Parker W. Rush Joins Insure Homes as Executive Chairman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that Parker W. Rush has joined InSure Homes as Executive Chairman effective January 17th. Parker Rush has spent forty years in the property/casualty insurance industry. From July 2012 until March 2022 Parker was CEO and Chairman of ClearView Risk, the holding company for Southwest Risk and Strata Underwriting Managers. At ClearView, he developed TPA and Binding Authority businesses while growing Southwest Risk into the 9th largest North American Wholesale Broker.

Prior to ClearView Risk, Parker was CEO of The Republic Group from December 2003 until April 2012. Parker led Republic's emergence as a dominant regional insurer by re-engineering the company's underwriting and distribution strategy. He led the company's return to profitability in 2005 following twenty years of underwriting losses.

Prior to joining Republic, Parker spent 23 years with The Chubb Group of Insurance Companies. His last position was running the Southern Zone which encompassed 12 branch offices in the southeast and southwestern United States and approximately $1.2 billion in premium.

He is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin where he majored in Insurance.

Insure Homes is a portfolio company of Milestone Partners (www.milestonepartners.com), a private equity firm that partners with management to invest in leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations of middle-market businesses. Milestone targets niche, high margin segments that have compelling supply / demand dynamics within financial solutions and software. Transaction targets typically have revenues of up to $500 million and EBITDA / pre-tax earnings of up to $100 million. Based in suburban Philadelphia, Milestone Partners has closed a total of over 100 acquisitions, add-ons and sale transactions since 1995, while managing over $1.0 billion of committed equity capital.

