

 

115,308

 

 

 

120,282

 

Depreciation

 

 

66,967

 

 

 

65,751

 

Amortization

 

 

87,014

 

 

 

79,771

 

Interest expense

 

 

117,794

 

 

 

59,350

 

EBITDA

 

 

775,120

 

 

 

776,617

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Business realignment charges

 

 

3,861

 

 

 

3,014

 

Integration costs to achieve

 

11,991

 

 

 

1,202

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

 

160,258

 

 

 

52,199

 

Loss on deal-contingent forward contracts

 

 

389,992

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of Aircraft Wheel and Brake divestiture

 

 

(372,930

)

 

 

 

Amortization of inventory step-up to fair value

 

 

18,358

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

986,650

 

 

$

833,032

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA margin

 

 

18.3

%

 

 

20.6

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

 

23.3

%

 

 

22.1

%


BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Net sales

 

 

 

 

Diversified Industrial:

 

 

 

 

North America

 

$

2,131,760

 

$

1,793,715

International

 

 

1,355,013

 

 

1,376,436

Aerospace Systems

 

 

746,002

 

 

592,658

Total net sales

 

$

4,232,775

 

$

3,762,809

Segment operating income

 

 

 

 

Diversified Industrial:

 

 

 

 

North America

 

$

452,986

 

$

333,702

International

 

 

293,940

 

 

291,176

Aerospace Systems

 

 

92,151

 

 

118,251

Total segment operating income

 

839,077

 

 

743,129

Corporate general and administrative expenses

 

51,660

 

 

49,072

Income before interest expense and other expense

 

787,417

 

 

694,057

Interest expense

 

 

117,794

 

 

59,350

Other expense

 

 

166,278

 

 

62,962

Income before income taxes

 

$

503,345

 

$

571,745

 

 

 

 

 


PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Diversified Industrial North America sales

 

$

2,131,760

 

 

$

1,793,715

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diversified Industrial North America operating income

 

$

452,986

 

 

$

333,702

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Acquired intangible asset amortization

 

 

46,274

 

 

 

47,263

 

Business realignment charges

 

 

133

 

 

 

953

 

Integration costs to achieve

 

 

47

 

 

 

331

 

Adjusted Diversified  Industrial North America operating income

 

$

499,440

 

 

$

382,249

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diversified Industrial North America operating margin

 

 

21.2

%

 

 

18.6

%

Adjusted Diversified Industrial North America operating margin

 

 

23.4

%

 

 

21.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Diversified Industrial International sales

 

$

1,355,013

 

 

$

1,376,436

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diversified Industrial International operating income

 

$

293,940

 

 

$

291,176

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Acquired intangible asset amortization

 

 

16,805

 

 

 

19,742

 

Business realignment charges

 

 

1,879

 

 

 

2,064

 

Integration costs to achieve

 

 

139

 

 

 

871

 

Adjusted Diversified Industrial International operating income

 

$

312,763

 

 

$

313,853

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diversified Industrial International operating margin

 

 

21.7

%

 

 

21.2

%

Adjusted Diversified Industrial International operating margin

 

 

23.1

%

 

 

22.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Aerospace Systems sales

 

$

746,002

 

 

$

592,658

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aerospace Systems operating income

 

$

92,151

 

 

$

118,251

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Acquired intangible asset amortization

 

 

23,935

 

 

 

12,766

 

Business realignment charges

 

 

1,849

 

 

 

(3

)

Integration costs to achieve

 

 

11,805

 

 

 

 

Amortization of inventory step-up to fair value

 

 

18,358

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Aerospace Systems operating income

 

$

148,098

 

 

$

131,014

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aerospace Systems operating margin

 

 

12.4

%

 

 

20.0

%

Adjusted Aerospace Systems operating margin

 

 

19.9

%

 

 

22.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Total segment sales

 

$

4,232,775

 

 

$

3,762,809

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total segment operating income

 

$

839,077

 

 

$

743,129

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Acquired intangible asset amortization

 

 

87,014

 

 

 

79,771

 

Business realignment charges

 

 

3,861

 

 

 

3,014

 

Integration costs to achieve

 

 

11,991

 

 

 

1,202

 

Amortization of inventory step-up to fair value

 

 

18,358

 

 

 

 

Adjusted total segment operating income

 

$

960,301

 

 

$

827,116

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total segment operating margin

 

 

19.8

%

 

