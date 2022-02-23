U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,225.50
    -79.26 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,131.76
    -464.85 (-1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,037.49
    -344.03 (-2.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,944.09
    -36.08 (-1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.24
    +0.33 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.90
    +3.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.59
    +0.28 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    +0.0290 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3540
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9990
    -0.0410 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,569.01
    -290.47 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    859.72
    -10.65 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Parker Scheduled to Present at the Evercore ISI Industrial Conference on February 28 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time

Parker-Hannifin Corporation
·1 min read
In this article:
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
Parker-Hannifin Corporation

CLEVELAND, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Evercore ISI Industrial Conference being held virtually on February 28, 2022 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern time.

Parker's scheduled presenter is Todd Leombruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker's investor information website at www.phstock.com and will be archived on the site.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than 100 years the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 65 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin

###

CONTACT: Contact: Media – Aidan Gormley, Director, Global Communications and Branding 216/896-3258 aidan.gormley@parker.com Financial Analysts – Robin J. Davenport, Vice President, Corporate Finance 216/896-2265 rjdavenport@parker.com


