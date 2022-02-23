Parker Scheduled to Present at the Evercore ISI Industrial Conference on February 28 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

CLEVELAND, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Evercore ISI Industrial Conference being held virtually on February 28, 2022 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern time.

Parker's scheduled presenter is Todd Leombruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker's investor information website at www.phstock.com and will be archived on the site.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than 100 years the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 65 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index.





###