 

19.7

%

Adjusted total segment operating margin

 

 

22.7

%

 

 

22.0

%


PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

502,307

 

$

535,799

 

$

478,582

Marketable securities and other investments

 

 

19,504

 

 

27,862

 

 

40,160

Trade accounts receivable, net

 

 

2,649,166

 

 

2,341,504

 

 

2,109,648

Non-trade and notes receivable

 

 

374,177

 

 

543,757

 

 

315,571

Inventories

 

 

3,130,182

 

 

2,214,553

 

 

2,264,725

Prepaid expenses and other

 

 

492,491

 

 

6,383,169

 

 

422,588

Total current assets

 

 

7,167,827

 

 

12,046,644

 

 

5,631,274

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

2,753,607

 

 

2,122,758

 

 

2,223,534

Deferred income taxes

 

 

125,604

 

 

110,585

 

 

145,972

Investments and other assets

 

 

1,135,728

 

 

788,057

 

 

800,211

Intangible assets, net

 

 

8,388,011

 

 

3,135,817

 

 

3,426,540

Goodwill

 

 

10,384,130

 

 

7,740,082

 

 

8,009,340

Total assets

 

$

29,954,907

 

$

25,943,943

 

$

20,236,871

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notes payable and long-term debt payable within one year

 

$

1,725,077

 

$

1,724,310

 

$

302,309

Accounts payable, trade

 

 

2,018,209

 

 

1,731,925

 

 

1,636,272

Accrued payrolls and other compensation

 

 

462,075

 

 

470,132

 

 

341,355

Accrued domestic and foreign taxes

 

 

230,899

 

 

250,292

 

 

279,173

Other accrued liabilities

 

 

1,062,448

 

 

1,682,659

 

 

724,134

Total current liabilities

 

 

5,498,708

 

 

5,859,318

 

 

3,283,243

Long-term debt

 

 

12,238,900

 

 

9,755,825

 

 

6,263,941

Pensions and other postretirement benefits

 

 

770,032

 

 

639,939

 

 

997,392

Deferred income taxes

 

 

1,778,074

 

 

307,044

 

 

568,369

Other liabilities

 

 

895,789

 

 

521,897

 

 

618,081

Shareholders' equity

 

 

8,762,521

 

 

8,848,011

 

 

8,490,781

Noncontrolling interests

 

 

10,883

 

 

11,909

 

 

15,064

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

29,954,907

 

$

25,943,943

 

$

20,236,871

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

388,037

 

 

$

451,463

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

153,981

 

 

 

145,522

 

Share incentive plan compensation

 

 

65,018

 

 

 

57,666

 

Gain on sale of business

 

 

(372,930

)

 

 

 

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(4,287

)

 

 

(30

)

(Gain) loss on marketable securities

 

 

(1,361

)

 

 

804

 

Gain on investments

 

 

(1,957

)

 

 

(200

)

Net change in receivables, inventories and trade payables

 

 

(30,792

)

 

 

(137,074

)

Net change in other assets and liabilities

 

 

24,371

 

 

 

(87,118

)

Other, net

 

 

237,278

 

 

 

(6,674

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

457,358

 

 

 

424,359

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Acquisitions (net of cash of $89,704 in 2022)

 

 

(7,146,110

)

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(83,555

)

 

 

(48,203

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

11,107

 

 

 

7,751

 

Proceeds from sale of businesses

 

 

441,340

 

 

 

 

Purchases of marketable securities and other investments

 

 

(7,687

)

 

 

(7,456

)

Maturities and sales of marketable securities and other investments

 

 

16,467

 

 

 

5,312

 

Payments of deal-contingent forward contracts

 

 

(1,405,418

)

 

 

 

Other

 

 

246,438

 

 

 

649

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(7,927,418

)

 

 

(41,947

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Net payments for common stock activity

 

 

(66,682

)

 

 

(244,731

)

Net proceeds from (payments for) debt

 

 

1,586,181

 

 

 

(595

)

Financing fees paid

 

 

(8,754

)

 

 

(42,703

)

Dividends paid

 

 

(171,176

)

 

 

(132,921

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

1,339,569

 

 

 

(420,950

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

 

(15,078

)

 

 

(997

)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(6,145,569

)

 

 

(39,535

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

 

 

6,647,876

 

 

 

733,117

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

502,307

 

 

$

693,582

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

 

RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Amounts in dollars)

Fiscal Year 2023

Forecasted earnings per diluted share

$12.85 to $13.55

Adjustments:

 

Business realignment charges

0.27

Costs to achieve

0.54

Acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense

4.00

Acquisition-related expenses

2.54

Loss on deal-contingent forward contracts

3.00

Gain on Aircraft Wheel & Brake divestiture

(2.87)

Tax effect of adjustments1

(1.73)

Adjusted forecasted earnings per diluted share

$18.60 to $19.30

 

 

1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.



