Parker University President Dr. William E. Morgan Was Presented with a Congressional Veteran Commendation Award for the Twenty-Fourth Congressional District of Texas

January 28, 2023 Award Ceremony at Parker University

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker University is proud to announce that its president, Dr. William E. Morgan, has been awarded the 2022 Congressional Veteran Commendation Award for the Twenty-Fourth Congressional District of Texas.

The Congressional Veteran Commendation is a nominations-based program designed to recognize the wartime sacrifices and peacetime community involvement of residents of this congressional district of Texas. Honorees are exceptional Americans in every way.

In recognition of this award, Parker University hosted a Veterans Recognition Luncheon on Saturday, January 28, 2023, where Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne and other dignitaries like Mayor of Coppell Wes Mays, Mayor of Southlake John Huffman, and North Richland Hills Councilmember Suzy Compton, presented several Congressional Veteran Commendations.

This award helps recognize how thankful the community is for Dr. Morgan’s service to our country and his ability to make so many sacrifices for others to help make the Twenty-Fourth Congressional District of Texas a better place.

In addition to Dr. Morgan, other veterans were recognized at the ceremony on the Parker University campus, including Ricardo Castanuela, Tracy Chumbley, Neil Larimer, Gunnar West, and Brandon Williams.

In a pre-event engagement, Dr. Morgan held conversations with Ms. Van Duyne, Mr. Huffman, and Mr. Mays, discussing the deep bond that has been forged between Parker University and surrounding cities. Check out these exclusive interviews here!

Parker University is proud to recognize its president and the impact he makes in our community. Thank you, Dr. Morgan!

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 2,100 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in neuroscience, clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as a Great College to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., and as a recipient of the 2021 FutureEdge 50 Awards.

