Parker's Kitchen donates over $100,000 to America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia

Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker presented a check to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia’s Executive Director Mary Jane Crouch at the nonprofit’s Family Food Pantry event at Memorial Stadium in Savannah, Ga. on Sept. 14. Parker’s Kitchen served as the presenting sponsor of the drive-through food distribution event, which donated more than 31,000 pounds of food to local residents experiencing food insecurity.

“America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia helps so many children, seniors and families who are experiencing food insecurity throughout our area,” Greg Parker explained before presenting the $107,000 donation. “At Parker’s Kitchen, our goal is to reduce food insecurity in our area by providing two million meals for hungry children this year. This donation will put us one step closer to achieving this goal and will help America’s Second Harvest continue to make a positive impact throughout the region.”

The donation is part of a recent Parker’s Kitchen round-up campaign, which encouraged customers to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar. The company matched 25% of customer donations to maximize the campaign’s impact.