Recommended Stories

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell more than 12% on Wednesday after the exploration and production leader increased its capital expenditures forecast. Devon produced an average of 614,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in the third quarter. The energy company's low production costs, which averaged $12.99 per BOE during the quarter, allow it to earn massive profits when oil and gas prices are high.

  • Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mike McCormack, senior vice president, investor relations. Thank you, Franz, and good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining us to Lumen Technologies third quarter 2020 earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Jeff Storey, president and chief executive officer; and Chris Stansbury, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Moderna Stock Tumbles on Earnings Miss, Guidance Cut

    The Covid-19 vaccine maker reported earnings early Thursday that missed Wall Street estimates, while cutting its estimate of total vaccine sales this year by between $2 and $3 billion.

  • Wall Street Sees ‘Devil’s Bargain’ in Powell’s Rate Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street had already come to terms with prospects that the Fed would again raise interest rates by 75 basis points. But Wednesday afternoon was full of drama as traders first took hope from the central bank’s statement but then slumped following stern comments by Chair Jerome Powell. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From W

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The China-based electric vehicle company offers a unique customer value proposition compared to other EV companies. Unsurprisingly, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock is capturing the curiosity of stock market investors asking if the stock is a buy right now.

  • Suncor posts net loss, $3.4-billion writedown on Fort Hills acquisition

    $2.6 billion in adjusted operating earnings beat analyst expectations

  • Lincoln National (LNC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lincoln National (LNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -630.05% and 5.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • Lightspeed Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Plug Power (PLUG) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Amazon Stock Got Crushed, but This Number Shows Why It's Still a Buy

    It turns out Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is mortal. After years of breakneck growth, shares of the e-commerce stock plunged Friday after the company called for fourth-quarter revenue to grow just 2% to 8%, slower than the pace of inflation. Currency-exchange headwinds accounted for 460 basis points of the expected slowdown, but the forecast still shows the company struggling to grow in a difficult economic environment.

  • Datadog Earnings Top Estimates On Large Customer Growth

    Datadog rebounded as Q3 earnings and revenue topped estimates amid mixed guidance for the December quarter.

  • Fortinet (FTNT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Fortinet (FTNT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 22.22% and 2.37%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Qualcomm stock falls after a slight earnings beat, revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Qualcomm's fourth-quarter earnings.

  • Is Pfizer Stock a Buy With a $17 Billion Revenue Hit on the Way?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced its third-quarter results on Tuesday. CEO Albert Bourla knows exactly why investors aren't enthusiastic. Bourla acknowledged that Pfizer projects a revenue impact of around -$17 billion related to the losses of exclusivity for several top-selling products during that period.

  • Albemarle (ALB) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Albemarle (ALB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.65% and 1.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Salesforce, Snowflake, and CrowdStrike All Cratered on Wednesday

    A broad cross section of the stock market tumbled on Wednesday, as investors focused on the macro economy and the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing campaign to battle runaway inflation, which has remained stubbornly near 40-year highs. The latest Fed rate hike and the corresponding commentary did little to calm jittery investors. With that as a backdrop, shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) slipped 6.1%, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock was down 7.4%, and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) slipped as much as 7.8%.

  • Hut 8 Mining Production and Operations Update for October 2022

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8" or the "Company") one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, increased our Bitcoin holdings by 299 in the period ending October 31, bringing our total self-mined holdings to 8,687 Bitcoin.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock After Its Latest Price Drop

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, YouTube, and Google Cloud, was no exception, with share prices down over 13% in the last few trading days. Investors are worried about slowing growth at YouTube and expenses rising faster than revenue, among other issues. While there is clearly some short-term pressure on Alphabet's earnings, the business is still in a great spot right now.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Qualcomm, Roku, Etsy and more

    Roku, Qualcomm, and Etsy are among the top trending stocks in extended trading Wednesday, November 2, 2022.