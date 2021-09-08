Parker University Celebrates the Birthday of its Founder and Chiropractic Visionary Dr. Jim Parker

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker University is excited to celebrate Dr. Jim Parker’s 101st birthday on September 12. Because of Dr. Parker’s commitment to success, Parker University is what it is today and is still rooted in Dr. Parker’s philosophy of service to others.

Born in Snyder, Texas, on September 12, 1920, Dr. Parker suffered from chronic illnesses throughout his childhood. After starting chiropractic treatments for his ailments, Dr. Parker’s health improved, which led him to dream of becoming a Doctor of Chiropractic (DC).

While a student at Palmer College of Chiropractic, Dr. Parker established two chiropractic clinics in Illinois. He moved to Fort Worth in 1947 and opened 18 clinics in Texas. In 1951, Dr. Parker began the Parker Chiropractic Resource Foundation (PCRF), with seminars worldwide taught through his Parker School for Professional Success (PSPS). In 1971, he created Share International, the world’s largest supplier of chiropractic products. From 1963 to 1970, Dr. Parker impacted more than 500,000 DCs with his seminars.

In September 1982, Dr. Parker opened Parker College of Chiropractic in Irving. The college began as an extension of his Parker Seminars program, and he served as president of the college until 1996. Through the years, he served as president of Parker College of Chiropractic, on the Parker Chiropractic Resource Foundation, and through Share International.

In remembrance of its founder, Parker University will celebrate Dr. Parker’s life and career at the upcoming Parker Seminars Dallas and Homecoming on October 1-3, 2021.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 1,800 students and 34 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in neuroscience, clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as a Great College to Work For® and as a recipient of the 2021 FutureEdge 50 Awards.

